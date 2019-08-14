The 13 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, August 15

Unfortunately, we can't see Prince perform live anymore (RIP), but plenty of cool events are keeping the icon's spirit alive. Among them is a new laser at the Frost Museum of Science. Catch some of your Prince faves — from "Raspberry Beret" to "1999" — as part of the museum's Laser Evenings. In addition to enjoying the hits of Prince, you can also snag tickets to the Lady Gaga and Pink Floyd laser shows. 9 p.m. Thursday at Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Adult tickets cost $10.

Yeek's popularity is quickly rising. So you'll want to catch the Southwest Florida-bred rapper live before he blows up. He lives in L.A. these days, but he'll make his Miami debut at the Ground Thursday evening. To get acquainted with his raw hip-hop/rock/pop sound, listen to his EP Blackheart before the show. 9 p.m. Thursday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.



Sure, any wine pairing is fun. But a Salty Donut Wine Pairing? Dear God. This Thursday evening, Abaco Wines & Wine Bar will host an event that'll pair Salty Donut treats with sparkling, sweet, dry, and rosé selections. If you go for dessert somewhere else after this, it'll probably be a letdown. 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Abaco Wines & Wine Bar, 140 NE 39th St., #206, Miami. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.



Friday, August 16

In Talladega Nights, Ricky Bobby's favorite version of Jesus was the eight-pound six-ounce baby. After rockin' out to Little Jesus this Friday evening at 1306, you too might have a favorite version. Formed in 2012 in Mexico City, this quintet always delivers the catchiness. Opening for Little Jesus will be the fabulous local rock band Jaialai. 8 p.m. Friday at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via seetickets.us.

Khalid: See Saturday. Photo by Grace Pickering

Saturday, August 17

Stop confusing Khalid with DJ Khaled. Though DJ Khaled is here all the damn time, Khalid isn't. But he will be here Saturday night when his Free Spirit World Tour rolls into the American Airlines Arena. Among the chart-topping jams you can listen to before the show are his latest hit single, "Talk," as well as "Better," "Eastside," and "Love Lies." 7:30 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.95 to $140.

If anyone in today's music biz would step in and do Freddy Mercury justice, it would be Adam Lambert. Fortunately, that happened, and the former American Idol contestant is now touring with the iconic band fronted by Mercury. Queen + Adam Lambert will rock the BB&T Center this Saturday, bringing all the classics, from "We Will Rock You" to "Bohemian Rhapsody." In addition to creating many timeless tunes, the band dropped a great live album in 2016. 8 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets are sold out.



EXPAND Party with Thomas Von Party: See Saturday. Photo by Vera Colombo

Thomas Von Party is a huge deal in Canada. He heads a record label, owns one of Montreal's top clubs, and has collaborated with the likes of Auntie Flo and Tiga, his brother. Now the producer and rave god extraordinaire is hitting the States. He'll have the stage all to himself Saturday evening at Floyd. God bless America (and Canada too)! 11 p.m. Saturday at Floyd, 40 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.



It's been an exciting year for Scott Yoder. During the course of 2019, he's releasing six singles, touring the country, and continuing to deliver his unique brand of melancholic goodness. This Saturday evening, he'll rock an intimate set at Las Rosas. Fun fact: Yes, this is the Scott Yoder who also fronts the Pharmacy and Fuzzy Cloaks. 9 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Sunday, August 18

If you've been slacking on hitting up the International Ballet Festival of Miami, Sunday is your last chance. Among your final options is the Gala of the Stars, happening at 5 p.m. at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. At this cultural spectacle, catch ballet stars from Brazil, Germany, Hungary, Slovenia, Mexico, the United States, and a slew of other countries. Through Sunday at various locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward; internationalballetfestival.org. Event prices vary.

So that whole 50th-anniversary Woodstock concert got scrapped. But Hippiefest will land at the Broward Center this Sunday, and it's loaded with sets from the flower-power heyday. Among the acts — many of which will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock — are Ten Years After, Big Brother & the Holding Company, and Vanilla Fudge. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $69.



Tuesday, August 20

Some bus shelters around town now pop with color thanks to photos by Michelle Lisa Polissaint and Terence Price II. Their moving images are part of the Commuter Biennial, taking place around town through October. It shines a light on commuter experiences and activates underused locations in a colorful and impactful fashion. This Tuesday, Polissant and Price will chat about their work and the larger project. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Nerd Nite heads to Vizcaya this week: See Wednesday. Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

Wednesday, August 21

Things have been getting pretty geeky around town once a month since April. On Nerd Nite Miami Museum Tours, speakers dish on a variety of topics and guide guests through some of the city's best-loved institutions. For the August installment, Vizcaya's Remko Jansonius, Miami Dade College's Marc Magellan, and Miami Waterkeeper's Rachel Silverstein will dish on historic preservation, local waterways, and medieval architecture. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; vizcayatickets.org. Adult tickets cost $22.

Summer will soon come to an end. That means the Summer Jazz Series at Faena Theater will also end soon, with its last monthly show in September. Before that sad day, you can enjoy its August offering this Wednesday evening, when acclaimed pianist Matthew Whitaker rocks the house. At just 18 years old, he's been compared to Stevie Wonder, so don't miss out. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; faenatheater.com. Tickets start at $45.