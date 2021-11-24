The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, November 25

Looking for a way to earn that second slice of pumpkin pie? Join the tenth-annual Fort Lauderdale Turkey Trot on Thursday, a Thanksgiving Day tradition featuring a 5K run — or walk — benefiting the Leadership Broward Foundation and the MedPro Future Nurse Scholarship. Festive costumes are encouraged for the race, which will wind along A1A. The course will take participants on a scenic tour as the sun rises, with commemorative race shirts and medals waiting at the finish line for the first 2,800 registrants. 6 a.m. Thursday, at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 300 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; turkeytrotftl.com. Registration costs $40. Olivia McAuley

Friday, November 26

Sweat Records celebrates Record Store Day Black Friday with its biggest sale of the year: 25 percent off all used vinyl and three-for-$1 records. Head to the Little Haiti shop for exclusive RSD Black Friday releases and complimentary Topo Chico and Dogfish Head brews for customers over the age of 21. 8 a.m. Friday, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

After three successful years in Tulum, Mexico, Art With Me makes its Miami debut at Virginia Key Beach Park on Friday. The three-day "festival with a purpose" combines six key elements: wellness, food, live music, visual art installations and interactive exhibits, children's programs, ecological awareness practices, and panels and discussions. This year's musical lineup is the cherry on top: Sublime With Rome, Lee Burridge presents All Day I Dream, Culture Profética, and many more. Noon Friday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; artwithme.org; Tickets cost $54.77 to $234.76 via tixr.com. Olivia McAuley

Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami: See Friday. Photo courtesy of Zoo Miami

While Miami isn't known for its white Christmases, Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami brings in all the beauty and magic of the season with 305 charm. Experience massive LED animals, live animal appearances, riverboat rides, letters to Santa, and more. And, of course, enjoy hot chocolate and Christmas cookies while doing it. This Friday is pajama and onesie night, so get cozy while you celebrate. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday through December 30, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-255-5551l zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $23.95. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

On Friday, reggaeton and Latin trap star Karol G stops at FTX Arena as part of her Bichota Tour. In March, the Colombian singer dropped her third studio album, KG0516, which topped Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart and features collaborations with Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Ozuna, and Mariah Angeliq. During Friday's performance, fans can expect la diosa to do live versions of new hits like "Tusa" and "El Makinon," as well as old favorites like "Culpables." 8 p.m. Friday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $36.95 to $96.95 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

Saturday, November 27

Electronic music mastermind Four Tet will take the stage at Space Park on Saturday as part of his U.S. tour, which kicked off earlier this month at Brooklyn's Avant Gardner alongside fellow experimentalist Floating Points. Fans will be able to soak up back-to-back sets from the British musician. Earlier this year, Four Tet dropped his collaboration with Skrillex and Starrah, the nostalgic house track "Butterflies," while Floating Points released Promises, a collaborative album with jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra. 4 p.m. Saturday, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; spaceparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley







Celebrate what you're thankful for during Bass Giving at Las Rosas. Otto Von Schirach leads the bass-heavy night alongside the Bermuda Triangle Family. Von Schirach has been getting ass-shaking for well over a decade now. His latest track, "Bass in 3-D," with Lamebot, fuses electro and Miami bass influences for a cut that leaps out of the speaker. Also on the night's bill: the Galactic Effect, Lamebot, Master Feathers, and Tellux. 11 p.m. Saturday, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

Miami Celebrates Josephine Baker: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Consulate General of France in Miami

Sunday, November 28

The Bass debuts "Perimeters," a multifaceted art exhibition by Israeli-born, New York-based artist Naama Tsabar on Sunday, just in time for Miami Art Week. Dealing with sound and how it travels through walls and creates different effects, this exhibition will have visual and auditory aspects that will take the viewer on guitar-focused journey. And on't worry if you can't make it during Art Week; the show will be on view through April 17. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org. Tickets cost $15. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

Josephine Baker was the first international African-American star, a humanitarian, and a civil-rights activist. Now she will be the first Black woman to interred at the Panthéon in Paris, a mausoleum for French and humanist figures. To celebrate the occasion, the Consulate General of France in Miami is throwing Miami Celebrates Josephine Baker, an epic party at the National Hotel on Sunday. Baker has a special connection to the Magic City: It was here, on January 10, 1951, that she performed for a nonsegregated audience in her native country for the first time. 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miami.consulfrance.org. Admission is free RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

Chicago duo Wingtips will deliver its signature goth-pop on Sunday at Gramps. Vincent Segretario and Hannah Avalon combine postpunk, synth-pop, new wave, and electronic to produce music that wouldn't be too out of place on a Depeche Mode release or even an early album by the Knife. In September, Wingtips released its latest album, Cutting Room Floor, via Canadian label Artoffact Records. Local acts Donzii, Floorless, and Violet Silhouette serve as openers. 8 p.m. Sunday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $12 to $15 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Monday, November 29

On Monday, the Wolfsonian-FIU debuts "Shameless," a new exhibit featuring playful and functional designs of Rotterdam-based artist Bas van Beek. The show, which marks the designer's U.S. debut, will feature new work and recent career highlights. Van Beek is best known for blending the old and the new and repurposing historical designs. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Tickets cost $12; free for Florida residents. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

Miami's premier private-collection-meets-public-museum will debut four new exhibitions for Miami Art Week, including shows by Cajsa von Zeipel, Kennedy Yanko, and Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe. However, if you want to keep it homegrown, check out the museum's exhibition focusing on the work of Reginald O'Neal. In his first solo show, "As I Am," the Miami artist the focuses on the Black experience in South Florida through paintings. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, at Rubell Museum, 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-6090; rubellmuseum.org. Tickets cost $15. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

Opening on Monday, "Shooting Blanks: The Art of Half-Cocked" offers art enthusiasts a deep-cut alternative to the Miami Art Week happenings. Presented by HoundsTooth Cottage, Clandestina Miami, and Together, the exhibition-cum-activation will take over the Seven Seas Motel through December 4, featuring the work of the filmmakers, cast, and crew of the cult 1994 film Half-Cocked, which follows a group of friends who steal a van and pose as a punk band. The exhibition will include film screenings, a Q&A with Michael Galinsky, author of Decline of Mall Civilization, and a closing night lot party with Gown, Rat Bastard, Nightly Closures, Pocket of Lollipops, and more. 8 p.m. Monday, at Seven Seas Motel, 5940 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-757-1678; houndstoothcottage.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Scope Miami Beach: See Tuesday Photo by Daniella Mía

Tuesday, November 30

If Art Basel is the stuffy art market in the Miami Beach Convention Center, then consider Scope Miami Beach to be its cooler younger cousin. At Scope, you don't have to worry about looking the part (though if you want to dress like arty Eurotrash, don't let us stop you). That said, Scope still takes its art very seriously, and for six days, the tent on the sands of Miami Beach will house some of the best contemporary artwork outside of Basel. The fair kicks off on Tuesday with a VIP preview by invitation only, but after that, the unwashed masses can visit to their hearts' content. 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, at Ocean Drive between Eight and Ninth Streets, Miami Beach; scope-art.com. Tickets cost $40 to $200. Jose D. Duran

Wednesday, December 1

Design Miami makes its long-awaited return to Miami Beach on Wednesday. Its 17th edition takes place a stone's throw away from the Miami Beach Convention Center, the epicenter of Art Basel. The fair marks the curatorial debut of director Wava Carpenter and will explore the double-entendre theme "Human Kind" via work from more than 35 galleries and exhibitions. In keeping with 2020's virtual elements, the fair will be presented in a hybrid physical and digital format, with 3D virtual tours available via its website. 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, at 1800 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-572-0866; designmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $112.50. Olivia McAuley

Production company Hurry Up Slowly presents a four-day pop-up experience, Wynwood Studios, at Toe Jam Backlot during Miami Art Week, combining music, art, and crypto technology centered on an NFT art exhibition. New and exclusive NFTs will be unveiled each night, powered by the cryptocurrency exchange FTX Marketplace and in collaboration with the Art Plug collective. Kicking off the musical lineup on Wednesday, Abracadabra will feature Blond:Ish and Seth Troxler, with sets by Damian Lazarus and Diplo planned for later in the week. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Toe Jam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami; 305- 759-9277; toejambacklot.com. Tickets cost $60 to $299 via get-in.com. Olivia McAuley