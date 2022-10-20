The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, October 21The day has finally arrived! III Points returns for two days of heart-pounding music at Mana Wynwood. On Friday and Saturday, house heads, indie folk, and pop fans can catch performances by Porter Robinson, Madeon, Rosalía, Fisher, Flume, John Summit, Bob Moses, and more. Although focused heavily on the music, III Points has set out to bring art to life with this year's event, so apart from getting lost in the music, you may find yourself venturing into one or more of the festival's interactive art installations. 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Sunday, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $119 to $449. Sophia Medina
Miami isn't exactly known for pumpkin patches and hayrides — unless there's a velvet rope keeping people from getting in. That changes on Friday when Bayfront Park hosts Hay Maze Miami. As the name implies, the autumn-themed event involves a maze, from which you'll have to navigate your way out. (Pro tip: Let the nearby skyscrapers be your guide.) In addition to the maze, enjoy the beer garden, live music, and leaf pit. 4 to 10 p.m. Friday through November 6, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miamihaymaze.com. Tickets cost $25 to $80 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Friday marks the second game of the regular season for the Miami Heat. Catch Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Nikola Jović as they take to the hardwood to face the team that eliminated them in last season's playoffs, the Boston Celtics. The Heat won four of its five preseason games; here's hoping that's a sign of good things to come. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $30 to $575 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Experience the world's most notorious love story like you never have before at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. On Friday, Miami City Ballet brings Romeo and Juliet to life as the company dances to Sergei Prokofiev's musical score in a retelling of the Shakespearean play. Witness the star-crossed lovers dance and fight to remain together, even as they're torn apart from by unrelenting enemies and disapproving family members. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $64 to $124. Sophia Medina
Saturday, October 22On Saturday, head to the Bass to take in "Jamilah Sabur: The Harvesters," an exhibition of new works by the Jamaican-born, Brussels-based artist. On view through April 30, 2023, Sabur's show explores the intersections of geology, climatology, geography, and memory with the dynamics of power and capitalism. The artist examines climate change as an expression of geological rhythms and economies for the exhibition. The title comes from Pieter Bruegel's 1565 painting, which showcases adults harvesting in the foreground as youths play in the midground and a bay dotted with ships fills the distant background. Sabur was inspired to re-examine the painting in the context of the current energy crisis and record-breaking heat waves. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org. Tickets cost $8 to $15; free for Miami Beach residents. Jose D. Duran
Let there be seafood! The tenth-annual South Beach Seafood Festival invites foodies to a day of bites crafted by some of South Florida's most talented chefs. On Saturday, Miami's best restaurants, including Ella's Oyster Bar, Pubbelly Sushi, Tanuki, the Lobster Shack, Red South Beach, and the Social Club, will set up on the sands of South Beach to serve up their seafood specialties. Pair your bites with drinks and cocktails served by the festival's open bars, then, once glasses are empty and plates are licked clean, participate in fun games and activities, behold culinary demos in the Milam's Market Showcase, and enjoy live music. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, in Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami; sobeseafoodfest.com. Tickets cost $55 to $250 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Nonprofit gallery Dimensions Variable opens Clara Varas' solo exhibition, "Between Memory and Desire," in its main gallery on Saturday. The Miami-based artist's work consists of site-specific painting installation and mixed-media assemblage; the new exhibition, on view through January 10, 2023, was constructed with personal household items, clothing, found objects, and industrial materials. Varas uses her work to explore personal history and identity, and how those factors relate to current and broader experiences of migration and diaspora. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at Dimensions Variable, 101 NW 79th St., Miami; dimensionsvariable.net. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran
On Saturday, the National LGBTQ Task Force hosts its annual gala at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The event serves as a place for LGBTQ people and supporters to unite, honor heroes, and advance equality. The gala proceeds go towards the Task Force as well as other organizations dedicated to supporting South Florida's LGBTQ community. After the gala, stick around for the after-party hosted by Athena Dion at 10 p.m. 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; thetaskforcegala.org. Tickets cost $50 to $450. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Sunday, October 23The Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO) kicks off its season on Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. MISO will open with Rodner Padilla's "Concerto for Electric Bass and Orchestra," an exciting blend of modern and traditional. Also on the bill: Karen LeFrak's Piano Concerto and the classic Symphony No. 4 by Johannes Brahms. Leading the orchestra will be conductor Eduardo Marturet. 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $39 to $164. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's project Gorillaz stops at FTX Arena as part of its 2022 world tour. The band consists of virtual members 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs. Throughout its history, Gorillaz has been known to perform in various ways, such as projecting the animated band members on stage to presenting a fully visible live band. The band has sold 27 million records worldwide and has been cited by Guinness World Records as the "Most Successful Virtual Band." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $60 to $140 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Rüfüs Du Sol calls on Miami to "Surrender" for its stop at the FPL Solar Amphitheater on Sunday. The Australian trio rose to fame in the dance-music realm with the release of its debut album, Atlas, which peaked at number one in Australia. Initially known as Rüfüs, the band changed its name in 2018 once it began to perform in the U.S. owing to a trademark conflict. The band's best-known songs include "On My Knees," "Innerbloom," "You Were Right," "Underwater," and "Next to Me." 7:30 p.m. Friday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $49.50 to $1,004.25 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina