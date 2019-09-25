The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, September 26

Prepare for a moving, dance-filled week like no other. Forward Motion Festival 2019 will own the Miami-Dade County Auditorium stage for four days of performances presenting some of the top physically integrated dance companies in the world. Among the companies you'll see are Miami's Karen Peterson and Dancers, New York's Heidi Latsky Dance, the United Kingdom's Step Change Studios, and San Francisco's Kinetic Light. Thursday through Sunday at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami. Individual event tickets start at $10 and festival passes cost $75 via karenpetersondancers.org/forwardmotion.

Don't be fooled by Miami drag queens' general glitz. Many of them can totally kick some ass too. Case in point: Celebrity Deathmatch: End Game is set to pit some of your favorite divas against one another in good old-fashioned wrestling matches. The theme is "Superheroes Versus Supervillains," and Robyn Velvet, Lil Plastic, King Femme, and others are slated to appear. 9 p.m. Thursday at the Deck Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via tfl.events.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alum Ian Witlen has spent the past year asking more than 75 Parkland shooting survivors and their families two questions: "What was your experience that day?" and "What would you like to see come of it?" This Thursday, black-and-white photos as well audio snippets from his interviews will be unveiled at Coral Springs Museum of Art as part of his exhibit "Anguish in the Aftermath." Witlen will be onsite for a meet-and-greet. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Coral Springs Museum of Art, 2855 Coral Springs Dr., Suite A, Coral Springs. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Since moving to the 305 in 2012, artist, author, and programming extraordinaire Octavia Yearwood has made a sizable impact. She has cofounded the Girls Lunchbox, a social club for local creative, queer women; expanded her arts service company, Team Ohhh; and, in 2016, was named in the "Top 40 Black Leaders" by Legacy Magazine. This Thursday at the Frost Art Museum, Yearwood will participate in an intimate conversation about her endeavors. 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free with RSVP.

Each month, a Local Views tour takes place at Pérez Art Museum Miami. As part of the in-gallery program, a local artist guides guests through the works on display and sheds light on their creative processes. For this month's tour, Miami's Eddie Arroyo, known for his gentrification-inspired landscape paintings, will show folks the ropes. 6 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. The tour is free with museum admission ($16 for adults).

Friday, September 27

The plight of refugees has been in the news a lot lately. This Friday, Omar Granados, a Spanish and Latin American Studies professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, will discuss the Cuban Mariel refugee program of the early '80s. Nearly 50,000 Cuban Mariel refugees were sent to Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Pennsylvania as part of the program, and that history is worth revisiting during yet another critical global refugee crisis. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at FIU Green Library, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; cri.fiu.edu. Admission is free.

Dumbo is coming. And, no, we're not talking about a visit from your favorite politician. Select Fridays each month, the Barnacle hosts movies under the stars, and this week, it's time for the 2019 remake of the classic Disney flick. Folks are encouraged to dress up in Dumbo-themed attire. Those wearing the best garb will take home a prize. 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; floridastateparks.org. Admission is free.

They're sexy. They're sultry. And they're coming to Miami this Friday evening. The SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque will hit the Gleason Room at the Fillmore, so prepare to be, well, turned on. This pinup-filled spectacle boasts a cast that has performed hundreds of shows in six countries since 2003. Where some pinup shows have a larger-than-life, unapproachable vibe, this one offers hints of nerdiness, making it a welcome space for all. 9 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $35 via livenation.com.



Saturday, September 28

If you've been slacking on your latest Everglades visit, this Saturday is the day to do it. For starters, it's National Public Lands Day, and the park is waving its $30-per-vehicle fee. Plus, there will be a closing reception for the AIRIE Nest Gallery's exhibit, "Fragile: Work from the Everglades National Park Collection," showing the unique ties between local folks and their green spaces. Entrance to the exhibit is also free. 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at AIRIE Nest Gallery, 40001 SR 9336, Homestead; airie.org. Admission is free.

Nora En Pure, the DJ and producer known for her deep-house prowess, has made a name for herself since dropping her catchy AF 2013 single "Come With Me." Among her laundry list of EPs over the years, her late-2018 mix "Polynesia" is a must-hear before you check out her rocking late-night set at Space this weekend. 11 p.m. Saturday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40.

EXPAND Tyler the Creator returns to Miami Sunday night with guests Jaden Smith and Goldlink. Photo by Sam Rock

Sunday, September 29

The one and only Tyler the Creator is set to roll into the American Airlines Arena. But before the notoriously rowdy Odd Future rapper lights up the downtown arena stage, Jaden Smith and Goldlink will kick off the night. In addition to releasing the 2019 smash "Earfquake," Tyler also dropped a number one album in May, Igor. The rapper and producer creates studio magic, so get ready to experience wizardry in his stage show too. 7 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $45.50 to $55.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Monday, September 30

The internet can be a terrifying place. The moving flick Netizens tracks three powerful women (author Carrie Goldberg, Feminist Frequency founder Anita Sarkeesian, and businesswoman Tina Reine) and their battles with online harassment and their advocacy for equality and justice. After the screening at Regal UA Falls, stay for a panel Q&A on the film and its troubling subject matter. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at Regal UA Falls, 9000 SW 136th St., Miami. Tickets cost $12 via tugg.com.

Tuesday, October 1

Ready to go up on a Tuesday? Cupcakke is headed to Gramps to inject one of the least eventful nights of the week with what promises to be a high-octane and entertaining set. Since she dropped her first acclaimed mixtape, Cum Cake (she's not subtle, is she?), Cupcakke has released four studio albums, including her latest, 2018's Eden. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $23 to $50 via eventbrite.com.

In the '80s and '90s, Adam Ant dominated the U.K. and U.S. charts with a slew of hits, including the postpunk/New Wave smashes "Goody Two Shoes," "Room at the Top," and "Stand and Deliver." In 2019, he's out with a new album, Bravest of the Brave, and his latest tour in support also celebrates one of his most iconic LPs. For his Friend or Foe Tour, he'll play the 1982 album of the same name in its entirety, so get ready to relive the good old days. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $36.50 to $48.50 via livenation.com.

Wednesday, October 2

Did you miss Roger Waters' kick-ass 2017-18 Us + Them Tour? That's a shame. But you're in luck, because there's a new Sean Evans-directed film loaded with Waters and Pink Floyd goodness. The flick, debuting this Wednesday, captures the tour's Amsterdam stop with underlying themes of love, liberty, and the fight for human rights. Diehard Rogers and Pink Floyd fans will be pumped to know Evans directed Waters' movie The Wall too. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Landmark at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., #305, Coral Gables; landmarktheatres.com. Tickets cost $15.