The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, December 12Let yourself go to the music melancholic synth-pop artist Riki as she takes the stage at Gramps on Monday. The Los Angeles-based songstress dropped her sophomore album, Gold, last year, drawing influences from 1980s acts like Saâda Bonaire and Bananarama. Stands-outs include "Viktor," a haunting track that is both straight to the point and oblique in meaning, and "Porque Te Vas," her cover of Spanish singer Jeanette's 1974 hit. Musicians Laboratory, Stripmallravestarrr, and Salacia will open for Riki during her Miami stop. 8 p.m. Monday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, December 13Miracle in Miami has fast become a holiday staple since its debut in 2018. Every year, the bar pop ups in the backroom at Gramps, serving Christmas cheer and plenty of booze. Running through December 23, the South Florida outpost of the New York City original is hosted by Drink Miami and features cocktails like "Santa's Little Helper" (gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime, and seltzer) and "Grandma Got Run Over by a T. Rex" (vodka, orange liqueur, gentian aperitif, aloe vera, spiced pomegranate, grapefruit mix, lime, and aromatic bitters). 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through December 23, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, December 14Vizcaya opened its doors on Christmas Day in 1916, so it's only fitting to visit it during the holiday season. On Wednesday, enjoy a low-key evening at the historic estate when the museum hosts a holiday edition of Vizcaya Late. You can enjoy live music, lantern-making classes for all ages, history lessons on the estate, and gingerbread competitions. You'll also have the chance to see how the main house might have been decorated for Christmas nearly a century ago. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Has Tití asked you what you want for Christmas? On Wednesday, head to Better Days for A Bad Bunny Perreo Christmas and find out if you are getting what you asked for or a lump of coal. Whatever you get, it's going to be a party. Wear your ugliest Christmas sweaters, get on stage, and belt out your favorite Bad Bunny song during the event. Apart from karaoke, there will also be a Bad Bunny Christmas photo booth, a twerking contest, giveaways, and more. Plus, coquito will be served to fuel the holiday spirit. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Better Days, 75 SE Sixth St., Miami; 786-220-7690; betterdaysmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Thursday, December 15Thursday marks the 15th-annual HoliGay Celebration and Toy Drive, presented by the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce and Pridelines. Every year, the organizations work together to collect and distribute unwrapped toys for those in need in the Miami Beach community. But because this is also a celebration, there'll be an open bar, complimentary food, and music by DJ JesiMixx. All you need for admission is an unwrapped toy. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at LGBT Visitor Center, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-4440; gaybizmiami.com. Admission is free with an unwrapped toy; otherwise, tickets cost $20. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The Miami Beach Bandshell hosts reggae-funk act Locos por Juana on Thursday for its North Beach Social series. The Grammy- and Latin Grammy-nominated band is known for producing a unique fusion of rock, salsa, cumbia, and reggae. The members of Locos por Juana also tap into their Colombian roots and recently collaborated with Zumba founder Beto Perez to produce the dance anthem "Te Quiero Ver." 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Admission is free with RSVP via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Friday, December 16There's no shortage of productions of The Nutcracker happening this month throughout South Florida. But only one company can give you a classic rendition of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker done professionally. Miami City Ballet kicks off the holiday classic on Friday, with shows taking place through Christmas Eve. (The production moves to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach December 28-30.) What sets MCB's interpretation apart is its sheer scale: More than 100 dancers, lavish costumes, and incredible set design help bring it all to life. 7 p.m. Friday through December 24, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miamicityballet.org. Tickets cost $39 to $269. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
DJ/producer Dirty South gets behind the decks at Lost Nightclub on Friday night. Born Dragan Roganović, the 44-year-old began his music career at age 13 in Melbourne, Australia, and received numerous accolades along the way. He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards for his remix to Kaskade's "Sorry" and his collaborative remix with Axwell of Temper Trap's "Sweet Disposition." He's been continuously ranked in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJ poll since his initiation in 2007. One of his best-known tracks is the 2013 single "City Of Dreams," which flooded the airwaves upon release. 10 p.m. Friday, at Lost Nightclub, 30 NE 14th St., Miami; apexpresents.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Do you prefer your December holidays a little on the pagan side? On Friday, Little Haiti nightclub Domicile hosts Saturnalia, a night devoted to techno, dark wave, post-punk, and new wave. The dress code is all black as partygoers honor the god Saturn. The ancient holiday saw Romans eschew social norms, with gambling permitted and masters servicing their slaves. Historians have hypothesized that Christians selected December 25 to celebrate Christmas as a way to appropriate the festivities, which included gift-giving. Either way, it will be a bacchanal once you enter the venue. 11:30 p.m. Friday, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
Hear the sleigh bells ringing? That's because SantaCon is set to take over downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. Gather up the elves and reindeer and sleigh-ride over to Las Olas Boulevard. You're invited to dress in your most festive attire, including ugly sweaters and Santa costumes. Plus, there will be a variety of drink specials for attendees to quench their thirst. The holiday cheer starts at YOLO before moving on to Louie Bossi, American Social, Big City Tavern, Salt 7, and Rooftop @1WLO. 6 p.m. Saturday, at YOLO, 333 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; santacon.info. Admission is free with RSVP via santaconftl2022.eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Saturday, December 17
On Saturday, Flaming Classics returns to Hôtel Gaythering to screen the 1972 feature L.A. Plays Itself and the short film The Sex Garage. Both were directed by the legendary gay pornographic film director Fred Halsted, and L.A. Plays Itself was lauded upon its release by luminaries like William Burroughs and Fernando Arrabal. The films' cultural importance was cemented when the Museum of Modern Art acquired them for its permanent collection; they're the only gay pornographic films that have been honored in that fashion. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at Hôtel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-284-1176; gaythering.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Cuban-American DJ/producer Maceo Plex takes a turn welcoming the sunrise while holding court at Club Space on Saturday alongside Chloé Caillet, Danyelino, Omri., and Thunderpony. Plex is widely recognized for his impeccable yet diverse production style, influenced by house and techno elements. He has spun at many of Ibiza's top nightclubs, including the now-closed Space and Amnesia. His popular tracks include "Solitary Daze," "Insomnia 2021," "All Night," and his remix of Chromatics' "Shadow." 11 p.m. Saturday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20.39 to 48.49 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Sunday, December 18Hold on to those reindeer reins — it's about to get witchy this Christmas. You're invited to step out of the holiday traditions and experience Witchmas at Soul II Soul. Enchant the season with daring treats that may put you under a candy cane spell. Everyone, whether naughty or nice, will be gifted with a manifestation candle, as well as some magical goodies to get into the witchy spirit. Soul II Soul will have its boutique open for guests to shop for any last-minute gifts. Plus, there will be sweet treats and mischievous drinks for everyone to enjoy. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Soul II Soul, 8011 SW 40th St., Miami; 786-703-7550; soul-ii-soul.com. Tickets cost $23 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
On Sunday, the a cappella voices of Seraphic Fire will get audiences in the Christmas spirit as they sing holiday favorites. For its A Seraphic Fire Christmas show, the vocal ensemble will perform heartwarming carols like "Jesus Christ the Apple Tree" and "Silent Night." Associate conductor James K. Bass will lead the 90-minute performance in a serene, candlelit setting. 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; mosscenter.org. Tickets cost $20 to $55. Sophia Medina
Founded in 2010, the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida has been on a mission to foster musicianship and brotherhood among its member. In little over a decade, it's become one of the ten largest LGBTQ choruses in the U.S., with more than 150 singers among its ranks. On Sunday, this cultural gem takes the stage at Hard Rock Live to perform a medley of holiday tunes with Tony Award-nominee Shoshana Bean as the special guest. 7 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $41 to $106 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
South Florida's hit radio station is bringing everyone a present — no surprise, it's music. The Y100 Jingle Ball takes over the FLA Live Arena on Sunday to deliver some of this year's biggest pop acts. Headlining this year are singer-songwriter and TikTok celebrity Charlie Puth and Brazilian singer Anitta, who released her album Versions of Me to critical acclaim in April. Also on the lineup are Backstreet Boys, Tate McRae, Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Ava Max, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and Jax. 7 p.m. Sunday, at FLA Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets cost $35 to $501 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina