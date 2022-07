The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, July 22

click to enlarge Matteo Lane at Miami Improv: See Friday Photo by Alex Schaefer

click to enlarge Death Becomes Her at Coral Gables Art Cinema: See Saturday Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images

Saturday, July 23

click to enlarge Incubus at iThink Financial Amphitheatre: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Full Coverage Communications

Sunday, July 24

Homegrown hip-hop festivalreturns to Hard Rock Stadium with another jampacked lineup of hip-hop heavyweights. This year's headliners — Kendrick Lamar, Ye, and Future — are joined by acts like Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, and A$AP Ferg further down the bill. Beyond the music, the festival also offers carnival rides, beauty stations, art installations, and a tattoo shop.Emperial Music Group turns up the heat for the, a music event showcasing the talents of independent artists at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Hosted by 99Jamz's Supa Cindy, the event features music by DJ DukeLive and special performances by Ink Cudi, Wan Billz, Jack Hess, and Bennie Bates. Show your support: The festival's best performer receives a $5,000 cash prize.Still mourning the loss of Las Rosas? Fret not! One of its most popular monthly events,, is alive and well. Now taking place at the Anderson, the party remains the same: an ode to your teenage angst in the form of a celebration of all things emo and pop-punk. Partygoers can expect emo karaoke along with a live performance by Manic Frequency and beats by resident DJ Lindersmash.The 36th-annual International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami continues this weekend with a performance ofat the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts. Written by Argentinian playwright Natalia Villamil,is a moving drama focusing on intense themes of death, motherhood, and perseverance. The performance is in Spanish with English subtitles.If you're on GayTok (that's gay TikTok for you straight people), then you know. The 36-year-old stand-up comedian stops at the Miami Improv for a three-night stint. Lane has made appearances on, and the reboot of. He's also putting together an animated series called, featuring contestants fromAs part of Flaming Classic's Summer Camp Redux program, Coral Gables Art Cinema screens the Robert Zemeckis high-camp classic. Starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, the film explores greed, vanity, sex, and, of course, death. Though it was a commercial success upon its release in 1992,seemed to perplex critics, who found the satirical film "hollow." Leave it to the queer community to breathe new life into a film and turn it into a cult classic.All-vinyl imprint Sports Records has been championing house music since its inception. On Saturday, Sports celebrates its achievements withat Floyd. Serving as headliners are Los Angeles producer Liquid Earth and Toronto's Ciel, making her Miami debut. Last year's event at ATV Records was a packed-to-the-gills affair, so expect Saturday to be much of the same. Thank God for good house music.Break out the Quija board and your fiercest Nancy Downs looks for, a witch-house rave hosted by Queer Parties. Like any good coven gathering, the location is a mystery and will only be revealed to ticketholders. But never mind the venue, the lineup includes Optikal Records members Specs, Opal°, and Near Dark, along with Perreo del Futuro's SATURNSARii. The music promises to be the sleaziest goth, darkwave, techno, industrial, and EBM you've ever witnessed.fans, take this as your "Warning." "Hold the wheel and drive" to the iThink Financial Amphitheatre, where the alternative rock band makes a stop on its 2022 summer tour. With a career spanning three decades, Incubus has scored several chart-topping albums and hits, the apex coming with the release of 1999'sand 2001's. The band's latest release, the 2020 EP, was a long-awaited companion to 2015's. Opening are Sublime With Rome and power trio the Aquadolls.Break out the salt and lime: It'sand Wynwood Marketplace is hailing the boozy holiday. Guest are welcomed to indulge in an array of tequila-based drinks with sweet deals, from $5 tequila shots to $20 margarita pitchers. (Bonus: If you RSVP ahead of time, you'll get a margarita on the house!) Once the shots are poured and the drinks are flowing, party it up on the dance floor with live music.