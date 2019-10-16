The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, October 17

You might do these two things regularly: sip yummy beverages and take selfies. Well, this Thursday, those two activities will come together for another stellar Sips N' Selfies, brought to you by New Times. The latest installment is set to happen at No. 3 Social. In addition to spectacular rooftop views, enjoy complimentary cocktails, light bites, and stellar company. 7 p.m. Thursday at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Friday, October 18

It's time to experience the latest work from Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. Pain and Glory is set to debut at the Tower Theater this Friday evening, and select showings will continue through October 24. It's somewhat of an autobiographical Almodóvar piece with the director's signature humor and emotion sprinkled throughout. And the flick has an all-star cast, including Antonio Banderas,Penélope Cruz, and Asier Etxeandia. Showings at 4:40, 7, and 9:20 p.m. Friday and select dates and times through October 24 at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $11.75.

The kind folks at the National YoungArts Foundation for years have been nurturing local talent and prepping artists for the big time. Friday evening, YoungArts alumni will join forces with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Eduardo Marturet, for a free show as part of the Design District's recurring fall performance series. Singers Grace Weber and Támar, both YoungArts alumni, will show off the skills they honed during their time with the foundation. 6 p.m. Friday at 3841 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



By now, you've surely caught one of Randy Rainbow's spoof interviews on YouTube. The dude is hilarious, involving everyone from Lindsay Lohan to Kanye West. Friday night, he'll step out of the interwebs for a comedy gig at the Fillmore. Before attaining viral fame, Rainbow grew up in Plantation, so show this local boy a proper South Florida welcome. 8 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $39.50 to $49.50 via livenation.com.

EXPAND Erica Dawn Lyle of Aquashade. Photo by Midnight Piper Forman

Saturday, October 19

Sweat Records is best known for its record selection, but the Little Haiti shop sometimes doubles as a live music venue. Saturday night, prepare for a killer lineup with New York's Aquashade headlining the bill. Miami's Axetone (whose live demo dropped earlier this year) and Womanmay (fronted by Maylin Colmenares) will join the fun. 7 p.m. Saturday at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

In case you're behind on the news, the Black Market recently moved from Sundays to Saturdays at Las Rosas. For this Saturday's Halloween edition, there will be the usual 20-plus vendors selling all kinds of tchotchkes. Plus, don't miss drag performances and live music. Orlando's the Welzeins, the Gazms, and Matchstick Johnny will headline. 8 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Evil Dead has built a sizable cult following over the years. There have been stage musicals, live bloodbath shows in Vegas, and other homages. Well, let's get back to the original 1982 flick, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Bruce Campbell. See the demon-and-chainsaw-filled vacation-from-hell flick in 4K during a special late-night showing at Gables Cinema. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.

Stone crab season is here, so work up an appetite and get yourself to Miami Marine Stadium for the two-day South Florida Seafood Festival. Organized by the local event production company Swarm, this fest will offer more than 25 food vendors, booze galore, and even a DIY cocktail section. For the kids, there will be a giant pirate slide and other activities. Saturday and Sunday at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami. Tickets cost $14 to $39 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Honey Dijon: See Saturday. Photo by Karli Evans

DJ Honey Dijon was born in Chicago, is a fashion icon, and delivers sick house beats. As a trans black woman, she's also known for her activism on trans rights. Saturday night, she'll be joined by In the Mood Radio founder Nicole Moudaber for a powerful double-header at Space. 11 p.m. Saturday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Sunday, October 20

Summer in Miami can be way too hot to host a barbecue. Now that it's nice out, head to Lummus Park for Beachside BBQ Jamboree. This shindig is being put on by the City of Miami Beach and will be loaded with eats, drinks, jams, and fun activities such as a kite workshop. Honey Hounds and the Sh-Booms will serenade guests throughout the day. Proper Sausages, Icestasy, Clives Café, and others will sell food, while vendors such as Brody's Bandanas, Radiator Comics, and Half Moon Leather will offer their wares. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Pineapple Sunday sounds delicious. But this is no citrus-picking event — it's Ball & Chain's famous Sunday event loaded with dancing, live tunes, and flowing cocktails. Landing on the Little Havana club's outdoor stage this week will be Rick Moon, the Goodnites, Scone Cash Players, and Electric Piquete. On the drinks front, you can never go wrong with the Calle Ocho old-fashioned, with tobacco-infused bitters and a tobacco leaf garnish. 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchain.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Post Malone: See Sunday. Courtesy of Republic Records

"You know I say that I am better now, better now/I only say that 'cause you're not around, not around." Get ready to hear that song live and scream along to it when Post Malone performs at AA Arena. Adding to his list of releases, including hits such as "Rockstar" and "Better Now," the 24-year-old Syracuse native dropped his third album last month, Hollywood's Bleeding. Give it a listen before the show. 8 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $49.50 to $499.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Monday, October 21

Meow! What's that purring you hear in Wynwood? It's the Cat's Meow Café Pop-Up, happening at the Lab Miami. For lovers of the feline persuasion, this event will be heaven. Check out kitten yoga, a discussion about how to support community cats, and a silent auction whose proceeds will help build mainland Miami's first brick-and-mortar cat café. Of course, there will be cute kitties onsite too. 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Lab Miami, 400 NW 26th St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via catsmeowmia.com.

The Melvins: See Tuesday. Photo by Chris Casella

Tuesday, October 22

Since they joined forces in 1983, the Melvins have been grunge pioneers. The foursome hailing from Washington state continues to rock today. Tuesday night, catch the group at Culture Room alongside Redd Kross and Toshi Kasai. The Melvins' latest album, Pinkus Abortion Technician, dropped in 2018. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $20.

Wednesday, October 23

Arch Creek Park is lovely and full of activity by day. But at night, it's a paranormal investigator's paradise. Put on your ghost-hunter hat for the Arch Creek Park Ghost Tour and Campfire. Wednesday night, guests will trek through the park in search of paranormal activity. Pro tip: Bring comfortable shoes, insect repellent, and a flashlight. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Arch Creek Park, 1855 NE 135th St., North Miami; miamidade.gov. Tickets cost $6.