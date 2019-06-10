The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Before the summer heats up, you should get outside now that school's out and Miami traffic isn't as bad. Start with Saturday's People Matter Fest in Liberty City, where performers will include Trina and Brianna Perry. Then make the trek to the 954 for the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade, which takes place one week before Wynwood Pride Festival.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

EXPAND The Anderson. Courtesy of the Anderson

Miami is home to some stellar ladies' nights. Among them is the Anderson's Cry Baby, which returns with a new edition this Thursday. If you like tunes, you're in luck, because electro-wonderful Ashiyushi, Vagnauts, and Supergold will perform. If you like booze, rejoice: It'll be BOGO wine and well drinks for ladies all night, and you can snag a Tecate with a mezcal shot for $10. 9 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.



Who will be the king of South American soccer? It's time to find out. Copa América kicks off Friday with 12 teams (including special guests Japan and Qatar) competing for fútbol glory in Brazil. The tourney runs through July 7, and the Wynwood Marketplace will host a watch party with open-air cabanas, cocktail specials, and oodles of screaming fans. 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The Wharf Photo by Branden Paillant

The Wharf celebrated National Rosé Day this past weekend, but the venue is keeping the boozy holidays going. Friday, head to North River Drive for the Wharf's National Bourbon Day celebration, Bourbon & Beer Bash. Admission is free, and the alcohol won't cost much: Pints will be $1, and glasses of wine will go for $3. Enjoy live music and food by Lung Yai Thai Tapas, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and many others. 4 p.m. Friday at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

When your event has a name like People Matter Fest, you can expect a powerful experience. For a third year, this multifaceted festival will deliver all kinds of fun to Liberty City. Trina, Ball Greezy, Sam Sneak, Brianna Perry, and a slew of other artists will perform. On the sports front, there will be a three-on-three father-and-son basketball tournament and the Bryant McKinnie flag football tournament. Humana Healthcare will have a kids' zone, and there will be an art area too. If you leave this party bored, that's on you. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Happy Father's Day to all the awesome dads out there. This Sunday is your day, so make the most of it. Little Havana institution Ball & Chain is celebrating with handmade cigars, live tunes, and a big ol' caja china pig roast for all to enjoy. Dad or not, if you purchase a Jim Beam beverage, you get a yummy pan con lechón for free. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.