The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, March 10

Designers and creators alike are welcome to participate in South Florida's first-ever design festival, Design Subtropic. Made by designers for designers, the three-day event serves as a place for creatives to gather and take advantage of the tools and experiences offered by dedicated professionals in the design industry. Masterclasses are hosted by speakers including Pentagram's Giorgia Lupi, Royal Caribbean's Alberto Orsini, and the Miami Design District's Hilda Altimari. Thursday and Friday, at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; designsubtropic.com. Tickets cost $149.99 to $339.99 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Inventive musical phenomenon Matias Aguayo stops at Floyd on Thursday for an intimate performance. Aguayo is known for his unique voice as he imitates sounds and creates ambiguity between his voice and the instruments. The Chilean-born, German-raised techno producer's last album, 2019's Support Alien Invasion, was met with universal acclaim thanks to its boundary-pushing sound. Also on Thursday's bill: House of Pris and Richie Hell. 10 p.m. Thursday, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Friday, March 11

Educate yourself about the lavish rum lifestyle at the second-annual Miami Rum Congress. A collaboration between RumFest founder Ian Burrell and RumLab's Federico Hernandez, the two-day event takes place at the Hilton Cabana Miami Beach. This year's event showcases a variety of brands while emphasizing the education and premiumization of the spirit. Attendees also get the chance to taste some high-quality rums and participate in a series of seminars. Friday and Saturday, at Hilton Cabana Miami Beach, 6261 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamirumcongress.com. Tickets cost $45 to $200 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

The ninth-annual Virginia Key Grassroots Festival returns to Virginia Key Beach Park for three days of music, art, dance, and education. The musical lineup includes Donna the Buffalo, Locos Por Juana, Mannyswag, Lemon City Trio, Electric Kif, and Roosevelt Collier. Festivalgoers have the chance to camp at the event with strict sustainable practices enforced. Although the event aims to create unforgettable memories for its attendees, organizers set strict guidelines to keep the landmark clean. 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeygrassroots.org. Tickets cost $25 to $85. Sophia Medina

On Friday, brother-and-sister duo Jesse & Joy hit the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The Mexican pop outfit has released five full-length albums, an EP, and won three Latin Grammy awards since its debut in 2006. In 2020, the siblings released Aire (Versión Día), which reached number seven on Billboard's Latin Pop Album chart and has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $149.50 via livenation.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Saturday, March 12

Did you pack on the pounds during the pandemic? Well, let's hope the models participating in this year's Bang Model Volleyball showed a bit more restraint. Every winter, Miami's modeling agencies compete in a two-day, coed charity volleyball tournament hoping to come away with the first-place trophy and bragging rights for a year. More than 250 models will participate this year, with matches taking place on the sands at Eighth Street and Ocean Drive. There will be a special guest DJ set by Brody Jenner on Sunday, plus the crowning of this year's winners. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Eighth Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; modelvolleyball.com. Admission is free; VIP tickets cost $500 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Get ready to make some music moves when Jazz in the Gardens returns to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival features Mary J. Blige, H.E.R, Rick Ross, the Isley Brothers, SWV, and the Roots with special guest T-Pain. The event is a long time coming, with the 2020 and 2021 editions having been scrapped for obvious reasons. 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; jazzinthegardens.com. Tickets cost $100 to $1,500 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

Calling all '90s alternative-rock enthusiasts! On Saturday, catch Canadian-American singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette when she headlines the second weekend of the city's ongoing concert series, Miami Beach Live! Best known for her 1995 debut album Jagged Little Pill, which featured hits like "You Oughta Know" and "Ironic," Morissette will undoubtedly cover her entire career during Saturday's set. Opening the show: bandleader and jazz musician Jon Batiste, winner of an Oscar and beaucoup Grammys. 6 p.m. Saturday, at Lummus Park, Ocean Drive between Tenth and 13th streets, Miami Beach; miamibeachlive.com. Tickets cost $10 to $125; free for Miami Beach residents. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Florida Grand Opera presents Rigoletto for a four-night stint at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. The opera by Giuseppe Verdi has withstood the test of time with its pertinent theme of betrayal and its gripping narrative based on mistaken identity and dreams. It's truly a classic thriller, leaving viewers at the edge of their seats all while captivating them with the beautiful music. The cast includes Todd Thomas in the title role, along with Sharleen Joynt, Jose Simerilla Romero, and Neil Nelson making their FGO debuts. 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, and 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $85 to $230 via fgo.org. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Pérez Art Museum Miami is more than a cool building with hanging plants. It's a place where artists of all backgrounds are celebrated and culture is preserved. That's why the museum's Art of the Party is so important. On Saturday, PAMM hosts its biggest fundraiser, which includes an outdoor dinner, live entertainment, and an announcement of this year's winner of the Pérez Prize, awarded annually to a talented artist who has accomplished a significant artistic achievement. The festivities conclude with the Remix party, featuring plenty of dancing, cocktails, and desserts. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $200 to $2,500. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Sunday, March 13

In 2020, the first major event to get scrapped by the pandemic was Calle Ocho. The annual Little Havana block party is more than just another excuse to party. It's a celebration of Latinos of all backgrounds and their contributions to the city. The pachanga finally returns on Sunday, stretching 20 blocks and across ten stages. Musical acts usually span every genre imaginable: reggaeton, merengue, salsa, hip-hop, cumbia, ranchera, pop. And then there's the food — do not forget about the food! Arepas, empanadas, pinchos, capachas, and fritanga all await those who are more interested in eating than dancing — but why not indulge in both? 11 a.m. Sunday, at SW Eighth Street between 12th and 27th avenues, Miami; carnivalmiami.com. Admission is free; VIP tickets cost $100 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Sunday's performance by Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center features pieces from five works that the company is currently working on. The performance promises to be an intimate experience into the creative process of one of the city's most renowned dance companies. The show includes choreography from Guggenheim fellow Helen Simoneau, Dance Miami Choreographers recipient Yanis Eric Pikieris, Princess Grace Dance Fellowship winner Lyvan Verdecia, and the company's master choreographer in residence, Yanis Pikieris. 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211st St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; smdcac.org. Tickets cost $45. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Monday, March 14

Jersey thrash metal legends Overkill stop at Revolution Live as part of the band's Wings of War Tour. Setting itself apart in the age of streaming and social media, the band continues to solidify its place in the metal genre. In 2019, Overkill released its 19th — yeah, 19th! — studio album, Wings of War, which received positive reviews from critics, with Blabbermouth.net's Jay H. Gorania deeming it "an impressive feat for an aging thrash metal band to release one of its best efforts three decades into the game." 6 p.m. Monday, March 14, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Miami; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $23 to $25 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

Singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett visits the Parker on Monday. With a career that spans 14 albums, Lovett has more than earned his spot among the musical greats. The singer of "If I Had a Boat" lands in Fort Lauderdale alongside his Acoustic Group for a night that blends country, folk, jazz, and blues. 8 p.m. Monday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $37.50 to $77.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Tuesday, March 15

Pedro Rodriguez hasn't been doing comedy for very long. He did his first-ever open mike last summer, but he must have made a lasting impression because he's been busy doing standup ever since. Rodriguez (AKA the Hitman) would eventually meet his partner in comedy crime, Gold Money Glee, only two months into his short career. Now, the pair will celebrate Rodriguez's birthday at the Miami Improv on Tuesday with the Hitman's Birthday Bash. And just because it's his special day doesn't mean Rodriguez won't be delivering the punches, so come prepared to laugh. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Miami; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $15. Jose D. Duran

Wednesday, March 16

South Korean pop band P1Harmony heads to the Fillmore Miami on Wednesday. As K-pop continues to dominate the industry, this six-member act promises to show what the rising genre is all about. The group made its first with the release of its EPs Disharmony: Stand Out and Disharmony: Break Out. The band released its third EP, Disharmony: Find Out in January. The mini album features P1Harmony's latest single "Do It Like This," which was recently redone in English. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $53 to $183 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina