CitizenM South Beach Features a Rooftop Pool, Membership Program

Along with more and more citizens in South Florida, there are more CitizenM hotels, too.
After opening in Brickell in 2022 and a block west of the Kaseya Center in 2023, CitizenM opened its third Miami location last week. Located at 1200 Lincoln Rd. in Miami Beach, the new hotel boasts nearly 170 rooms, a multifaceted rooftop, and contemporary pizzazz.
"While CitizenM Miami South Beach promises the same, consistent CitizenM experience that our guests have come to expect and love when visiting any of our 36 hotels globally, the South Beach property captures the essence of Miami's energy and artistry in a special way," Robin Chadha, chief brand officer for CitizenM, shares with New Times.
Among the South Beach hotel's most unique aspects is its art. Last year, during Miami Art Week, the brand held an open call for international artists. Eight pieces were ultimately commissioned, and four lucky artists received a nearly all-expenses-paid trip to Miami. The artists include Los Angeles-based visual artist Austin Call, Barbadian contemporary artist Akilha Watts, Italian educator Robert Minervini, and artist Alannah Tiller.
The hotel's broader interior features open spaces aplenty, including its trademarked Living Room, surrounded by books, designer furniture, and working spaces. Each room has a king bed and an in-room iPad that manages lighting, blackout blinds, and more.
On the culinary front, the CanteenM bar is the central spot for food and drinks. Menu items include Argentine-style empanadas, elote and cheese fritters, pizzas, and cocktails.
To keep locals engaged, CitizenM is offering a loyalty program for $120 a year. It includes 15 percent off the lowest public room rates, late checkout, invitation to members-only events, and CitizenM's newly launched coworking benefits.
"The coworking rollout is designed to serve the growing demand for flexible workspaces and on-the-go solutions. This initiative embodies CitizenM's commitment to fostering creativity and connection in the heart of urban landscapes," Chadha says. "This means that residents of Miami can get access to the exclusive working benefits at CitizenM Miami South Beach or further afield, which include inspiring spaces, premium amenities, global locations, and affordable luxury."
Including CitizenM's three Miami locations, the brand currently has 36 properties worldwide. Its headquarters is in Amsterdam, with additional locations in Zurich, Paris, London, D.C., and New York.
CitizenM South Beach. 1200 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-529-3624; citizenm.com.