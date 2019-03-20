The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

After wowing audiences in the United Kingdom, the creepy play The Children is making a splash in the States. The Lucy Kirkwood production, which was nominated for the 2018 "Best Play" Tony, follows a couple of retirees living a quiet life. Quiet, that is, until an old friend shows up and the catastrophic world around them begins seeping in. Prepare to be thrilled and scared, as if there isn't enough of that in the real world right now. 8 p.m. Thursday and select dates through April 14 at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $15 to $50 via ovationtix.com.

Get ready to be entertained in many weird and wacky ways. The sixth edition of the Sci Fi Miami Film Festival is set to kick off Thursday with a special 40th-anniversary screening of Battlestar Galactica and an afterparty at Lost Weekend. From there, it's three more days of features, shorts, augmented reality, and virtual-reality experiences. A number of awards, judged by an all-star panel of sci-fi junkies, will be handed out too. Thursday through Sunday at Silverspot Cinemas, 300 SE Third St., #100, Miami; miscifi.com. Passes cost $79 to $248.

In 2014, Ella Mai tried out for The X Factor in the United Kingdom but didn't make it past auditions. So, instead, she did her own thing, releasing an EP and showing off her talent on Instagram. Now she's collaborating with the likes of DJ Mustard and Ty Dolla $ign. An example of her rapid rise to success: She'll headline Revolution Live this Thursday. You might want to catch her catchy R&B goodness before she rises even further. 7 p.m. Thursday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $70.

At this point in his storied career, how much background information do you need to be sold on a Tony Bennett show? The dude has won 19 Grammys and for 60-plus years has been belting out sultry tunes such as "Steppin' Out With My Baby" and "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." As a bonus, his daughter, actress/singer Antonia Bennett, will open his Miami show. 8 p.m. Thursday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $75 to $175.

Sip on Cuban history via an off-menu cocktail ($14) featuring Havana Club Rum. Just whisper the secret code — "La Yuma" — to a Broken Shaker bartender to get your very own pour. Made with Havana Club's Añejo Blanco, each cocktail includes a dash of lime, fermented strawberries, and simple syrup. Through March 31 at the Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com.

Friday

The New World Orchestra shines on any given night. But this Friday, members of the orchestra will step forward to host a multifaceted evening of film and music focused on a number of tough topics, such as oppression and racism. The Double Take: The Human Effect will offer excerpts from Charlie Chaplin's Modern Times, film and music from Thea von Harbou and Fritz Lang's Metropolis, and much more. You'll certainly leave this one moved and empowered. 7:30 p.m. Friday at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Tickets cost $20.

We have so many badass and inspiring women in our community. It's important to honor them, especially during Women's History Month. It's time for another Spoken Soul Festival, a three-day event that showcases women artists galore, including designers, filmmakers, photographers, and artists. This Saturday is the fest's marquee event, carrying a "#WordIsBond" theme, which argues that words are more powerful than ever before in our history. Friday through Sunday at various locations; spokensoulfestival.com. Event prices range from free to $70.

MC Kitchen has taken its fast-casual concept to South Beach with the opening of Mercato Sunset. Dine on fresh-baked goods such as baguettes and vegan and gluten-free cookies, alongside double espressos and iced lattes. The list of presatta — pressed sandwiches made to order — includes Nonna's pork and beef meatball parma with melted mozzarella, and applewood-smoked chicken with mustard dressing and fontina cheese. A selection of wine and beer is also available. Fridays, the spot hosts happy hour and offers a family-style meal for two — including bread, salad, pasta, and a bottle of wine — for less than $60. 1701 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; mckitchenmiami.com.

Saturday

Among the best band names on Planet Earth: Thelma and the Sleaze. It flows nicely and is loaded with rock goodness, which is also an apt description of the tunes the Nashville-bred band churns out. A quality preshow listen is the hypnotically rockin' 2017 LP Somebody's Doing Something. Joining this sleazy affair are St. Petersburg's Fever Beam, as well as Miami's Rick Moon and Haute Tension. 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

You already know the Impractical Jokers dudes know how to joke it up on camera. Now you can see the guys, also known as the comedy troupe the Tenderloins, generate some LOLs onstage too. The foursome — comprising Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano — is bringing its hilariously titled Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour to South Florida. It's an all-new show for the guys, who have the blend of improv and sketch comedy down pat. 8 p.m. Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $22.25 to $79.50.

Celebrate women brewers at the third-annual FemAle Brew Fest. The craft beer festival presents breweries from across the nation that are owned, founded, or run by women. Besides serving tons of suds, the festival showcases female beer experts and brewers to offer insight into the industry and draw attention to local female brewers, business owners, and chefs. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Pegasus Park at Gulf Stream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach. Tickets cost $15 to $50 via femalebrewfest.com.

As if the average weekend in Fort Lauderdale's Himmarshee District weren't wild enough, the Wanee Block Party is adding more jams to the mix. Presented by the Allman Brothers, the Wanee bash is happening at Revolution Live, America's Backyard, and Stache. The Marcus King Band, North Mississippi All Stars, and the Lee Boys will perform, among other jammers. Pro tip: Friday night, check out the world debut of Jaimoe's Mississippi Allstars, a collaboration between Jaimoe's Jasssz Band and Cody & Luther Dickson. 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $39.50.

Musician Pharrell Williams and Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman have launched brunch at Swan, their new Design District restaurant. Expect a menu of classic breakfast items, including bourbon caramel cinnamon rolls; coconut pancakes topped with banana ice cream; smoked salmon towers with bagels; French toast with pecans, candied oranges, and amaretto whipped cream; and Wagyu pastrami hash. The menu also features best-sellers such as the restaurant's caesar salad, burger, and hamachi tartrate. Items average $10 to $20. 90 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-704-0994; swanbevy.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday

Get ready to sing "Madness," "Starlight," "Uprising," and all of your other faves live when Muse rolls into Sunrise. Where has the time gone? Muse has now been around for 25 years, with its latest LP, Simulation Theory, dropping to critical acclaim last year. Walk the Moon will open the show. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $49 to $229.

Understatement of the year: Fidel Castro was a wild and crazy guy. And without the 1984 flick Improper Conduct, we might never have known the extent to which the Cuban leader violated human rights and made lives miserable for homosexuals. With Castro gone and many issues continuing to affect Cuba today, the film remains relevant. This Sunday, Gables Cinema will host a special screening of the flick, followed by an intimate Q&A with co-director Orlando Jiménez Leal. 1 p.m. Sunday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. $11.75 for adults with various discounts available.

Monday

What are all of those sharp-dressed people in white doing all around town, you ask? It's Navy Week. And in addition to the sea of white, there are a ton of cool events taking place as part of it. Among the happenings, the USS New York will dock for ship tours, and the U.S. Navy Band will perform two sets at PortMiami. To our Navy members: Thank you for your service and general awesomeness! Monday through Sunday at various locations; navy.mil. Event prices vary.

Have you cleaned out that ear wax lately? If not, Miami Music Week is here, so it's time to prep those ear buds. There are too many MMW parties to name in this space, chief among them being Ultra Music Festival, happening March 29 through 31. But first, to kick things off this Monday, Nitti Gritti and friends will rock the Hangar, and Hector Couto, Neverdogs, Hugo Bianco, and a handful of electronic peeps will play Do Not Sit on the Furniture. Happy listening! Monday through Sunday at various locations; miamimusicweek.com. Event prices vary.

Tuesday

We're on the homestretch of the NBA season, and a couple of Florida teams are in the playoff hunt. Our beloved Miami Heat will square off against the Orlando Magic Tuesday evening. Every game counts at this point, so cheer on D-Wade in his final season and prepare to boo the likes of Nikola Vucevic and D.J. Augustin. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $65 to $325.

Wednesday

Pretend you're on vacation at the Standard Spa during the Oaxacan Tiki Takeover at Lido Bar & Lounge. The Polynesian-inspired pop-up will offer craft cocktails containing Ilegal Mezcal, themed food, and music by DJ Tavin. Food is first come, first served. 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com/miami.

In some towns, you can rock out to a DJ only in the club. But this is Miami, where we can do it in a damn swimming pool in the sunshine. And there are some stellar pool happenings at the National. Among them, the Deeperfect vs. Descend shindig will happen basically all day (and night) this Wednesday. Soak up the rays and jam to the likes of Stefano Noferini, Leonardo Gonnelli, and Cuartero ,among other beat-tastic folks. Just don't forget the SPF. Noon Wednesday at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; electrostub.com. Admission costs $30 to $40.