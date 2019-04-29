The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Let's cut right to the chase: You're counting down the days until Cinco de Mayo, when public drunkenness is socially acceptable. And while tequila will be flowing all around Miami this week, you should also take advantage of some free and sober fun. Meet a real-life superhero when Steve Aoki heads to Multiverse Corps. Comics for a signing of his comic book, Neon Future on Thursday. Then, continue your nerd crawl at the Miami-Dade Main Library's May the 4th party on Saturday. Finally, cap your festivities at the Little Haiti Book Festival. See? You don't need tequila.

(OK, maybe a little.)

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:

National Poetry Month is coming to a close. The O, Miami Poetry Festival has done another amazing job of crafting a monthlong poetry-palooza. If you haven't gotten in on the poetry action yet, Where the Land Is Free is your next great opportunity. Happening Monday evening at the Bakehouse Art Complex, the event boasts the talent of Aja Monet, Brittany King, and Say Sukii, highlighting poetry and visual art inspired by local grassroots community organizing. 7 p.m. Monday at Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd Ave., Miami; omiami.org. Admission is free.



Steve Aoki returns to Miami for a comic book signing. George Martinez/ gmartnx.com

Steve Aoki has already conquered the biggest EDM stages around the world. In many ways, he's a real-life superhero. Fittingly, he's now stepping into the role of comic book creator. The first issue of his comic book, Neon Future, is out now and Aoki will be at Multiverse Corps. Comics for a signing on Thursday. Get there early: A sizable crowd is expected. 6 p.m. Thursday at Multiverse Corps. Comics, 14234 SW Eighth St., Miami; multiversecorpscomics.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo by Masson Liang

Last September, news broke that O Cinema and the Wynwood Yard would have to close to make way for an apartment building. Now it's time for the Wynwood Yard's final weekend blowout. YardFest will offer everything you've come to love about the pop-up entrepreneurial hub over the years: yummy culinary treats, delicious beverages, family-friendly activities, and more. Throughout the weekend, enjoy jams from the likes of local bands Spam Allstars, Locos por Juana, and Xperimento. Try not to cry. Friday through Sunday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.



Unfortunately, Cinco de Mayo is usually a one-day party. But that's not the case in Miami. Cinco de Wynwood is a two-day party offering plenty of cerveza, a number of food trucks, artisan vendors, and the Thrifter Market. Pro tip: RSVP to get a free Dos Equis. ¡Que bueno! Noon to 3 a.m. Saturday and Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets range from free to $12 via evenbrite.com.

EXPAND Karli Evans

Cinco de Mayo gets a lot of love, but don't forget this Saturday is Star Wars fans' biggest day of the year. At the Miami-Dade Main Library, the May the 4th Family Festival & FandomFest will go down for all to enjoy. Among the Star Wars-inspired fun are special performances, themed games, and crafts. Show up in your best Star Wars garb for memorable cosplay action. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Main Library, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; mdpls.org. Admission is free.



Need a good read? It's waiting for you at the Little Haiti Book Festival. But there's also a lot more to this event than book sales, including craft talks, workshops for writers, poetry, dance performances, live tunes, and opportunities to mix and mingle with authors from Haiti and the Haitian diaspora. Best of all, this oversize dose of culture is free to attend. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Karli Evans

Cerveza, mezcal, and chapulines are on the menu during GRO Wynwood's Cinco de Mayo Festival. The outdoor event, which is free and family-friendly, will celebrate the culture south of the border with a handful of Miami's best local vendors. Rally your friends and family for an afternoon of food trucks, local music, dancing, and local vendors. Plus, RSVP for a free beer. Noon Sunday at GRO Wynwood, 2700 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Chicano Batman has rocked Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Conan and toured with Jack White and Alabama Shakes. Now your lucky self can see the L.A. psychedelic outfit for free. During its ten years in the biz, the foursome has produced three full-length albums, including 2017's Freedom Is Free. For a preconcert playlist, you can't go wrong with Chicano Batman classics "Black Lipstick," "Cycles of Existential Rhyme," and "Magma." 7 p.m. Sunday at Hollywood ArtsPark, 1 Young Circle, Hollywood. Admission is free with RSVP via rhythmfoundation.com.