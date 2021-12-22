The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Editor's Note: Owing to the surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant, many events are being canceled at the last minute. Before heading out to any of the events listed below, please contact the organizers to make sure it's still on — and please wear a facemask while indoors.

Thursday, December 23

On Thursday, catch the Miami Heat and the Detroit Pistons as they face off at FTX Arena. When last they met, in the Motor City on November 23, the Heat emerged victorious, 100-92. The Miami boys are likely headed for postseason play once more, while the Pistons are sporting the worst record in the NBA. Can you say blowout? 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $20 to $450 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The Center for Subtropical Affairs hosts its weekly Jazz in the Garden event on Thursday, featuring the Cisco Dimas Quartet, led by Francisco Dimas and featuring his crew of talented local jazz musicians. Grab a bite from the on-site food vendors, wash it down with a drink from the bar, and enjoy the tunes. 8 p.m. Thursday, at Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Friday, December 24

Paul Thomas Anderson has gained a following for his unique, introspective films, including Phantom Thread and Magnolia. Anderson's latest feature is Licorice Pizza, starring Haim's Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. The story is an ode to San Fernando Valley and the journey of first love. You can catch the film at Coral Gables Art Cinema which opens on Christmas Eve. 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $12.75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The Matzoball is a tradition for young Jewish singles and is considered the nation's leading holiday party. Debuting in Boston in 1987, the annual Christmas Eve speed-dating event now takes place all over the nation (and Canada!). Its history dates back to when the Jewish population felt unsafe not celebrating Christmas. The Miami edition is partnering with local party collective Disco Dreidel for a party at LIV with Issac Likes behind the decks. With any luck, you'll close out 2021 by easing your mother's fears that you're going to die alone. 9 p.m. Friday, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $55 via tixr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Red Rocket at O Cinema South Beach: See Saturday Photo courtesy of A24

Saturday, December 25

Red Rocket, the latest film from acclaimed director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine), screens at O Cinema on Saturday. The dark comedy follows down-and-out former porn star Mikey Saber (played by Simon Rex) as he is spat out of Los Angeles straight back to his hometown in Texas, a place that isn't too happy to receive him. The stylish feature from Baker, who is known for his nuanced but unflinching portrayals of places and their inhabitants, will screen at the South Beach cinema through January 6, 2022. 2:20, 4:40., 7, and 9:20 p.m. Saturday, December 25, at O Cinema South Beach,1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $9.50 to $11. Olivia McAuley







So you've ripped open all your presents and drunk too much eggnog. Now what? You could go to the movies, but chances are the flick you want to see will be sold out. So why not put your parents to bed and head out for the night? Follow your own personal Star of Bethlehem to ATV Records on Christmas night, where Deep Playa hosts the Bolero Sabanero. On the decks are Dude Skywalker, Jovi, Kike Roldan, and Fer Luna spinning a holiday-tinged (we hope) house setlist. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 25, ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; atvrecords.com. Admission is free before 11 p.m.; otherwise, tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

After the Christmas festivities, if you happen to feel an overwhelming urge to belt Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" one last time, head to Seven Seas Bar for its Christmas Day Karaoke hosted by Karaoke Bernie. Bring the whole family to the free event — or ditch 'em — and choose from hundreds of songs for your moment in the spotlight. 10 p.m. Saturday, at Seven Seas Bar, 2200 SW 57th Ave., Miami; 305-266-6071; facebook.com/sevenseasbar. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Broward Center: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Cirque Dreams

Sunday, December 26

Cirque Dreams, a subsidiary of Cirque du Soleil, has been staging spectacular shows that have gained critical acclaim from the likes of the New York Times and USA Today. Though Christmas may have passed, it's still the holiday season — which means you can watch Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday. The whimsical holiday spectacular includes acrobatics, incredible displays, jugglers, and more, all geared toward a family audience. 7 p.m. Sunday and 2 and 8 p.m. Monday, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $29 to $79 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Once a countess, always a countess. Nobody dares argue that fact with Real Housewives of New York cast member Luann de Lesseps (AKA Countess Luann). The TV royalty will bring a touch of class to the holiday season when A Very Countess Christmas lands at the Parker on Sunday. The brand-new show combines music, cabaret, and the holidays to make everything, you know, merry and bright. 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $43 to $148 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran UPDATE: The show has been canceled.

click to enlarge "Fuzi: Defaced" at Museum of Graffiti: See Monday Photo courtesy of Museum of Graffiti

Monday, December 27

Earlier this month, the Museum of Graffiti premiered its latest exhibition, "Defaced," highlighting the work of French graffiti and tattoo artist Fuzi. The show features works on canvas and pieces from the artist's days in France. There's also a fully painted 360-degree immersive room, titled "Ignorantism," providing viewers with an intimate and up-close experience with his work. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and on view until February 1, 2022, at Museum of Graffiti, 299 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127; admission costs $16 via museumofgraffiti.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Three-time Grammy nominee Jim Gaffigan, famed for his comedic anecdotes about fatherhood and other witty observations on life, stops at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Monday for a two-night residency as part of his We All Deserve This Fun Tour. The comedian recently dropped the docu-series The Pale Tourist on Amazon Prime, chronicling his travels around the globe, immersing himself in the cultures he encountered. 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Wa., Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $51 to $111 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, December 28

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine makes its return to the Magic City to deliver a performance chock-full of magic. The company's captivating two-act Cinderella is brought to life by some of Ukraine's finest performers, with choreography by Vladimir Vasiliev set to Sergei Prokofiev's famous score. The timeless fairytale with its stunning costume is ready to mesmerize an audience of all ages. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at South Miami-Dade Cultural Art Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay., 786-573-5316; smdcac.org. Tickets cost $55 to $65. Olivia McAuley

Broadway is back and coming to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts with the beloved musical Hairspray. Based on the 1988 John Waters film of the same name, the Tony Award-winning musical takes place in Baltimore in the 1960s to tell the story of Tracy Turnblad, a teenager who thrives on shaking up the status quo. Andrew Levitt (AKA drag performer Nina West) takes the stage as Tracy's mother, Edna, for the Miami show. 8 p.m Tuesday through January 2, 2022, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $120. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Magdalena Bay at Gramps: See Wednesday Photo by Lissyelle Laricchia

Wednesday, December 29

When you think of South Florida, ice hockey might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Nevertheless, the Florida Panthers have an extensive fan base that makes attending in-person games exciting. On Wednesday, the Panthers play their Eastern Conference rivals, the New York Rangers, at the FLA Live Arena. With the Stanley Cup playoffs likely around the corner for both teams, this game is one you don't want to miss. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets cost $45 to $406 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Miami by way of LA synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay stops at Gramps on Wednesday for a homecoming show as the pair embarks on a headlining North American tour in support of its debut full-length Mercurial World, released in October. Mica Tenenbaum (vocals, keyboard) and Matthew Lewin (vocals, production), who first met at Miami performing arts school Live! Modern School of Music, preceded the album's release with upbeat singles "Chaeri," "Secrets (Your Fire)," "You Lose!" and "Hysterical Us." 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $15 to $18 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley