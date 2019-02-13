The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursrday

Looking for a new boat or marine accessory? Well, if you can't find it at the Miami International Boat Show, it probably doesn't exist. This year's extravaganza will offer more than 1,400 boats on land and in the water from 1,100 exhibitors. It'll all go down at the picturesque Miami Marine Stadium, where more than 100,000 attendees are expected. Among the new things to check out are the Costa Conservation Village, with exhibitors addressing high-profile environmental issues. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami. Adult general admission costs $25 via miamiboatshow.com; various discounts, passes, and packages are available.

Few voices can fill an arena the way Andrea Bocelli can pack one. The iconic Italian singer-songwriter will stop at American Airlines Arena on his latest U.S. tour. Speaking of "his latest," Bocelli dropped his 16th studio album, Sí, late last year. It hit number one on the Billboard 200 and features collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Josh Groban, and even Bocelli's son Matteo. 8 p.m. Thursday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $139 to $379 via ticketmaster.com.

A happy anniversary to the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, which turns 60 this year. As part of the milestone, the New York-bred and nationally renowned company will perform a variety of new productions as well as South Florida premieres during a four-day run at the Arsht Center. The programs will vary by day, but each performance will culminate with perhaps the most famous modern dance piece in the world, Revelations. 8 p.m. Thursday and select showtimes through Sunday at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $29 to $119.

Go all-out on Valentine's Day by treating your significant other to a feast at James Beard Award-winning chef Daniel Boulud's lauded French restaurant, Café Boulud. Menu highlights include foie gras with pistachios, Meyer lemon cappellini with caviar, and Boulud's signature Duo of Beef, which includes hearty cuts of braised short rib and filet mignon. Round out the meal with petits fours. 301 Australia Ave., Palm Beach; 561-655-6060; cafeboulud.com. The meal costs $125 person. Reservations are strongly suggested. Clarissa Buch

Friday

Some of your favorite local musicians will soon hit the stage with mega-artists yet again. That's right, III Points and all of its diverse glory are back for another spin. The festival has been going strong since 2013, and this year might be its strongest yet. Headlining the three-day fest are Tyler the Creator, SZA, A$AP Rocky, Beach House, James Blake, and Erykah Badu. You can also catch locally bred goodness from Jaialai, Poorrgrrrl, and many others. Friday through Sunday at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; iiipoints.com. Passes ranges from $75 to $375.

Art Wynwood returns with contemporary and modern art for an eighth year. In total, 65 international galleries will be represented in a beautiful space overlooking Biscayne Bay. If you see huge boats nearby, that's the Miami Yacht Show taking place alongside the art spectacle. The art and yacht shows unveiled an all-new partnership this year, so you can enjoy many of life's special offerings in one spot. Thursday through Monday at the Art Wynwood Pavilion, 1 Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Miami. One-day tickets cost $30 via artwynwood.com; various discounts and packages are available.

In preparation for Sunday's Gay8 Festival, one of the world's top divas will kick off the weekend in style. The Retro Dance Extravaganza is goin' down Friday at Cuba Ocho. Miami's own Athena Dion will host the evening, complete with performances by a handful of dazzling queens. DJ Bill James will provide the tunes, and a cash bar will help get those disco nerves relaxed. 10 p.m. Friday at Cuba Ocho, 1465 SW Eighth St., Suite 106, Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

What are those 120,000-plus people doing in Coconut Grove this weekend? Attending the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, yo. More than 900 artists applied to participate in this year's event, and only 360 — in 14 art categories — made the cut. In addition to perusing their work, enjoy tunes from the likes of Syml, Morgxn, Pleasure P, and Cris Cab throughout the fest. And be sure to bring the kids — a family zone will offer creative workshops for all ages to enjoy. Sunday through Tuesday at various locations throughout Coconut Grove. One-day passes cost $12 via cgaf.com; various discounts and passes are available.

Remember Countess LuAnn de Lesseps from The Real Housewives of New York City? Well, these days she's well past her rehab days and is now starring in her own cabaret show, Countess & Friends. It'll hit the Fillmore Miami Beach this Saturday before trekking to theaters throughout the nation through August. The evening will offer glamorous stories and a handful of tunes that de Lesseps has recorded throughout the years. 9 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $49.50 to $59.50 via livenation.com.

