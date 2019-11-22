The Eight Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

If you're looking to venture outside of Miami this weekend, the Killers, the 1975, Jimmy Eat World, and other cherished rock outfits are hitting Fort Lauderdale Beach for the fourth-annual Riptide Festival. Back in the 305, Marc Anthony is playing two shows at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday and Saturday, while Robin Thicke of "Blurred Lines" fame will be the latest to rock the Fontainebleau's BleauLive series. For something a little different, there's a Celebrity Soccer Match on Saturday in Miami Beach with sports stars, models, and, you guessed it, former contestants from The Bachelor. To close out the weekend, take the whole family to the Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College for a free day at the museum.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Friday, November 22



The Borscht film festival went away in 2017 much to the chagrin of Miami film enthusiasts and creatives. Fortunately it's back this year: There have been select Borscht-hosted screenings around town since November 15, but on Friday, the group's big event is going down at the Arsht Center. Borscht 0 Main Event will boast 22 short film screenings spanning fun titles like Olivia West Lloyd's Dead Mall, Karli Evans' Queer Mythology: The (Hialeah) Last Supper, and the active-shooter inspired Emergency Action Plan (EAP) by Dylan Redford. 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $10.



Marc Anthony hits AmericanAirlines Arena for two shows this weekend. Theo Wargo / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Marc Anthony is hitting the 305 for not one, but two nights make you swoon. The 51-year-old (yes, he's 51 years-old and we're all ancient as hell now) hits AmericanAirlines Arena Friday and Saturday as part of his Opus tour, which bares the same name has his recently released 12th studio album. So in addition to classics including "I Need to Know" and "You Sang to Me," take the time to familiarize yourself with his newer tunes. ready for some newbies. The poppy and positive Venezuelan brother/duo SanLuis will open both gigs. 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $81 to $161.

Where has Robin Thicke been? After his 2013 single "Blurred Lines" with T.I. and Pharrell seemed to take over our entire solar system for a spell, he reemerged as a panelist on The Masked Singer earlier this year. On Friday you'll be able to catch all of your favorite Thicke jams during Fontaineleau's live music series, BleauLive. Thicke has seven albums to his name dating back to 2003, so odds are you'll be hearing more than just the one song everybody knows. 8 p.m. Friday at Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $50 to $89.

Saturday, November 23



OK, so you're not going to see Ronaldo or Neymar, Jr. bicycle-kicking some goals on the beach on Saturday. But, you can watch some celebs square off for a charitable cause- it's more or less the same, right? Among the participants in the Second-Annual Celebrity Soccer Match are NFL stars Rashad Jennings and Santana Moss, Juan Pablo Galavis and Rachel Lindsay Abasolo of The Bachelor fame, and many more. Admission is free and VIP lounge tickets will be available for $150. All proceeds from the event benefit Best Buddies, a nonprofit benefitting folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at North Beach Bandshell, 7251 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; celebritysoccermatch.com. Admission is free and open to the public.



The Buena Vista Market Fest is all about curating a good vibe. So, if you're a curmudgeon, either stay at home or come ready to be transformed. The fourth edition of the fest is hosting events all weekend, and will offer acoustic live tunes to serenade guests in addition to artisans, vendors, and DJ sets under its palapa structure (In case you're wondering, it's kind of a tiki-esque thing.) Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Upper Buena Vista, 184 NE 50th Ter., Miami; upperbuenavista.com. Admission is free.



Last year, The Killers killed it at AmericanAirlines Arena. This year (on Saturday!) the Vegas-bred band headlines Fort Lauderdale's Riptide Festival. Photo by Rob Loud

This year’s Riptide Festival is sporting an incredible lineup. Starting Saturday, acts such as the Killers, the 1975, the Revivalists, Judah & the Lion, Silversun Pickups, and many more will rock Fort Lauderdale Beach Park. On Sunday, expect performances by Jimmy Eat World, Reel Big Fish, Switchfoot, Fuel, New Politics, and a slew of others. Now in its fourth year, the fest will also offer culinary demos and a special fashion shindig hosted by Queer Eye’s Tan France. 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $35 to $199 via riptidefest.com.

Sunday, November 24



The Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College (MOAD) hosts its free family day at the museum on every last Sunday of the month. Known as Look! Talk! Create!, the whole family gets a lot more than just free museum admission. There are hands-on activities galore, creative artist-led workshops and gallery led tours to help you maximize your experience. If you're looking for something to tire your kid out so they'll be ready for bed by 8 p.m., look no further! 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

The worlds of ballet and pop are coming together to create some magic on Sunday. Catch the Miami City Ballet at Colony Theatre as it moves and grooves to vintage pop soundtracks with inspiration from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dinah Washington and Max Richter. There will also be some classics on the program, including a rendition of the Justin Peck-choreographed and Aaron Copland-composed Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes. 2 p.m. Sunday at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; miamicityballet.org. Tickets cost $30.