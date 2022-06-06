The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, June 6

Tuesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 8

The Hukilau at Beachcomber Hotel & Resort: See Thursday

Thursday, June 9

Laser Evening at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science: See Friday

Friday, June 10

"Cara Despain: Spectre" at the Bass: See Saturday

Saturday, June 11

Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami at Miami-Dade County Auditorium: See Saturday

Sunday, June 12

Gustavo Matamoros'is the first episode in a four-part listening series at Books & Books. The segment explores the musical influences of modern music on 1970s progressive rock and focuses on the compositions of English prog-rock band Egg and Russian composer Igor Stravinsky; hence the title. The discussion will highlight the use of asymmetric and multimetric rhythms in music that allows sounds to feel less redundant and more surprising.Let's get jazzy! Andrew Amengor serves as this month's resident atat Gramps. Amengor is a graduate of Florida International University's School of Music and performs regularly at venues across South Florida. If you're in the mood to jam out yourself, bring an instrument — audience members are welcome to join in after the performance.Hip-hop actstops at Revolution Live on the heel of the release of its latest album,. Consisting of members Johnny Venus and Doctor Dot, the duo first made landfall after releasing the EPin 2010. The group's sound is a combination of funky, soulful sounds mixed with Southern hip-hop. In 2015, EarthGang caught the attention of J. Cole, leading the twosome to sign with his record label Dreamville Records and collaborate on the single "Sacrifices." Tuesday's openers are Mike Dimes and Pigeons & Planes.It's Pride Month, and Vizcaya Museum & Gardens is hosting a special Pride edition of. The grounds of the historic mansion are open to the public as the sun goes down, with music by the French Horn Collective serving as the dusky soundtrack. Guests can also choose to make banners for the New Orleans Second Line-style parade through the gardens.Did you know Miami had another pro soccer team? Part of the USL Championship (the second tier of the U.S. professional soccer system),started in 2016 and calls Riccardo Silva Stadium home. On Wednesday, the team faces off against Indy Eleven. Currently standing in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, the team has a long way to go if it wants to replicate a three-year championship run that started in 2018.Step into a retro Polynesian paradise whenreturns on Thursday. At the Beachcomber Hotel & Resort in Pompano Beach, guests are welcome to have a taste of tiki heaven with drinks served by Dirty Dick, Tonga Hut, Hidden Harbor, Three Dots and a Dash, and more. The event also delivers live music performances by the Surfrajettes, the Manakooras, and the Intoxicators, and various symposia that center on the tiki lifestyle. You can even browse the Tiki Treasures Bazaar for goodies to take home.GableStage artistic director Bari Newport continues her inaugural season with a staging of Joan Didion's memoir. The one-woman play invites the audience to step into Didion's traumatic experience. Based on the concepts of loss and grief, the play focuses on the heartbreaking moment the author lost both her husband and daughter. Published in 2005,has been acclaimed as a classic about mourning; it won the National Book Award for nonfiction and was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.On Thursday, Island City Stage premieres its latest production,, a hilarious sendup of gothic romance and horror films, written by Charles Ludlam. Directed by Andy Rognow, the show features two actors and lightning-fast costume changes. The play originally premiered in 1984 at the Sheridan Square Playhouse in New York City, where it played for two years. Island City's production stars Bruce Linser and Larry Buzzeo, a company veteran. 8It's once again time to deck yourself out in your best Pride lewks.may be a few years old, but it has already cemented its status as a must-attend June event. This year's musical lineup includes performances by Marina (FKA Marina and the Diamonds), Azealia Banks, Cupcakke, and Slayyyter. Also on the bill are drag performances bywinner Violet Chachki and fan favorite Gottmilk. The musical festival takes place over two days, with a neighborhood takeover occurring on Sunday as local businesses stage special LGBTQ+ programming.If you have fond memories of watching the laser-light shows at the old Miami Science Museum near Vizcaya, you'll be happy to hear that just because the museum got bigger and better digs, the shows go on. If fact, now you can make a night of it on Friday when the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science hosts. The planetarium has scheduled five back-to-back shows, starting with the family-friendly Symphony of the Stars at 7 p.m. with presentations focusing on Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Radiohead, and Pink Floyd'sto follow through the evening.Not that you need an excuse to, but now you canfor a cause. On Saturday, the Florida Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice hostsat Club Típico Dominicano. The event deploys the Afro-Latin dance ofas a form of resistance, as a way of standing up for reproductive rights. Those who wish to attend need only show proof of donation to one or more of the following organizations: Florida Access Network, Women's Emergency Network, Southern Birth Justice Network, and Las Mingas de Aborto. You can also donate via Eventbrite.Through the use of videos, a spectacle of vintage glowing glassware, and other elements, Cara Despain explores the development of nuclear weapons inthe Bass' latest exhibition. The show highlights how domestic uranium was common before nuclear weapons, the muted history of testing and uranium mining, and the constant specter of nuclear war. Through historical context, "Specter" serves as a haunting reminder of the obscured history and hidden injustice buried within the legacy of the Cold War. A native of Salt Lake City, Despain lives and works in Miami. Her work is included in the Rubell Museum, the Scholl Collection, and the Miami-Dade County and Miami International Airport art collections.Themakes its long-awaited return to celebrate Bahamian culture. This year's festival queen is U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, who is of Bahamian descent. The fete includes performances by Mr. Julien and DJ Selector Chronic. In addition to the music, there will be junkanoo performances, as well as vendors serving authentic Bahamian cuisine.If you're unfamiliar with YouTuber and podcaster, you're likely of a certain age, and this event probably isn't for you. But for Gen Z and on-the-cusp Millennials, Conner is one of the funniest people on the internet. The Canadian comedian's delivery tends to be very dry and he has made an entire career out of commenting on internet culture. On Saturday, Conner stops at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts as part of his 2022 tour. Here's hoping he still makes time to post content on YouTube.Swifties report to Gramps on Saturday for, a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party. Guests are welcome to sing and dance their hearts out on the dance floor as they listen to hits like "22," "Trouble," and "Shake It Off." The event is produced by Le Petite Fete, the Orlando-based party promoter that regularly hosts dance parties around Swift, Harry Styles, Britney Spears, Olivia Rodrigo, and others of that ilk.On Saturday, catch the Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami's presentation of. The local ballet company will highlight excerpts from one of the most evocative classical ballets of the 19th Century. The show's a libretto based on Lord Byron's poem "The Corsair" and was originally choreographed by Joseph Mazilier to the music of Adolphe Adam in Paris in 1856. The ballet is full of sultans, maidens, princesses, and pirates, which is to say: Prepare for a visual delight.On Sunday, O Cinema South Beach screens the Tim Burton fan favoritein partnership with the Wolfsonian-FIU. The 1988 fantasy-comedy film stars Winona Ryder, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Catherine O'Hara, and Michael Keaton. The movie, which was a critical and commercial hit, has matured into a cult classic. After the screening, stay for a discussion on the "haunted house" theme and how it became a mechanism through which we view the inner spaces of society.