The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Thursday, February 11

Miami's favorite hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud, plans to be back outside this May, but in the meantime you can join the rest of the audience in the virtual pit for its third Loud Stream. "Trap Queen" rapper Fetty Wap headlines on Thursday, leading an impressive roster of musicians, 44 percent of whom will be female-identifying performers, including Yung Baby Tate, Rubi Rose, and Mariah the Scientist. Besides the music, enjoy interviews and Valentine's Day-themed surprises, all beamed live to your computer screen. 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday. Stream via twitch.tv/rollingloud. Suzannah Friscia

When was the last time you skipped the GPS and looked at a real map? The 27th International Map Fair is going virtual this year, drawing 30 dealers from around the globe to showcase their unique collections of maps, atlases, and, yes, globes. In addition to browsing the selection, visitors can attend online lectures by experts to learn more about cartography history. Topics include "Mapping the Transformation of the American Landscape During the 19th Century: The Price of Progress?" and "Digital Cartography: Connecting the Past to the Future." Through Sunday; historymiami.org. Admission is free; lectures cost $10, or $25 for a five-day pass. Lectures are free for museum members. Suzannah Friscia

Dirty Dozen Brass Band: See Friday Photo courtesy of the Arsht Center

Friday, February 12

Let Mardi Gras come to you this year by way of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. The New Orleans-based jazz ensemble will perform live at the Thomson Plaza at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, allowing for a safe, open-air environment to catch some live tunes. Social-distancing and masks will keep the coronavirus at bay, but the band's self-described musical gumbo — an amalgam of bebop, jazz, funk, and soul — has proven to be infectious. They've been going strong for over 40 years, collaborating with Modest Mouse and Nora Jones along the way. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $100. Oliva McAuley

The documentary film The New Bauhaus premieres at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Friday, presenting a never-before-seen look into the life and work of abstract artist and teacher László Moholy-Nagy. The revolutionary artist was the progeny of the Bauhaus school in Weimar, Germany, later establishing the New Bauhaus American School of Design in Chicago. His influence can still be seen in everyday objects like honey-bear squeeze bottles and Dove soap. On Tuesday, February 16, at 8 p.m., tune in for a virtual Q&A with executive producer Marquise Stillwell and producer and cinematographer Petter Ringbom. Premieres Friday at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets for the virtual and in-person screenings cost $12. Olivia McAuley

Saturday, February 13

Enjoy an inspiring evening of art, tasty bites, and a movie at Wyn 317 on Friday with Frida in the Moonlight. The art gallery will host a socially distanced outdoor screening of Frida, the 2002 biopic starring Salma Hayek and Alfred Molina. All seats will include popcorn and Mionetto sparkling rosé, and snacks, sweets, and beverages from G.L.O.W. will be available for purchase. Front-row seats, sold in pods of two or four, include a tasting menu. Before and after the movie, visitors can check out the gallery's latest exhibit, "Pantheon," which features work by European street artists. 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, at Wyn 317, 4320 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-761-1116; wyn317.com. Tickets cost $14 to $35 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

As part of its JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl series, Pinecrest Gardens hosts famed trombonist Wycliffe Gordon. An original member of the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra and former member of the Wynton Marsalis Septet, Gordon is also a composer, arranger, conductor, and teacher and was named "Trombonist of the Year" eight times. Now's your chance to experience him performing live, from the comfort of your own home. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen to help feed families affected by the pandemic. 8 p.m. Saturday; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $15. Suzannah Friscia

Body Movement Class: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Jenna Balfe

Sunday, February 14

Before you can love someone else, you have to love yourself. Jenna Balfe's Body Movement Class might be just the thing to get you there. With a master's in dance/movement therapy in one hand and a love for the environment in the other (figuratively speaking), Balfe will lead a free Valentine's Day class live from the Center for Subtropical Affairs on Sunday to reconnect students to the earth and in turn, themselves. According to Balfe, there's a lot to learn from being in nature. The class will focus on utilizing plants and their movements to improvise a short performance piece, highlighting meditation and mindfulness of one's body throughout. 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Oliva McAuley

On Valentine's Day, Miami City Ballet dancers will pirouette onto Palm Court's stage in the Miami Design District for an impressive pop-up performance. As a part of MCB's "To Miami, With Love" series, the dance company will unveil eight new works inspired by the city where they reside. Each dance, lasting from five to 11 minutes, spans genres from classical ballet to flamenco, choreographed by the company's members. The outdoor event will be open to the public with standing room only. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; miamicityballet.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Whether you're on a romantic date, a friend date, or just want to treat yourself, a Valentine's Day Concert under the stars at Deering Estate could be just the thing. Bring a cozy blanket or lawn chair, preorder a picnic basket full of goodies from Joanna's Marketplace, or grab snacks on-site from vendors like BigDough Cookies, Mateo's Pizza, and Cuban Guys. Once you're settled in at your spot, enjoy the stylings of Miami jazz singer Melinda Rose and an opening performance by singer-songwriter Leesa Richards. 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Deering Estate, at 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $60 to $1,395, free for children 3 and under. Suzannah Friscia

Miami City Ballet: See Sunday Photo by Gary James

Monday, February 15

The author of the most anticipated fantasy novels of the year, Namina Forna, joins award-winning authors Kim Johnson, Dhonielle Clayton, and Christina Hammonds Reed for a virtual pajama-party-cum-literary round table, courtesy of Books & Books. Forna's The Gilded Ones, released earlier this month, follows 16-year-old Deka as she prepares for a blood ceremony that will determine her future as a member of her village. On the day of the ceremony, her suspicions that she is different are confirmed: She's an Alaki — a near-immortal with rare gifts. Tune in for a discussion of the inspiration behind this mythical world and insights from the author. 7 p.m. Monday; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via crowdcast.io/e/naminaforna. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, February 16

Get fit and learn a new skill with Private Pole-Dancing Classes from expert Jade the Healer. Teaching from the Blue Room Dance Hall, Jade offers four types of classes, taught both individually and in groups: Pole Fitness, which focuses on muscle building and conditioning; Exotic Pole, which teaches fluidity and sensuality on the pole, including tricks for learning a routine; Chair Dancing, in which students can learn a one-minute routine to their song of choice; and Exotic Workout, a fast-paced exercise that gets a full-body burn going. Noon Tuesday, at Blue Room Dance Hall, 8101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; linktr.ee/blueroomdancehall. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, February 17

The next film on the Cinema Series at SoundScape Park's roster is The Harlem Hellfighters Great War, a perfect story to broaden your knowledge during this Black History Month. The 2019 documentary tells the story of the 15th regiment of the New York National Guard — nicknamed the Harlem Hellfighters — made up entirely of Black soldiers and became the most decorated American unit in World War I. The film looks both at the infantry's fight overseas defending liberty in France and its struggle for racial equality at home. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; mbartsandculture.org. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia