The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's shaping up to be a weekend of firsts. The worlds of R&B and sneakers come together on Friday for the first installation of Flight Club Fridays, anchored by an intimate performance by Doja Cat. Also on Friday, Bar Nancy hosts its first Kitchen Club event in tribute to Depeche Mode. And on Sunday, you can get your fitness/yoga/meditation on at Jungle Island thanks to a unique spa collaboration. There's much more, including puppies, a rad Prince tribute and a Monster Jam, too.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Friday, August 9

Sadly, the world won't see Prince live in concert again. But there are some awesome tributes out there keeping his vibrant spirit alive. Among them is the Purple Madness, a five-piece group out of Atlanta that'll stop in Fort Lauderdale this Friday. Led by singer Bobby Miller — who has the Prince vibe down pat — the band delivers all the classics, from "Raspberry Beret" to "1999." 8 p.m. Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $16.

What makes an awesome backdrop for an R&B show? A sneaker store. And, Flight Club isn't just any sneaker store. On Friday, the shop's Miami location will host the first-ever Flight Club Fridays with a performance by LA-based rapper-singer-songwriter, Doja Cat. The songstress dropped her first LP, Amala, last year and her 2019 single "Juicy" is fire. 8:30 p.m. Friday at Flight Club Miami, 3910 NE First Ave., Miami; flightclub.com. Admission is free.



EXPAND Bar Nancy will be hoppin' with its first-ever Kitchen Club on Friday. Brian Powell

Every second Friday of the month, a big ol' dance party, the Kitchen Club, happens at Nancy. For August, it's a Depeche Mode tribute, so get ready for all kinds of New Wave and synth-pop deliciousness. The evening will be hosted by Notorious Nastie; DJ 16Bit will spin the jams; and there will even be go-go dancers to complement your moves. To quote an early-'80s Depeche Mode hit: You just can't get enough of this shindig. 10 p.m. Friday at Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free.



Saturday, August 10



What are those glimmering lights you'll see to the south on Saturday? That would be a big ol' Lantern Parade taking place at Vizcaya. Nearly 1,000 community members have worked hard on creating Vizcaya-inspired lanterns, and they'll be paraded around this weekend. The visual, dubbed Weave, will bring together lanterns, sounds, and projections, so get ready for quite the spectacle. Things kick off at 7 p.m. with a block party and the parade starts at 8:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Saturday at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; vizcaya.org. Sold out.

Catch Ferris Bueller's Day Offin Coral Gables on Saturday. Paramount Pictures

An '80s karaoke night and a showing of Ferris Bueller's Day Off all in one place? Does it get any better? Saturday evening at Gables Cinema is shaping up to be a nostalgic spectacle. Things kick off at 10:30 p.m. with an '80s karaoke night. Then, an hour later, stay for a showing of the classic flick starring Matthew Broderick. You'll leave pining for the good old days. 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.



You've seen him in everything from Neighbors to Baywatch to Broad City. Now Hannibal Buress is hitting the 305 for a special show. Saturday evening, the comedian/actor/writer extraordinaire will perform at the Olympia Theater — and cameras will capture it all. In addition to enjoying his always punchy material, you might end up on his latest comedy special as well. Dress to impress! 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $29.50 to $39.50.

EXPAND Monster Jam comes to the BB&T this weekend. Photo by FELD Entertainment

Some South Florida drivers hit the road daily like they're in a Monster Jam. But at the actual Monster Jam, trucks going berserk, battling each other, and crushing everything in their way is totally cool. This weekend, the Jam hits the BB&T for three shows, which include everything from freestyle to two-wheel competitions. And, yes, the coolest truck ever — Grave Digger — will be there. 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40.

Sunday, August 11

Let's take those yogi skills to the Jungle. On Sunday, Jungle Island is teaming up with Exhale South Beach Spa at Loews Miami Beach Hotel for an Engage fitness event. Guests may enjoy light yoga, meditation sessions, fitness classes, an express manicure, and more throughout the day. If you're brave, you can even try the new "ear seeds" craze, which is a type of acupuncture on the ear. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami; jungleisland.com. Free with purchase of park ticket, which costs $49.99 for adults.

Two of the greatest things on Earth are coming together yet again: Beer and dogs! Every third Sunday of the month, Concrete Beach Brewery hosts Pups & Pints. A bunch of vendors will serve yummy grub (for you and your pooch), and portions of the proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit Paws 4 You. At this month's edition, take a back-to-school pic with your dog, so come photo-ready! 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.



If you haven't been to Black Market at Las Rosas yet, here's your chance to make up for it. It's loaded with rad clothes, vinyl, crafts, zines, and other goods, so you're bound to leave with something. To complement the wares, Jordan Esker & the Hundred Percent, Mold, and other acts will jam, and Yoko Oso and Dasha will deliver drag performances. When you're hungry, Monsieur Poutine will keep you satisfied. 8 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.