The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, August 12

If you didn't get into plants during quarantine, was it really quarantine? If you've managed to keep your plants alive, then Pinecrest Gardens' Plant Swap Happy Hour might just be the ticket. On Thursday, join in for a fun, plants, and drinks. Meet other plant parents, swap out one of your plants for a new one, and tour the lower gardens. A free drink is included in the ticket price and a bar with snacks. 6:30 p.m.Thursday, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Friday, August 13







Bridging the geographical gap between Latin American musicians and the fans in the U.S, the Mishu Music collective brings the Escala Sonora music series to Miami on Friday. The debut event features Mexican indie-rock band Little Jesus at the open-air venue Oak Garden alongside Venezualan singer-songwriter Gus. The series' mission is to showcase touring Latin artists who otherwise wouldn't be able to include Miami in their tour schedule. 8 p.m. Friday, at Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami; 786-273-1074; oakgardenmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 via tickeri.com; $20 at the door. Olivia McAuley

Brooklyn-based DJ and producer Brian Cid will spin at the recently renovated Do Not Sit on the Furniture on Friday night, alongside vibe setter Rader. He emerged as a rising star on New York's underground melodic tech-house scene, and his innovative production shone through, to the point where Cid now boasts a catalog of heavy releases, and an imprint, Endangered. 10 p.m. Friday, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $28 to $50 via ra.co. Olivia McAuley

Saturday, August 14







It's been eight years since Wynwood Brewing Company opened its doors in Miami's arts district. This year, the brewery celebrates the milestone with the family-friendly Rubia Ride. Enjoy three captain-led cycling rides for different skill levels, a bike rodeo focusing on safety, free helmets, and school-supply giveaways for the first 100 to enter. All proceeds benefit BikeSafe Miami and Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade. All riders will also be able to participate in a fun raffle for various prizes. The all-day party ends with beer and music. 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 833-996-9663; wynwoodbrewing.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Vintage clothing purveyors 1980 Something Co and the Vintage Wiz have teamed up for an open-air market full of thrifty finds. Brrrutal Flea will take over Arnold Hall at the Fair Expo Center for an all-day event that promises unique vintage items. If you want to be the first to dig through the merchandise, opt for the early-bird ticket, which allows for early access starting at 8 a.m. — two hours before the general public is admitted. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Fair Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; 305-223-7060; brrrtualflea.com. Tickets cost $15 to $28 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Comic store Goblin's Heist Comics celebrates Free Comic Book Day with a smash — a Super Smash Bros. tournament, that is, as a part of its one-day-only Goblin Fest. Head to the store for a lineup of live bands, including Punkowski, Cosmic Sun, and Kalopsia's Core, and look out for local vendors, an artist alley where guests can find local makers selling and working on their crafts, and a storewide sale. Noon Saturday, at Goblin's Heist Comics, 54 E. Fifth St., Hialeah; 786-717-6050; linktr.ee/goblinsheist. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Calling all fans of Bostonian deep house/funk duo Soul Clap: Report to the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant on Saturday to catch a live set at the airport-adjacent spot. Eli Goldstein and Charles Levine turned their talented hands to activism with their latest release, WTF (World Transformation Forced), which dropped via Fool's Gold Records. It's a 15-track meditation on the current climate crisis, as well as the expected showcase of the musicians' fusion of soul and electronic music. 11 p.m. Saturday, at 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1359 NW 57th Ave., Miami; 305-261-4220; 94miami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via ra.co. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, August 15

It's the hottest time of the year, and what better way to cool off than at a pool party? Adding a kitschy twist to the wet-and-wild fun, the Selina Miami Gold Dust hosts Pink Flamingos Pool Party on Saturday. Presented by the Black Market, the event will feature live music by Zeta, the Wax Worms, Saavik, the Boas, and a DJ set by Rippin Kittin. Also in the mix are hosts Yoko Oso and Panther Cordts, along with barbecue and drinks by Kush Hospitality. 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Selina Miami Gold Dust, 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; selina.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

It's that time of year when Miamians of all ages can start looking forward to the Miami Girls Rock Camp Showcase. Founded in 2015, Miami Girls Rock Camp is a one-week boot camp that promotes creative expression and self-esteem in young girls and nonbinary kids through instrument instruction, workshops, band practice, and live performances by visiting artists and DJs, culminating in a rip-roaring finale. This year, campers have received online and in-person instruction, composed original songs, and filmed their own music videos. The videos will premiere this Sunday at Gramps in Wynwood, followed by performances by Las Nubes and DJ Robbi Robsta. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Does Eric Prydz really need an introduction? The Swedish electronic music juggernaut has been on dance-music lovers' minds ever since he released "Call on Me" in 2004 and only seemed to further cement that when he remixed Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2" and released it as "Proper Education." And just when you think you have him figured out, he releases music under aliases like Pryda and Cirez D, just to flex that he's capable of more than everyone gives him credit for. When he gets behind the decks at Club Space on Sunday, you'll witness a master at work — so don't be a fool and miss it. 5 p.m. Sunday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $80 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Monday, August 16

Rum enthusiasts, unite! There's a day for everything, and Monday is National Rum Day. To celebrate, the Confidante Miami Beach is hosting its fourth National Rum Day Fest, dedicated to poolside libations and lots of fun. Expect live music, skilled mixologists, and — you guessed it — rum. Tickets include entry and complimentary cocktails with food available for purchase. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, at the Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 833-816-4530; theconfidante.com. Tickets cost $55 to $75 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

A new art installation, "Midbar," has landed at Edge Zones for a short time, inviting viewers to feel for themselves what the immigrant experience is like. According to artist Rachel Joy Weiss, an Israeli-American multidisciplinary artist, "Midbar" is an interactive audiovisual work utilizing augmented-reality technologies. The installation allows spectators to immerse themselves in an interactive experience of the immigrants' hybrid identity. 8 to 11 p.m. Monday, on view through August 22, at Edge Zones, 3317 NW Seventh Ave. Cir., Miami; 305-303-8852; edgezones.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Tuesday, August 17

Books & Books hosts a free virtual discussion on Crowdcast on Wednesday with Romina Garber, author of the modern Argentine folk tale Cazadora, and moderator and novelist Zoraida Córdova. Tune in for the hourlong discussion as the pair delve into the world Garber has created in Cazadora — one where werewolves, witches, romance, and resistance reign. 7 p.m. Tuesday; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via crowdcast.io/e/rominagarber. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, August 18

Alanis Morissette, Garbage, and Cat Power make quite the alternative-rock trio, and they are headed out on tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Morrissette's landmark album, Jagged Little Pill. On Wednesday, the tour lands at West Palm Beach's iThink Financial Amphitheatre, giving South Floridians a chance to live out their best angsty, "You Oughta Know" dreams. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets cost $34.50 to $176. Olivia McAuley

In collaboration with the Miami Beach Film Society, Barron Sherer Studio Project presents The Miami Story and Miami Exposé at O Cinema South Beach. The experimental double feature will showcase two examples of film noir created by director Fred F. Sears. Both films will be experienced simultaneously, in a digital composite from recently scanned 16mm motion-picture film prints, allowing viewers to notice plot structure and videography, along with other elements, in a more tangible way. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden