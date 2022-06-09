The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, June 10It's once again time to deck yourself out in your best Pride lewks. Wynwood Pride may be a few years old, but it has already cemented its status as a must-attend June event. This year's musical lineup includes performances by Marina (FKA Marina and the Diamonds), Azealia Banks, Cupcakke, and Slayyyter. Also on the bill are drag performances by Rupaul's Drag Race winner Violet Chachki and fan favorite Gottmilk. The musical festival takes place over two days, with a neighborhood takeover occurring on Sunday as local businesses stage special LGBTQ+ programming. 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodpride.com. Tickets cost $50 to $150 via tixr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
If you have fond memories of watching the laser-light shows at the old Miami Science Museum near Vizcaya, you'll be happy to hear that just because the museum got bigger and better digs, the shows go on. If fact, now you can make a night of it on Friday when the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science hosts Laser Evening. The planetarium has scheduled five back-to-back shows, starting with the family-friendly Symphony of the Stars at 7 p.m. with presentations focusing on Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Radiohead, and Pink Floyd's The Wall to follow through the evening. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $8 to $10 per show. Sophia Medina
Not that you need an excuse to perreo, but now you can perreo for a cause. On Saturday, the Florida Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice hosts Un Perreo Combativo at Club Típico Dominicano. The event deploys the Afro-Latin dance of perreo as a form of resistance, as a way of standing up for reproductive rights. Those who wish to attend need only show proof of donation to one or more of the following organizations: Florida Access Network, Women's Emergency Network, Southern Birth Justice Network, and Las Mingas de Aborto. You can also donate via Eventbrite. 7 p.m. Friday, at Club Típico Dominicano, 1344 NW 36th St.; 305-634-7819; clubtipicodominicano.com. Admission is free with a donation, via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Friday, the Blue Note Jazz Festival continues its residency at the North Beach Bandshell will a performance by jazz-fusion pianist and composer Robert Glasper. Blue Note brought Glasper to the bandshell for a pair of performances last summer. He returns to close out the series along with special guests Ledisi and Bilal. Glasper has won four Grammys and eight nominations as well as won an Emmy for the song "Letter to the Free" with Common and Karriem Riggins for Ava DuVernay's documentary 13th. 8 p.m. Friday, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $55 to $85. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, June 11Through the use of videos, a spectacle of vintage glowing glassware, and other elements, Cara Despain explores the development of nuclear weapons in "Specter," the Bass' latest exhibition. The show highlights how domestic uranium was common before nuclear weapons, the muted history of testing and uranium mining, and the constant specter of nuclear war. Through historical context, "Specter" serves as a haunting reminder of the obscured history and hidden injustice buried within the legacy of the Cold War. A native of Salt Lake City, Despain lives and works in Miami. Her work is included in the Rubell Museum, the Scholl Collection, and the Miami-Dade County and Miami International Airport art collections. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday through September 18, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org. Tickets cost $8 to $15. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The Goombay Festival makes its long-awaited return to celebrate Bahamian culture. This year's festival queen is U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, who is of Bahamian descent. The fete includes performances by Mr. Julien and DJ Selector Chronic. In addition to the music, there will be junkanoo performances, as well as vendors serving authentic Bahamian cuisine. 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Elizabeth Virrick Park, 3255 Plaza St., Coconut Grove; miamigov.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
If you're unfamiliar with YouTuber and podcaster Kurtis Conner, you're likely of a certain age, and this event probably isn't for you. But for Gen Z and on-the-cusp Millennials, Conner is one of the funniest people on the internet. The Canadian comedian's delivery tends to be very dry and he has made an entire career out of commenting on internet culture. On Saturday, Conner stops at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts as part of his 2022 tour. Here's hoping he still makes time to post content on YouTube. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $40 to $75 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
On Saturday, catch the Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami's presentation of Le Corsaire Suite. The local ballet company will highlight excerpts from one of the most evocative classical ballets of the 19th Century. The show's a libretto based on Lord Byron's poem "The Corsair" and was originally choreographed by Joseph Mazilier to the music of Adolphe Adam in Paris in 1856. The ballet is full of sultans, maidens, princesses, and pirates, which is to say: Prepare for a visual delight. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St.; 305-547-5414; miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Tickets cost $35 to $65 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden