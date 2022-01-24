Support Us

The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

January 24, 2022 8:00AM

Mambo Mondays at Ball & Chain

Calle Ocho gem Ball & Chain is taking its January programming up a notch with daily music programming. The bar kicks off the week with a high-energy celebration of Cuban dance with Mambo Mondays, featuring live music from whence the original bar was first opened in the 1930s. Take in live tunes from the Ball & Chain Trio from noon to 6 p.m, followed by resident DJ Villa, who will keep things moving until close. Noon to midnight Monday, January 24, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.

Jarobi at 1-800-Lucky

In 2020, Jarobi of A Tribe Called Quest started holding down a weekly Monday-night party at 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood. Miami perhaps never realized how lucky it is to have a hip-hop legend of Jarobi's caliber spinning once a week in the city. During the pandemic, the venue put a halt to its programming, but late last year, it jumpstarted its weekly rendezvous with Jarobi — now taking place every Tuesday. Joining Jacobi is local favorite Tillery James, along with the food hall's extensive Asian bites. 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Admission is free.

Stand-Up at Shirley's

Every Wednesday, the backroom at Gramps hosts its stand-up night. Presented by Shira Weitz, the night features a rotating cast of comedians taking the stage at the iShilrey'shirley's space. The night has hosted local comedies Drew Illa, Amanda Vasco, and Mike Menendez. (Check Weitz's Instagram page for updates of what comedians will be performing every week.) Best of all, you can have a good midweek laugh while enjoying a slice from Pizza Tropical. 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, at Gramp, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Pretty Sessions at Oasis Wynwood

If you've gone out in Miami, you've probably heard Bonnie Beats spin at venues like Coyo Taco, Blackbird Ordinary, and 1-800-Lucky. Now, she's pushing to highlight emerging local acts with her Thursday night party, Pretty Sessions, at Oasis Wynwood. From 6 to 10 p.m., guests can catch a performance of Miami's newest artists, with a new performer taking the stage every week. There are also happy-hour cocktail deals and music by DJs Negra Fabulous and Kira. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, January 27, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free.

Little River Flea at Center for Subtropical Affairs

On Saturday, Little River Flea makes its debut at the Center for Subtropical Affairs. The event, which takes place every other Saturday, draws more than 15 vintage and craft vendors to the neighborhood hotspot, including Nick Rack, Worn Not Used, Muzii, Memento, and Atelier E. Vegan food and coffee are available for purchase, along with drinks from the tiki bar. When you finish shopping, enjoy a live performance by alt-country act This Frontier Needs Heroes. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 29, at Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Admission is free.

Chinese New Year Festival

The Year of the Tiger starts on February 1. Still, you can welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year early in Miami's often overlooked Chinatown area in North Miami Beach along the 167th/163rd Street corridor. Hosted by the Greater Miami chapter of the Asian Real Estate Associate of America, the family-friendly event takes place at the iFresh Market parking out, featuring activities for the kids and plenty of performances. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 29, at iFresh Market parking lot, 551 NE 167th St., North Miami Beach. Admission is free.

Fuller Music Fest in Coconut Grove

Ultra is a few months away, but dance music fans aren't going to want to miss Fuller Music Fest in Coconut Grove on Saturday. Presented by Coconut Groove, this free event is a mini-festival, with three locations in the Grove hosting some of the best homegrown DJs. The locals-only lineup features Jason Rault, Kike Roldan, Mau, Atomyard, and Beki Powell, among others. 2 p.m. Saturday, January 29 at Fuller Street, Coconut Grove; coconutgroovemiami.com. Admission is free.
