Author Deborah Pollack Details Vintage Miami Beach Glamour in New Book

Elizabeth Taylor and William “Bill” Pawley Jr. in 1949, probably at his parents’ house on Sunset Island II, Miami Beach. This photograph accompanied their engagement announcement.

“It all started at an antique show,” says author Deborah Pollack over the phone with New Times. As she speaks, it’s easy to envision the day she’s describing: A breezy South Florida afternoon backdrop, her strolling through an open-aired market, fingering the unique items on display. But that day, out of the rubble, she spotted a chest filled with papers. As she dug through its contents, she knew she'd stumbled upon a valuable find. Pollack quickly purchased her recently discovered treasure chest and took her findings home to start reading.

"I have come across archives of old letters before," she says, "but none quite as fascinating."

It seemed the collection of letters and clippings all belonged to a French Count named George du Manoir, who lived in Miami Beach from the 1930s through the 1960s. Count du Manoir's words charmed her. With each note, she could see a larger story unfold and just as quickly as she had made the purchase, a light bulb went off in her mind: “I realized this could be a book.”