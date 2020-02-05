The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, February 6

Every year, thousands of wild and crazy dreamers (with expendable income from their Silicon Valley venture capital jobs) trek to Nevada's Black Rock Desert for the annual Burning Man. It's a bit far from Miami, so locals have put together the Love Burn, an official Burning Man satellite event beginning Thursday in Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. Burners practice radical inclusiveness, but those attending for the first time will want to make sure they're prepared for a weekend of camping amid art, good vibes, and beautiful people. 10 a.m. Thursday in Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600. Tickets cost $259 via theloveburn.com.

Why hasn't a Caribbean filmmaker ever won an Oscar or competed for a prize at a major film festival? It isn't because Jamaicans, Bahamians, Cubans, Dominicans, Haitians, and others aren't making movies — it's that they're not being seen. Third Horizon Film Festival wants to correct that issue. This weekend, the fest will screen a slate of Caribbean films, from documentaries and shorts to features such as French auteur Bertrand Bonello's Haiti-set Zombi Child. Be sure to attend the opening-night party with DJ Foreigner this Thursday, and check the fest's website for movie times and descriptions. Thursday through Sunday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; thirdhorizonfilmfestival.com.

Friday, February 7

Rum, the result of fermented molasses or sugarcane juice, has been celebrated since the Seventh Century. Distilled and aged to be sipped neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails, the spirit has long been served in bars and starred in favorites such as the daiquiri, mojito, and piña colada. This Friday, the annual Miami Rum Congress will return to educate industry folks, rum aficionados, and visitors. The two-day event will showcase a handful of brands that have spearheaded the emergence of rum as a premium spirit. Friday will center on the education program, which includes a series of symposiums and seminars hosted by leading experts. Saturday will offer several independent sessions, including networking with brand reps and tastings. 1 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shane Center, 6500 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; miamirumcongress.com. Tickets cost $35 to $130 via eventbrite.com.

Wigwood Festival: See Friday. Photo by Josef Jasso

The fourth-annual Wigwood Festival descends upon Miami this weekend, beginning with a wild and wonderful invasion of downtown's Club Space. The annual celebration, which organizers tout as "a queer cultural revolution," will include an array of musicians, DJs, comedians, visual artists, and vendors. Landon Cider, Jodie Harsh, Amanda Lepore, and the Carry Nation will be among the many acts performing. Head to Gramps this Saturday for an all-day (and well-into-the-night) party, and wind the weekend down by lounging poolside at the Freehand Hotel's bar, the Broken Shaker. 11 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Sunday at multiple locations; wigwoodmiami.com. Weekend passes cost $35; Sunday's event is free.

Playing Miami for the first time, the three-piece New York-based noise-rock and shoegaze outfit A Place to Bury Strangers (APTBS) is headed to Gramps, where the band will be joined by local acts Ben Katzman's DeGreaser and Palomino Blond. Fronted by Oliver Ackermann, who is also the founder of the effects pedal company Death by Audio, APTBS released its latest studio album, Pinned, in 2018. 8 p.m. Friday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Wynwood; gramps.com. Admission is free.

You know yacht rock when you hear it. Michael McDonald is yacht rock; Fleetwood Mac is yacht rock; Christopher Cross is the epitome of yacht rock; Kenny Loggins used to be yacht rock before he took the highway to the "Danger Zone." All of these artists and more will be heard at SiriusXM's Yacht Rock Revue, but the artists won't be there. Instead, a crack team of musicians will cover your favorite '70s smooth hits for a night of chill, nostalgic vibrations, dude. 8 p.m. Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $15 via ticketmaster.com.

Bag Raiders: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Undr Ctrl

Saturday, February 8

You know what Bag Raiders sound like even if you've never heard of them. Just take a listen to "Shooting Stars" and you'll instantly recognize them. "Ohhh, it's that 2009 song that became a meme for some reason in 2017!" There's a lot more to the two Australian producers than their big hit. To prove it, they'll follow up their 2017 Ultra Music Festival set with an appearance at the Delano. 2 p.m. Saturday at the Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-2000. Admission is free with RSVP before 4 p.m.; otherwise tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

There is perhaps no holiday more loathsome than Valentine's Day, designed by greeting card companies to pressure couples into spending money on chocolates and expensive dinners to make everyone who doesn't have a significant other feel like trash. Adding insult to injury, marketers are catering to people who are sick of the grift: For all of us cynics, the Citadel is holding an anti-Valentine's party, Stupid Cupid, offering cocktail specials and karaoke on the building's rooftop. Despicable. People who ruthlessly exploit others' loneliness aren't even human. Should you go? Absolutely — you might meet someone there. Don't lose hope. 7 p.m. Saturday at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free.

Miami's rave landscape has undergone a renaissance. A new class of house and techno DJs has helped to usher in a new era of partying. Event organizer Autonomy is one of the frontrunners and has steered the local club scene in an elevated direction, ironically, by taking things underground. Autonomy is bringing two international heavyweights of bass and club music to Miami. First up is Paris-based DJ/producer Simo Cell, who deploys bass-heavy tracks to take over dance floors. Also on the lineup is Lechuga Zafiro, whose dexterous mixes use funk and upbeat bass to keep things moving. Tickets are available for purchase, but stay vigilant to learn the secret location. 8 p.m. Saturday at a location to be revealed. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Can you really call yourself a Floridian if you've never traversed the River of Grass? The Everglades' 1.5 million acres of marshy wonder are home to an array of native wildlife. Head to Shark Valley this Saturday for the Full Moon Bicycle Ride, a guided 15-mile trip during which you'll see the sun set over the wilderness around you. The goal is to catch the full moon illuminating the lush surroundings. Bring your bike for the three-hour trek through the beauty of South Florida. 6 p.m. Saturday at Shark Valley Visitor Center, 36000 SW Eighth St., Miami; nps.gov/planyourvisit. Admission to the park costs $30; the guided bike tour is free.

Miami Marathon: See Sunday. Photo courtesy of Miami Marathon

Sunday, February 9

The Miami Marathon is arguably the most picturesque footrace. Runners will traverse the prettiest parts of Miami Beach, Coconut Grove, downtown Miami, and Brickell, including the Venetian and MacArthur Causeways, on their way to a 26.2-mile finish. If you're not up to snuff for the whole course, there's also a half-marathon and a tropical 5K, and nonrunners can watch competitors reach the finish line at Bayfront Park. Spectator bleachers open at 6:30 a.m. Sunday in Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; themiamimarathon.com. Admission is free for spectators.

The Philly-based band Timelost fuses the epic amplification of postmetal with the romanticism of shoegaze to create an original sonic experience. If you want a taste of how these obscure genre classifications come together, check out the band's album Don't Remember Me for This. Comprising Shane Handal and Grzesiek Czapla, Timelost began as a remote undertaking between two friends but evolved into something that just had to be shared with audiences in a live setting. The duo will play the fittingly eerie yet grand blank canvas of 777 Mall this Saturday. Also on the lineup are local bands Donzii, fresh off opening for New Order at the Fillmore, and Las Nubes. 8 p.m. Sunday at 777 International Mall, 145 E. Flagler St., Miami. Tickets cost $5 to $10 at the door.

Since the Golden Globes served a plant-based menu to its star-studded attendees in a headline-hitting attempt to raise awareness about our food choices and the world's environmental woes, the trend of veganism has accelerated in 2020. Presenting the second-annual Plant-Based Festival, the City of Hallandale Beach, Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub, and the Village at Gulfstream Park will host a day of food and drinks, music, giveaways from merchants, and contests during a plant-based event to inspire the community to go green. The free event will also offer workshops, talks, and yoga in the Health & Wellness area. 11 a.m. Sunday at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; gulfstreampark.com/events. Admission is free.

EXPAND #FemalePleasure: See Monday. Photo courtesy of Filmcoopi Zürich

Monday, February 10

Directed by Swedish filmmaker Barbara Miller, #FemalePleasure documents the experience of five women as they battle oppression in their respective societies. As Deborah Feldman, Leyla Hussein, Rokudenashiko, Doris Wagner, and Vithika Yadav fight for female autonomy and sexual liberation for women in their communities, they find themselves faced with forceful and unpredictable pushback. #FemalePleasure will show for one night only. 7 p.m. Monday at the Landmark at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; 786-574-4116; landmarktheatres.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday, February 11

Miami is obsessed with what's new and exciting, so it's no surprise the city is a bit lacking when it comes to high culture. Thankfully, organizations such as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra visit to escape their harsh winters and sew some classical music into Miami's rich cultural tapestry. This time, perhaps as a nod to one of the Magic City's classical organizations, the orchestra will play Dvorak's Symphony No. 9 — better known as the "New World" symphony — along with pieces by Hindemith and Mendelssohn. It ain't reggaeton, but it'll do. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $75 to $170.

For a recreation as old as time, head to 27 Restaurant & Bar to Stitch and Bitch while sipping cocktails from the restaurant's award-winning bar. The first round is even complimentary. Led by Karelle Levy, creator of the Miami-based sustainable and breathable knitwear company Krelwear, Stitch and Bitch will teach you how to make your own crocheted hearts just in time for Valentine's Day. Nothing says "I love you" better than going out with your friends for cocktails and then keeping the cool crafts you made because you like them too much. All supplies will be provided. 7 p.m. Tuesday at 27 Restaurant & Bar, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; thefreehand.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, February 12

The food truck boom shows no signs of slowing. Thanks to the nationwide phenomenon, unique vendors are able serve their inexpensive offerings to the public. The downside: Fans must track down their favorite mobile purveyors. Thanks to social media, food truck enthusiasts needn't work too hard, but it can still be a mission. Miami Food Truck Events has eliminated the hassle. Every Wednesday in Pelican Harbor Marina, some of Miami's best food trucks gather to serve their most sought-after dishes. If weather permits, the all-ages event also offers live music, bounce houses, and other kid-friendly activities. Guests must simply bring their own blankets and chairs. 5 p.m. Wednesday in Pelican Harbor Marina, 1275 NE 79th St.; miamifoodtrucksevents.com. Admission is free.