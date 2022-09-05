The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, September 5

Tuesday, September 6

click to enlarge Candlelight Series: The Best of Hans Zimmer: See Thursday Photo courtesy of Fever

Wednesday, September 7

Thursday, September 8

click to enlarge Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival at Soundscape Park: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival

Friday, September 9

Saturday, September 10

click to enlarge Camilo at FTX Arena: See Saturday Photo by Cristian Saumeth

click to enlarge Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium: See Sunday Photo by Michael Reaves.Getty Images

Sunday, September 11

Inhale the natural aromas of the outdoors and unwind among the plants during Monday'sn at the Center for Subtropical Affairs. Stephi Wald will guide participants through an hourlong healing journey filled with breathing exercises and movements to release stress while forming a connection with the human body. The session is aimed to create a positive change in one's life through transformation brought about by the surfacing of hidden emotions.On Tuesday, FilmGate Miami returns with another workshop,, allowing for screenplays to be workshopped with actors and industry folk in attendance. The night will include a reading ofa pilot series written by Adrian Manzano, with the log line, "Dancers and musicians learn about life and love on the dance floor"; and Nelson Isava's: "Two immigrant sisters must find their way out of a deadly entanglement by looking inward and toward each other."University of Miami associate professorstops at Books & Books on Tuesday to discuss her recent book,. Known as "Black Venus," "Black Pearl," and "Creole Goddess," Baker was the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture. With an intent to expand and explore the world of the 1920s movie star, Francis' book continues and deepens the conversation about race, gender, and performance in the African diaspora.Next time you pick up your prescription at the Walgreens on 67th Street and Collins Avenue, take a peek at what's displayed in the windows. Oolite Arts has taken over the pharmacy's display windows with its exhibition,The unusual show focuses on Charles Humes Jr.'s work from 1990 to 2018. Viewers will discover different art mediums, such as watercolors, drawings, monotypes, and mixed media, representing the social climate of Florida and its Black communities. His works focus on themes of family, friends, dance, and landscape.Bachata is having its moment. The Dominican music genre is for the Caribbean nation what the blues is for the U.S. Popular contemporary bachata acts include Juan Luis Guerra, Aventura, Los Toros Band, and Romeo Santos. Often considered the music of the country's rural poor, bachata has been on a hot streak lately, with even Spanish singer Rosalía incorporating its elements into her collaboration with the Weekend, "La Fama." On Wednesday,lands at the Eden Roc Miami Beach for five days on nonstop bachata. Acts making an appearance include DJ Charun, Carlos Zafire, Alex y Desiree, and more.Fever's Candlelight Series takes over the silver screen on Thursday evening when it presentsat Tower Theater. The German composer is best known for his work in films liketrilogy,, and. Zimmer has won two Oscars and four Grammys for his work. The Listeso String Quartet will bring his work to life, with the setlist tentatively including pieces from blockbusters like, andStandup comedianstops at the Dania Improv for a three-night stint. Morril is best known for his appearances on late-night TV and has worked with big-name jokesters Dave Attell, Marc Maron, Conan O'Brien, and Amy Schumer. He recently dropped his latest special,, on Netflix. Filmed in Chicago earlier this summer, the special features the comedian's signature dry and dark humor.Relive the moments you can't remember and the times you won't forget at Homework Gallery's latest art exhibition,The exhibit explores the idea of youth, a period often recognized as a time of carefree innocence, new beginnings, and endless possibilities. The showcase aims to take visitors back to the time just before the world stood still, a period that in a post-pandemic world can often be considered "carefree." Visitors will view works from rising artists Thomas Bils, Beth Rhodes, Dylan Matamoros, and Muu Blanco.What is it about the full moon and Miami? The city feels energetic 'neath its glow. Take advantage of that energy on Friday when the Deering Estate hosts aclass. Led by Zamanta (@ZaYogaLife), the class begins at sunset on the estate's lawn. Zamanta is an expert in hatha yoga flow, so you'll work on getting centered as you take in the view of Biscayne Bay under the moonlight.The 26th-annualreturns to Miami Beach for a two-week celebration of Brazil's cinematic culture. A wide array of events is on tap, including the premiere of the film, which tells the story of the father of Brazilian popular music. The film screens at Soundscape Park as part of the opening-night festivities, which include a set by DJ Lupa and a live performance by Flauta Mágica children's choir and flute orchestra.Miami Lyric Opera takes the stage at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center to present its production ofon Saturday and Sunday. Led by artistic director Raffaele Cardone, the company brings Georges Bizet's four-act opera to life, telling the story of the downfall of a naive soldier named Don José, who is seduced by the fiery titular character. Playing the role of Carmen is mezzo-soprano Francesca Aguado; tenor Philip Alongi is opposite her as Don José.Colombian singer-songwriterstops at FTX Arena as part of his De Adentro Pa Afuera Tour in support of his latest album of the same name, which dropped on September 6. The 28-year-old Latin pop crooner is recognized for delivering dreamy, romantic lyrics in his powerful soprano. Throughout his musical career, he has collaborated with artists like Shakira and Pedro Capó and has produced music for other acts in the Latin sphere, including Becky G, Natti Natasha, and Bad Bunny.On Saturday, comedianbrings her Whore Tour to Hard Rock Live. Schumer first reached mainstream success thanks to her Comedy Central series,, which ran on the network from 2013 to 2016. (Last year, Paramount+ announced it would reboot the show on its streaming service.) The Emmy and Peabody winner starred in films likeandand made her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's play, which earned her a Tony nomination for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play."Femme-led collective and record label Concreta Sala brings the latest edition of itsparty to Domicile on Saturday. The bass-heavy night features an all-star lineup of music selectors, including Bassbear, Bunni, Lengua, Nick León, Bitter Babe, and Muerte Lenta. Partygoers will be treated to a mixture of techno, baile funk, electro, and bass music spilling out of the speakers all night long.The NFL season is officially under way, which means it's time to pull out your orange and aqua gear — but did you ever put them away? Theopen Sunday against longtime rival New England Patriots. Will this be the year Dolphins fans finally see the team return to the playoffs? With a new head coach, Tua Tagovailoa gaining confidence at quarterback, and the nuclear-level addition of Tyreek Hill at wide receiver, the present looks as bright as the autumn sun.Through the years, standup comedy has gotten more rehearsed and less raw. Local funny woman Brittany Brave started, a Sunday-night open mike where anyone is invited to try out standup or work on new material at Tea & Poets in South Miami. Brave promises special drop-ins from local comedians from time to time, but best to think of the night as a joke workshop rather than a proper comedy show — which is cool!Indie-rock bandperforms at Culture Room on the heels of its new album,, released on September 9 via Sub Pop. Formed in 1992, the band is helmed by guitarist and lead vocalist Doug Martsch, the only permanent member who has followed the project throughout its entirety. Having undergone multiple transitions throughout its lifespan, Built to Spill now includes bassist Melanie Radford and drummer Teresa Esguerra. The band is recognized for experimenting with its sound, with popular tracks including "Carry the Zero," "Goin' Against Your Mind," and "The Plan."