Why spend entirely too much dough on watching the next mixed martial arts pay-per-view when you can watch it live? MMA Action Fight League will hit Hard Rock Live this weekend with War at the Rock. Nearly ten fights are scheduled for the action-packed evening, headlined by Coral Springs native Michel "El Capo" Quiñones versus Havana-bred Yosdenis Cedeno. 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via ticketmaster.com.

After about two years in the making, the Citadel is finally ready to open. The project has transformed the 60,000-square-foot former Federal Reserve Bank, built in 1951, into a combination food hall, market, and workspace that includes a rooftop bar, daily event activations, and a retail component. In the future, there are plans for a 500-seat live-music venue. Vice City Bean will offer coffee beverages, while pastry wunderkind Antonio Bachour will serve pastries, sweets, and chocolates. Steve Santana's Taquiza will sling tacos, and the team behind Coconut Grove's much-missed 33 Kitchen will open a burger concept. Ash! Pizza Parlor is a wood-fire pizza concept by the owners of Stanzione 87. In addition, Palmar, the Wynwood Chinese restaurant, will open alongside a Creole sandwich shop, an omakase sushi bar, a charcuterie station, and a wine shop. Don't forget the first-floor bar serving well-priced drinks and the rooftop spot with mixology-forward cocktails. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-989-8601; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free.

Sunday

Lace up those funky wedges and bust out the bell-bottoms: It's disco time. Nu Disco Sundays is a new monthly party happening on No. 3 Social's rooftop. This month, enjoy beats from Jellybean Benitez, who over the years has produced and remixed for the likes of Madonna, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson. Special guest Tracy Young will also be on hand, and you can enjoy half-priced drinks from 10 p.m. to midnight. 8 p.m. Sunday at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; no3social.com. Admission costs $10.

America isn't the leader it used to be. That's according to one of the West's leading intellectuals, Bernard-Henri Lévey. Sunday evening, he'll lead an intimate chat about the United States' decline in world leadership and who is waiting in the wings to potentially scoop up power. The chat comes on the heels of Lévey's latest book, The Empire and the Five Kings: America's Abdication and the Fate of the World, which was released February 12. 7 p.m. Sunday at Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables. Admission is free; register at eventbrite.com.

Sunday Supper takes on a whole new meaning at Estancia Culinaria in the Redland. Spend your evening on the farm and indulge in a multicourse meal crafted by Heirloom Hospitality Group's Phillip Bryant and Veronica Valdivia, whom you might know from their work at the Local in Coral Gables. Expect seven unique dishes featuring fruits and vegetables grown locally at Knaus Berry Farm, as well as wine pairings and a welcome cocktail. 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Estancia Culinaria, 33031 Redland Rd., Homestead; estanciaculinaria.com. Tickets cost $215 via eventbrite.com.

The largest Hispanic/Latino LGBTQ gathering is happening in our backyard. After attracting more than 60,000 attendees last year, the Gay8 Festival is back for a fourth year. Taking over Calle Ocho, the spectacle will offer tunes from Company B, Lucy Grau, and Envee; a ton of drag performances; a best Miami sandwich competition; and a doggie obstacle course for your pups. Best of all, it's totally free (unless your fancy ass wants a VIP package). 11 a.m. Sunday on SW Eighth Street from SW 17th Avenue to SW 13th Avenue, Miami. Admission is free; VIP packages are available via gay8festival.com.

Tuesday

"Still goin' bad on 'em anyway." Sure, Drake is in there. But "Going Bad" is a Meek Mill song. The Philly-bred rapper will take a bunch of his hits, including "Dangerous," "All Eyes on You," and "Ima Boss," to the Fillmore this Tuesday. He has four studio albums, the latest of which, Championships, hit number one on the charts in late 2018. Rumor has it he has a mixtape, DC5, dropping this year, so get ready. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets are old out on livenation.com.

Wednesday

You know who's an angel? Sarah Brightman. With those heavenly dresses and flowing brunette hair, she sings her classical tunes in basically every language. And she's landing her angelic self at Hard Rock Live Wednesday evening. The England native released her first album in five years this past November, titled Hymn..., which really ties the whole theme together, doesn't it? 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood. Tickets cost $54 to $500 via ticketmaster.com.