The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, December 12

Tuesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 14

Thursday, December 15

Friday, December 16



Saturday, December 17

Sunday, December 18

Let yourself go to the music melancholic synth-pop artistas she takes the stage at Gramps on Monday. The Los Angeles-based songstress dropped her sophomore album,, last year, drawing influences from 1980s acts like Saâda Bonaire and Bananarama. Stands-outs include "Viktor," a haunting track that is both straight to the point and oblique in meaning, and "Porque Te Vas," her cover of Spanish singer Jeanette's 1974 hit. Musicians Laboratory, Stripmallravestarrr, and Salacia will open for Riki during her Miami stop.has fast become a holiday staple since its debut in 2018. Every year, the bar pop ups in the backroom at Gramps, serving Christmas cheer and plenty of booze. Running through December 23, the South Florida outpost of the New York City original is hosted by Drink Miami and features cocktails like "Santa's Little Helper" (gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime, and seltzer) and "Grandma Got Run Over by a T. Rex" (vodka, orange liqueur, gentian aperitif, aloe vera, spiced pomegranate, grapefruit mix, lime, and aromatic bitters).Vizcaya opened its doors on Christmas Day in 1916, so it's only fitting to visit it during the holiday season. On Wednesday, enjoy a low-key evening at the historic estate when the museum hosts a holiday edition of. You can enjoy live music, lantern-making classes for all ages, history lessons on the estate, and gingerbread competitions. You'll also have the chance to see how the main house might have been decorated for Christmas nearly a century ago.Has Tití asked you what you want for Christmas? On Wednesday, head to Better Days forand find out if you are getting what you asked for or a lump of coal. Whatever you get, it's going to be a party. Wear your ugliest Christmas sweaters, get on stage, and belt out your favorite Bad Bunny song during the event. Apart from karaoke, there will also be a Bad Bunny Christmas photo booth, a twerking contest, giveaways, and more. Plus, coquito will be served to fuel the holiday spirit.Thursday marks the 15th-annual, presented by the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce and Pridelines. Every year, the organizations work together to collect and distribute unwrapped toys for those in need in the Miami Beach community. But because this is also a celebration, there'll be an open bar, complimentary food, and music by DJ JesiMixx. All you need for admission is an unwrapped toy.The Miami Beach Bandshell hosts reggae-funk acton Thursday for its North Beach Social series. The Grammy- and Latin Grammy-nominated band is known for producing a unique fusion of rock, salsa, cumbia, and reggae. The members of Locos por Juana also tap into their Colombian roots and recently collaborated with Zumba founder Beto Perez to produce the dance anthem "Te Quiero Ver."There's no shortage of productions ofhappening this month throughout South Florida. But only one company can give you a classic rendition ofdone professionally. Miami City Ballet kicks off the holiday classic on Friday, with shows taking place through Christmas Eve. (The production moves to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach December 28-30.) What sets MCB's interpretation apart is its sheer scale: More than 100 dancers, lavish costumes, and incredible set design help bring it all to life.DJ/producergets behind the decks at Lost Nightclub on Friday night. Born Dragan Roganović, the 44-year-old began his music career at age 13 in Melbourne, Australia, and received numerous accolades along the way. He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards for his remix to Kaskade's "Sorry" and his collaborative remix with Axwell of Temper Trap's "Sweet Disposition." He's been continuously ranked in's Top 100 DJ poll since his initiation in 2007. One of his best-known tracks is the 2013 single "City Of Dreams," which flooded the airwaves upon release.Do you prefer your December holidays a little on the pagan side? On Friday, Little Haiti nightclub Domicile hosts, a night devoted to techno, dark wave, post-punk, and new wave. The dress code is all black as partygoers honor the god Saturn. The ancient holiday saw Romans eschew social norms, with gambling permitted and masters servicing their slaves. Historians have hypothesized that Christians selected December 25 to celebrate Christmas as a way to appropriate the festivities, which included gift-giving. Either way, it will be a bacchanal once you enter the venue.Hear the sleigh bells ringing? That's becauseis set to take over downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. Gather up the elves and reindeer and sleigh-ride over to Las Olas Boulevard. You're invited to dress in your most festive attire, including ugly sweaters and Santa costumes. Plus, there will be a variety of drink specials for attendees to quench their thirst. The holiday cheer starts at YOLO before moving on to Louie Bossi, American Social, Big City Tavern, Salt 7, and Rooftop @1WLO.On Saturday,returns to Hôtel Gaythering to screen the 1972 featureand the short film. Both were directed by the legendary gay pornographic film director Fred Halsted, andwas lauded upon its release by luminaries like William Burroughs and Fernando Arrabal. The films' cultural importance was cemented when the Museum of Modern Art acquired them for its permanent collection; they're the only gay pornographic films that have been honored in that fashion.Cuban-American DJ/producertakes a turn welcoming the sunrise while holding court at Club Space on Saturday alongside Chloé Caillet, Danyelino, Omri., and Thunderpony. Plex is widely recognized for his impeccable yet diverse production style, influenced by house and techno elements. He has spun at many of Ibiza's top nightclubs, including the now-closed Space and Amnesia. His popular tracks include "Solitary Daze," "Insomnia 2021," "All Night," and his remix of Chromatics' "Shadow."Hold on to those reindeer reins — it's about to get witchy this Christmas. You're invited to step out of the holiday traditions and experienceat Soul II Soul. Enchant the season with daring treats that may put you under a candy cane spell. Everyone, whether naughty or nice, will be gifted with a manifestation candle, as well as some magical goodies to get into the witchy spirit. Soul II Soul will have its boutique open for guests to shop for any last-minute gifts. Plus, there will be sweet treats and mischievous drinks for everyone to enjoy.On Sunday, the a cappella voices of Seraphic Fire will get audiences in the Christmas spirit as they sing holiday favorites. For itsshow, the vocal ensemble will perform heartwarming carols like "Jesus Christ the Apple Tree" and "Silent Night." Associate conductor James K. Bass will lead the 90-minute performance in a serene, candlelit setting.Founded in 2010, thehas been on a mission to foster musicianship and brotherhood among its member. In little over a decade, it's become one of the ten largest LGBTQ choruses in the U.S., with more than 150 singers among its ranks. On Sunday, this cultural gem takes the stage at Hard Rock Live to perform a medley of holiday tunes with Tony Award-nominee Shoshana Bean as the special guest.South Florida's hit radio station is bringing everyone a present — no surprise, it's music. Thetakes over the FLA Live Arena on Sunday to deliver some of this year's biggest pop acts. Headlining this year are singer-songwriter and TikTok celebrity Charlie Puth and Brazilian singer Anitta, who released her albumto critical acclaim in April. Also on the lineup are Backstreet Boys, Tate McRae, Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Ava Max, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and Jax.