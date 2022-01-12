The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, January 13

Cuban music group Cortadito headlines Miami Beach Botanical Garden's late-night Garden After Dark series on Thursday. Known as the Buena Vista Social Club of Miami, Cortadito plays the traditional 20th-century Cuban music. Grammy winner Nestor Torres will join the band for a night of Latin classics. Guests can experience the garden in a more intimate setting as they wander the romantic grounds. 7 p.m. Thursday at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Former Oakland Raiders cheerleader turned comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes stops at the Miami Improv for a four-night stint starting on Thursday. From her viral characters to her time on the other Saturday night sketch show, Mad TV, Johnson-Reyes has built on her success as an actor and standup with parts in Curb Your Enthusiasm and a nonstop national touring schedule. She also has a memoir, Who Do I Think I Am, set to drop in March. 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Miami Improv Comedy Theater, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $35. Olivia McAuley

Tony Award-winning musical Tootsie has taken over the Broward Center of Performing through January 23. Based on the 1982 Dustin Hoffman-starring romantic comedy of the same name, the show follows the story of Michael Dorsey, an actor struggling to make it big, and an act of desperation pushes him into a role of a lifetime. The Broadway show has been a hit with audiences and critics alike since its debut in 2018. Rolling Stone calls it "musical comedy heaven," while the New York Times chose it as a Critic's Pick. 8 p.m. Thursday through January 23, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $95 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Friday, January 14

The Miami Design Preservation League pays homage to Miami Beach's signature design style with Art Deco Weekend. This year's theme is "Art Deco Celebrates the Radio," featuring lectures on topics like "Broadcast Hysteria" delivered virtually by A. Brad Schwartz, while Danielle Shapiro gives an in-person talk on American industrial designer John Vassos at the Wolfsonian-FIU. Festival epicenter Lummus Park features an artisan and antiques marketplace, guided tours, a classic car show, films, and live music. Friday through Sunday, at Lummus Park between Fifth and 15th streets and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; artdecoweekend.com. Ticket prices vary. Olivia McAuley

Synth-pop duo Erasure has had a steady stream of hits since making a splash on UK dance floors in 1987. Andy Bell and Vince Clarke have more than earned their place in the synth-pop hall of fame with releases like Wild!, Chorus, and Abba-esque. In 2020, Erasure dropped its 18th studio album, The Neon, an ode to the pair's original sound. Bell and Clarke make their way to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday, with Australian pop duo Bag Raiders serving as openers. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $55 to $75 via livenation.com. Olivia McAuley

Have you ever dreamed of being a guest at Jay Gatsby's extravagant parties? Now is your chance to experience the glamour of the Roaring Twenties at the Great Gatsby Party at the historic — and era-appropriate — Alfred I. Dupont Building in downtown Miami. From eclectic entertainment to speakeasy suites to delicious cocktails, the traveling party promises to be like nothing you've ever experienced before. Come dressed in your swankiest 1920s attire and ready for nostalgic debauchery. 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Alfred I. Dupont Building, 169 E. Flagler St., Miami; greatgatsbyparty.com. Tickets cost $110 to $225. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Saturday, January 15







Otakufest, a two-day festival-meets-convention celebrating animé, manga, cosplay, video gaming, and comic fandom, takes over Miami Airport Convention Center on Saturday with live panels, costume contests, and music performances. Meet and greet animé and animation guests like Trina Nishimura of Attack on Titan and catch performances by local and national bands like local pop duo Seizure Machine and rapper Emyhr Rhymes. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; macc.com. Tickets cost $33 to $90 via otakufest.com. Olivia McAuley

Described by Iggy Pop as "one of Miami's brightest lights," four-piece outfit Palomino Blond celebrates the release of its EP ontheinside at Gramps on Saturday, featuring special guests Mold!, Smelter, and Big Child. Produced, mixed, and recorded by Torche's Jonathan Nuñez, ontheinside is the anticipated debut from the buzzed-about band who cultivated a cult following in a few short years with tracks like "Creature Natural" and "Damage." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Coral Gables Art Cinema's After Hours series is currently hosting a Pedro Almodóvar bingeathon, having kicked things off last Saturday with a screening of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, the movie that brought the Spanish auteur international acclaim. This Saturday, the series continues with a showing of the 1997 erotic drama Live Flesh starring a younger Javier Bardem (before he found success in Hollywood) and Italian actress Francesca Neri. The retrospective continues later this month with screenings on All About My Mother on January 22, Bad Education on January 25, and The Flower of My Secret on January 29. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $12.75. Jose D. Duran

Sunday, January 16

It is a full moon on Saturday, and Faena Hotel Miami Beach will be making the most of the lunar phase with its monthly Full Moon Sound Meditation led by Tierra Santa Healing House wellness director Agustina Caminos and didgeridoo player and sound healing educator Jared Bistrong. Converging in front of the hotel's iconic Damien Hirst golden mammoth statue, guests can expect to be guided through body movement, breathwork, and experience a drum and didgeridoo sound bath. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Danish trio WhoMadeWho seems to have a love affair with Miami. Tomas Høffding, Tomas Barford, and Jeppe Kjellberg performed at III Points back in October and then returned in December for an appearance at Rakastella. Now they're back in the Magic City for a Sunday set at Club Space. The group has always avoided being pigeonholed and currently is presenting a hybrid DJ set that combines live instrumentation with programmed effects. "Even though our albums have always been electronic — the live stuff we've been doing is usually based around drums and two singers just rocking out with a four-to-the-floor beat," Høffding told New Times in November. Expect more of the same on Sunday on the terrace. 10 p.m. Sunday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Berlin-based British DJ-producer Stephanie Sykes stops at Treehouse on Sunday for an end-of-the-week shindig heavy on the techno beats. Sykes was drawn to DJ'ing after a trip to Ibiza at the age of 15, and she's managed to become one of the best techno wizards out there. She's held residencies at European nightclubs like Khidi and Corsica Studios. At Treehouse, she'll spin alongside Feph and Mr. Tron. 9 p.m. Sunday, at Treehouse 232 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com; admission is free before 10 p.m. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Monday, January 17

Currently sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat will face off the seventh-place Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena on Monday. Coach Erik Spoelstra and the players are hoping to keep the momentum going before April's playoffs. The Raptors are hardly looking like the team that won the championship in 2019, so the Heat should be able to send the Raptors back to the Mesozoic Era. 7:30 p.m. Monday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $15 to $375 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Tuesday, January 18

Every Tuesday, the Corner hosts its Downtown Jazz night feature "Miami's finest players." Yes, believe it or not, the Corner can be fun outside of the hours of 3 to 7 a.m. Presented by Miami Jazz Bookings, this week, enjoy the stylings of Derek Fairholm (piano), Lucas Apostoleris (drums), Cisco Dimas (trumpet), and Brian Tate (bass) while sipping on expertly crafted cocktails and nibbling on some light bites. Best of all? You'll most definitely be in bed before sunrise. 10 p.m. Tuesday, at the Corner, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-961-7887; thecornermiami.com. Jose D. Duran

Wednesday, January 19

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens reboots a tradition started by industrialist James Deering, the estate's original owner, with a special screening of the 1986 comedy The Money Pit as part of its Vizcaya Late series. Audiences should keep their eyes peeled for a scene filmed at the historic home. The event includes discussions about historic leisure activities at Vizcaya, plus a complimentary map of locations throughout the estate where other movies have been filmed. (Note: Lawn chairs and related equipment not permitted on the property.) 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Guitarist and singer-songwriter J.D. Simo stops at Culture Room on Wednesday. Before going solo, Simo fronted the Nashville rock band that bore his name and quietly fizzled out in 2017. He later released his first proper solo album, Off at 11, in 2019, followed by a self-titled album in 2020. His third album, Mind Control, dropped back in November. Joining Simo on Wednesday is Boston-bred band GA-20. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $15 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden