The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, October 17

Tuesday, October 18

Wednesday, October 19

click to enlarge Monét X Change at Miami Improv: See Thursday Photo by Steven Simione

Thursday, October 20

click to enlarge Miami City Ballet's Romeo and Juliet at the Arsht Center: See Friday Photo courtesy of Miami City Ballet

Friday, October 21

click to enlarge South Beach Seafood Festival: See Saturday Photo courtesy of South Beach Seafood Festival

Saturday, October 22

click to enlarge Gorillaz at FTX Arena: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Nasty Little Man

Sunday, October 23

The Black School is an experimental art school that teaches BIPOC students and allies to be community changers through art and design workshops. At Pérez Art Museum Miami on Monday, the school will lead aninspired by Malcolm X's legacy of community healing and self-determination. The beads are sourced from Harlem, New Orleans, and Miami, and participants are invited to transcribe an intention with every bead used.Walk the land of the dinosaurs at the latest exhibit to hit the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science.showcases a new species of dinosaur found in the Southern Hemisphere. Learn about the story of the supercontinent Pangaea and how its breakup affected the evolution of the dinosaurs during the Mesozoic Era. Examine more than 13 life-size casts and authentic dinosaur fossils and explore what these creatures looked like when they roamed the Earth.Enjoy a day of Latin music at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Wednesday. Taking the stage for the: Reset Band, highlighting Argentine rock; folkloric tunes courtesy of Santiago Plaz; Uruguayan sun María de los Ángeles; and Ache Rey & Tango Lovers Orchestra out of Argentina. Ache Rey is expected to close out the night with a milonga, so put on your dancing shoes.Following months of storytellers taking the stage to share their vulnerability,is here! The event gives the winners of previous Moth storytelling nights the chance to be crowned champion. It's an excellent opportunity to witness some of the best storytellers in the community who just so happen to be everyday people with something special to share.The tenth-annualkicks off Wednesday for four days of under-the-sea deliciousness. Appropriately, the celebration starts with an Evening at Joe's, at Joe's Stone Crab. Limited to 50 guests, the dinner includes a five-course meal by chef Andre Bienvenue. Joe's general manager Brian Johnson will discuss the iconic restaurant's history and the secret to cracking the perfect claw.Some say Miami feels like a world unto itself; some may even say it feels like the Caribbean with its diverse ethnic cultures. Oolite Arts puts this perspective into play with its latest exhibition,Curated by Danny Baez, the showcase asks artists of Caribbean heritage to address their personal relationship to Miami through artworks. Their responses — works by Destiny Belgrave, Kim Dacres, Mark Fleuridor, Amanda Linares, and more — now hang on the walls for all to see.Sweat Records hosts a listening party forposthumous albumon Thursday. Scheduled to coincide with the late musician, singer, and poet's 80th birthday, the release kicks off Light in the Attic Records' Lou Reed Archive Series. Along with being treated to a listen to the new album, those in attendance have the opportunity to win giveaways and hear live music by the Vullo Underground, Mr. E & MLE & Nico, and Rat Bastard.starheads to Miami Improv on Thursday. With her unique comedy and style, Monét has traveled the world performing and even hosts her own talk show,. She made herdebut in 2018 when she competed in the tenth season, placing sixth. (She went on to wear the crown the following year, at the close of the fourth season of.) The queen will showcase her lip-syncing skills, comedy, and even some singing during her Doral show.The day has finally arrived!returns for two days of heart-pounding music at Mana Wynwood. On Friday and Saturday, house heads, indie folk, and pop fans can catch performances by Porter Robinson, Madeon, Rosalía, Fisher, Flume, John Summit, Bob Moses, and more. Although focused heavily on the music, III Points has set out to bring art to life with this year's event, so apart from getting lost in the music, you may find yourself venturing into one or more of the festival's interactive art installations.Miami isn't exactly known for pumpkin patches and hayrides — unless there's a velvet rope keeping people from getting in. That changes on Friday when Bayfront Park hosts. As the name implies, the autumn-themed event involves a maze, from which you'll have to navigate your way out. (Pro tip: Let the nearby skyscrapers be your guide.) In addition to the maze, enjoy the beer garden, live music, and leaf pit.Friday marks the second game of the regular season for the. Catch Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Nikola Jović as they take to the hardwood to face the team that eliminated them in last season's playoffs, the Boston Celtics. The Heat won four of its five preseason games; here's hoping that's a sign of good things to come.Experience the world's most notorious love story like you never have before at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. On Friday, Miami City Ballet bringsto life as the company dances to Sergei Prokofiev's musical score in a retelling of the Shakespearean play. Witness the star-crossed lovers dance and fight to remain together, even as they're torn apart from by unrelenting enemies and disapproving family members.On Saturday, head to the Bass to take inan exhibition of new works by the Jamaican-born, Brussels-based artist. On view through April 30, 2023, Sabur's show explores the intersections of geology, climatology, geography, and memory with the dynamics of power and capitalism. The artist examines climate change as an expression of geological rhythms and economies for the exhibition. The title comes from Pieter Bruegel's 1565 painting , which showcases adults harvesting in the foreground as youths play in the midground and a bay dotted with ships fills the distant background. Sabur was inspired to re-examine the painting in the context of the current energy crisis and record-breaking heat waves.Let there be seafood! The tenth-annualinvites foodies to a day of bites crafted by some of South Florida's most talented chefs. On Saturday, Miami's best restaurants, including Ella's Oyster Bar, Pubbelly Sushi, Tanuki, the Lobster Shack, Red South Beach, and the Social Club, will set up on the sands of South Beach to serve up their seafood specialties. Pair your bites with drinks and cocktails served by the festival's open bars, then, once glasses are empty and plates are licked clean, participate in fun games and activities, behold culinary demos in the Milam's Market Showcase, and enjoy live music.Nonprofit gallery Dimensions Variable opens Clara Varas' solo exhibition,in its main gallery on Saturday. The Miami-based artist's work consists of site-specific painting installation and mixed-media assemblage; the new exhibition, on view through January 10, 2023, was constructed with personal household items, clothing, found objects, and industrial materials. Varas uses her work to explore personal history and identity, and how those factors relate to current and broader experiences of migration and diaspora.On Saturday, thehosts its annual gala at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The event serves as a place for LGBTQ people and supporters to unite, honor heroes, and advance equality. The gala proceeds go towards the Task Force as well as other organizations dedicated to supporting South Florida's LGBTQ community. After the gala, stick around for the after-party hosted by Athena Dion at 10 p.m.The(MISO) kicks off its season on Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. MISO will open with Rodner Padilla's "Concerto for Electric Bass and Orchestra," an exciting blend of modern and traditional. Also on the bill: Karen LeFrak's Piano Concerto and the classic Symphony No. 4 by Johannes Brahms. Leading the orchestra will be conductor Eduardo Marturet.Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's projectstops at FTX Arena as part of its 2022 world tour. The band consists of virtual members 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs. Throughout its history, Gorillaz has been known to perform in various ways, such as projecting the animated band members on stage to presenting a fully visible live band. The band has sold 27 million records worldwide and has been cited by Guinness World Records as the "Most Successful Virtual Band."calls on Miami to "Surrender" for its stop at the FPL Solar Amphitheater on Sunday. The Australian trio rose to fame in the dance-music realm with the release of its debut album,, which peaked at number one in Australia. Initially known as Rüfüs, the band changed its name in 2018 once it began to perform in the U.S. owing to a trademark conflict. The band's best-known songs include "On My Knees," "Innerbloom," "You Were Right," "Underwater," and "Next to Me."