The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Get ready to geek out. It's time for another Florida Supercon, billed as the largest event of its kind in South Florida and one of the bigger comic con celebrations in the U.S. In addition to a 500,000-square-foot main exhibition room loaded with vendors, artists, and gaming opportunities, there will be some awesome guests to catch, too. This year's attending stars include Beyond Belief's Jonathan Frakes, Star Trek's George Takei, and WWE legend Mick Foley. Thursday through Sunday at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; floridasupercon.com. Single-day passes start at $30 to $50.

Happy birthday, America! Now let's blow some things up — some fireworks, that is. The 4th of July Celebration at Bayside Marketplace is shaping up to be a stellar, family-friendly option with tunes, a Miami Marlins pop-up with kids' games, balloon animals, face painting, and of course, fireworks at 9 p.m. Among the live jams you'll enjoy, Viva Rock Band will perform a set at 4 p.m. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; facebook.com. Free.

The secret is out: Secret Garden is always a good time. If you haven't been, this shindig is all about creating unique, immersive environments in pop-up spaces. And during its next party, a four-day stint at a Wynwood warehouse, there will be a lot happening. Danny Tenaglia and others will rock a Fourth of July show Thursday; Humans Alike and Stacey Pullen will headline a Friday show; and Cocodrills will deliver some techno goodness Saturday. Then, on Sunday, Caramelos de Cianuro headlines a benefit show for the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. Thursday through Sunday at 3100 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; facebook.com. Single-day tickets start at $10.

Calling all aspiring Joey Chestnuts: Here's your chance to eat your way to victory at Sandbar Sports Grill's first-annual Hot Dog-Eating Competition. Go head-to-head with your fellow Miamians, with first place winning $250 cash, second getting a $100 Sandbar gift card, and third a $50 Sandbar gift card. Just bring some Pepto Bismol for when you're done. 3 p.m. Thursday at Sandbar Sports Grill, 3064 Grand Ave., Miami; facebook.com. Free.

Arbetter Hot Dogs is ready to celebrate the big 6-0, which is why they're inviting everyone over for cake. Breadman Miami Westchester will supply a "Hot Dog Cake," coupled with a live band and raffles. Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Arbetter Hot Dogs, 8747 SW 40th St., Miami; 305-207-0555; arbetterhotdogs.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Friday

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am made a splash during its Sundance Film Festival debut earlier this year. The flick chronicles the life of the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, and American Book Award-winning novelist, touching on race, history, and so much more. It was directed by renowned Miami native Timothy Greenfield-Sanders and lands at Tower Theater for a special showing Friday evening. 7 p.m. Friday at Tower Theater Miami, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; veezi.com. $11.75.

Don't let the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday distract from this fact: This Friday is the first Friday of the month, with all the parties that usually brings. Among your top options, ICA Miami is staying open until 10 p.m., with free admission and art installations from the likes of Sol LeWitt, Yona Friedman, and Buckminster Fuller. On the tunes front, enjoy a special set produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Emilio Estefan and Miami Symphony Orchestra's Eduardo Marturet. 6 p.m. Friday at the Institute of Contemporary Art — Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamia.org. Free.

Get ready to feel old, Millennials: Independence Day, the alien-filled Will Smith movie, came out nearly 25 years ago. But hey, it's still a classic and should be celebrated by film lovers of all ages. To celebrate the days after the Fourth of July, Coral Gables Art Cinema is hosting two special showings of the flick. While we may not all see eye to eye on a decent presidential candidate, we can agree on cheering for humans to destroy mean aliens. 1:15 p.m. Friday and 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. $11.75.

Saturday

Street racing is primarily an underground sport, and with good reason — it's near-universally illegal. But Street Racing Made Safe's Throttle at Wynwood goes down on Saturday and it's totally legal and full of fun stuff. In addition to fly rides galore, there will be live tunes, a two-step contest, a burnout contest, food trucks, and Fast and Furious flicks shown throughout. 5 p.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; streetracingmadesafe.org. $25 to $35.

Brickellistas, take note: Shake Shack is coming to you! Shake Shack, the Danny Meyer-owned burger chain, opened at Mary Brickell Village earlier this week. This is the fifth location in Miami-Dade. Currently, there are Shake Shacks in Coral Gables, South Beach, the Falls, and Aventura Mall. The 2,890-square-foot burger palace features an outdoor patio and eco-friendly tabletops made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes. Chairs are created from sustainable materials, and lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council is used in the booths. 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786- 292-5777; shakeshack.com. Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Yoko Matcha, Miami's first specialty matcha café, has found a new home inside Dasher & Crank. Yoko's founder, Chié Dambara, is taking charge of the ice cream shop's café bar, serving a variety of matcha-based drinks and snacks. The Wynwood ice cream shop –– known for its whimsical lineup of more than 200 different ice cream flavors, including raspberry wasabi sorbet and mint with activated charcoal –– will churn out frozen creams while Dambara serves food and drink infused with traditional Japanese matcha. She'll offer Latin spinoffs as well, such as the matcha pastelito, filled with white chocolate, matcha, and cream cheese. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com.

Sunday

South American nations have been battling it out in the Copa América since mid-June. On Sunday, the last two teams standing will square off in the big finale. You could watch the game at home on the couch (boring) or you could join heaps of fans in Mary Brickell Village to cheer on your favorite team. Chile has taken home the title the last two years. Will we have a new champ this year? You'll have to watch to find out. 4 p.m. Sunday at Mary Brickell Village, 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free.

A year and a half after it closed for renovations, Stephen's Deli has reopened in the exact same location with the exact same vibe. The delicatessen does feature one major change: Henderson "Junior" Biggers, the chef who's worked at Stephen's for more than 60 years, has been given a place of honor at the front of the house. Guests can now marvel as he carves pastrami, turkey, and corned beef and piles it high onto fresh, chewy rye bread. 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com. Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday

Who's ready for an adventure? The kind peeps at Key2Mia have put together an urban escapade, known as Eye Spy: Downtown Scavenger Hunt. Starting and ending at Bayside Marketplace, it's a two-hour scavenger hunt that takes you through downtown, where you'll have to solve puzzles, visit hidden gems, and figure stuff out. You might even learn a thing or two along the way. 7 p.m. Monday starting at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free.

Tuesday

"Spheres of Meaning: An Exhibition of Artists' Books" is a visual spectacle at the Patricia & Philip Frost Art Museum, displaying Miami-bred artists' books in a wildly creative and engaging way. The exhibit includes everything from sculptures to new narrative forms. Chief curator Amy Galpin will take guests on a special tour of the exhibit Tuesday, dishing on some fun facts about the compelling pieces. 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum — FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; frost.fiu.edu. Free.

Wednesday

Who's hungry? If it's chicken you crave, Ms. Cheezious is the place for you. Every Wednesday, the beloved spot hosts an all-you-can-eat fried chicken event. In addition to chicken for days, enjoy a welcome beer as well as unlimited sides named after late greats, including Edna Lewis' Biscuits, Leah Chase's Buttermilk Cole Slaw, and Big Mike's Smothered Green Beans. 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ms. Cheezious, 7418 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; facebook.com. $30.

You may still be upset about the last season of Game of Thrones. But regardless how much you're still whining, it's time to put your series knowledge to the test. Growler USA Wynwood will host a Game of Thrones Trivia Night Wednesday, with questions focused on all seven seasons of the hit show. To miss out on this evening would be nearly as mad as Daenerys on that dragon in King's Landing. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Growler USA Wynwood, 337 NW 25th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free.