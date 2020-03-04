The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, March 5

Pay nada to get into Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) every Thursday, and for its latest Free Community Night, the Miami art institution will present "A Day & Night of Franco-Caribbean Film." With the help of Black Lounge Film Series and FOKAL (Foundation for Knowledge and Liberty, in Kreyol), PAMM will show a selection of shorts from Haiti and the French West Indies throughout the day. It's a prime opportunity to learn more about a unique part of the Caribbean, and you can explore the museum's other exhibits while you're there, all for free. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission is free.

The curly-locked woodwind wonder Kenny G has reigned as the king of smooth jazz since the early '80s. To the joy of fans of no-frills adult contemporary music, the iconic saxophonist will perform at Parker Playhouse this Thursday. The artist has topped the charts solo and with collaborators such as Barry White, Whitney Huston, and, most recently, Kanye West. Get in a "Sentimental" mood and drift away with the sultan of serenity. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222. Tickets cost $57.50 to $77.50 via parkerplayhouse.com.

Friday, March 6

Who needs Cannes, Sundance, or Telluride? The Miami Film Festival is here at last, bringing with it a heap of cinematic goodies for film buffs to devour. Opening night at the Olympia Theater will include The Burnt Orange Heresy, a star-studded adaptation of Miami author Charles Willeford's art-world noir novel of the same name. Elsewhere in the festival program, which runs until March 15 at venues throughout Miami, you'll find documentaries on artists and cultural icons, fiction films from the latest auteurs, and shorts and features from around the world. Opening-night screening at 7 p.m. Thursday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $28 via miamifilmfestival.com. For info about other films, events, and ticket prices, visit miamifilmfestival.com.

It's not one of the better-known museums in Miami-Dade, but the Coral Gables Museum is ready to show its stuff to the community. This week, it'll host the free Gallery Night Live! — featuring a musical installation and performance by artist Miles Hancock, a panel discussion about Venezuelan art, a line-dancing class, and a cash bar. Be sure to explore the museum's current exhibitions, which display art from the Venezuelan diaspora. 6 p.m. Friday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067; coralgablesmuseum.org. Admission is free.

Carnaval Miami: See Saturday. Photo courtesy of Carnaval Miami

Saturday, March 7

Berlin is best known for its 1986 release "Take My Breath Away," which became synonymous with the Tom Cruise aviation flick Top Gun and, indeed, the entire aesthetic of the '80s. But the band, fronted by postpunk songstress Terri Nunn, isn't a one-hit wonder by any means: Berlin's eighth album and latest release, Transcendance, dropped last August. The multiplatinum outfit will be joined by Big Country, the Scottish folk-rock force behind albums such as the Kate Bush-featuring 1986 record The Seer. 7 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $45 to $49.50 via eventbrite.com.

From the organization that brought Miamians the 305 Calle Ocho Music Festival, Carnaval Miami is a weekend-long festival on Miracle Mile offering the best of local art, live music, fine cuisine, and children's entertainment. The gathering will boast two main stages and an impressive lineup including Nil Lara, Leslie Cartaya, and Tim Charron. Attendees can enjoy goodies from more than 50 artisan vendors at this family-friendly event while taking in the array of art on display. 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday on Miracle Mile, Coral Way between LeJeune and Douglas Roads; carnavalmiami.com. Admission is free.

If you absolutely cannot wait for the tidal wave of parties that are about to flood the city during Miami Music Week, boy, have we got the perfect gig for you. That old standby Club Space is set to host Charlotte de Witte and Ellen Allien, two selectors who could be deemed the "Queen of Techno" on their own merits. Put them together, though — with de Witte's modern Belgian flair and Allien's tried-and-true Teutonic style — and you have a pair that could take over the world (or just dramatically improve everyone's night out). 11 p.m. Saturday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $30 to $60 via clubspace.com.

What says Mardi Gras better than drinking alcohol in places you probably shouldn't? Zoo Miami will channel some New Orleans vibes this Saturday with the booze-infused after-hours shindig Sip & Stroll. Your limbs will (probably) be safe because most of the animals will be fast asleep, apart from some adorable ambassador animals. There will be plenty to feast your eyes on, though. An impressive lineup of entertainment includes stilt walkers, unlimited bayou boat rides, live-band-accompanied karaoke, food vendors, and other fun. The event is for adults only, so be sure to leave the kids at home and bring your ID. 7 p.m Saturday at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $20 presale online and $25 at the gate.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Live in Concert: See Sunday. Photo courtesy of Disney Concerts

Sunday, March 8

We get it. The Star Wars movies ain't what they used to be ever since the mouse took over. Clearly they didn't really plan things out, right? Maybe we're all in need of a reminder of what the series used to be like. You'll get it tonight at Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Live in Concert, where a live orchestra will play composer John Williams' iconic score along with a screening of the second film in the original saga (widely considered the best film in the franchise). Maybe after this palate cleanser, we can all stop arguing online about which director destroyed the new trilogy and agree that, compared to the originals, they're all crap. Just an idea. 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center,1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $99.

Miami is known as an epicenter of Latin and pan-American culture, but what about the East? This weekend, the Asian Culture Festival in Homestead will offer a getaway from the big city and an exploration of the fascinating customs of the world's largest continent. Guests can enjoy Japanese taiko drumming performances, take lessons in ikebana flower arrangement, discover the Thai arts of fruit carving and moradokmai dancing, and sample delicious cuisine from China, India, Korea, Bangladesh, Iran, the Philippines, and other countries. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead. Tickets cost $14 via asianculturefestival.net.

Birthed from the ashes of the long-running Philadelphia psych-meets-grunge outfit Creepoid, Lovelorn has been delivering its distorted strain of "drug-pop" music since the release of debut single, "Chains." The band, which consists of married couple Anna and Patrick Troxell, will head to Gramps as part of its spring tour along the East Coast. Joining Lovelorn on the evening's roster (and the group's Florida dates) is Planet Loser, AKA Amber Lewis and Ethan Murphy, who are also a couple hailing from the harsher side of the sonic spectrum. Local support will come courtesy of Palomino Blond, Obsidian, and Saavik. 8 p.m Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $12.

Tokyo Godfather: See Monday. Photo courtesy of GKids

Monday, March 9

What do an alcoholic, a drag queen, and a teenage runaway have in common? Well, in the animated comedic masterpiece Tokyo Godfathers, they're united by homelessness — and an abandoned baby they found Christmas Eve. One of the most underrated anime features by master of the medium Satoshi Kon — who tragically died only four films into his career — Tokyo Godfathers is a hilarious, heartwarming movie that's also difficult to find outside Japan. Re-released in the States by distributor Gkids, this rare theatrical run will be in local theaters only one night (well, technically, two nights, but do you really wanna watch an English-dubbed version of a perfect movie?). 7 p.m. Monday (in Japanese with English subtitles) and 7 p.m. Wednesday (in English) at select Miami-area movie theaters. Tickets cost $12.50 via gkidstickets.com/us/tokyogodfathers.

Green hair, long talons, misanthropic attitude — no, it's not the Grinch: It's multi-Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish. The homeschooled teen got her start by uploading tracks to SoundCloud, but her success has since proliferated to encompass the entire pop world. The "No Time to Die" singer will soon headline the AA Arena, and it so happens the show will be the kickoff of Eilish's first extensive world tour. 6:30 p.m Monday at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Boulevard; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $185 via stubhub.com.

Billie Eilish: See Monday. Photo by Kenneth Cappello

Tuesday, March 10

Head to CIC Miami for a little tête-à-tête with Octavia Yearwood and Kathryn Mikesell. Fountainhead, a Little Haiti-based nonprofit arts community, will deliver its latest project in the form of the series Artist to Artist, which examines emerging and established artists' unique paths to success. The latest iteration will see Fountainhead's cofounder Mikesell in conversation with Yearwood. The artist, event programming curator, and author will provide insight into her impressive 15-year career in the art world, including her efforts to diversify and transform creative spaces. 7 p.m Tuesday at CIC Miami, 1951 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; fountainheadresidency.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, March 11

The North Beach taco spot Taquiza is known for offering some of the best tortilla chips in Miami, but it's also now the host of The Dimensional Spectacle, a weekly variety show featuring a cross section of local artists with a range of talents. The improvised theatrical experience is organized by the Speak Easy Theater, which encourages attendees to let their freak flags fly as high as those of the performers. Though the lineup often changes weekly, the spectacle always closes with a bang thanks to the live ensemble Fox on the Run. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged, so pay what you can and enjoy. 7 p.m Wednesday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.