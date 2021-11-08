The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures Release Party at Dogfish Head Miami

Delaware-based brewery Dogfish Head celebrates the release of its 368-page hardcover book,, on Monday at Dogfish Head Miami. The book was written by cofounders Sam and Mariah Calagione and longtime employee Andrew Greeley. On Monday, you can meet the Calagiones and Greeley at the Wynwood brewery, where they'll sign copies of the book and share stories. The book will also be on sale for $35, and guests who purchase a copy will also receive a free Dogfish Head hat.Earlier this year, playwright and occasionalcontributor Vanessa Garcia debuted her audio play, about a young girl who goes on a journey to discover what the fall of the Berlin Wall means to her and how her Cuban-exile roots influence her discovery. On Tuesday, Miami Dade College presents two performances of the play at its Wolfson Campus to mark the 32nd anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.Presented as part of the Wolfsonian's Mark Mamolen program series on American homes, which explores how design expresses individual personality and social values, "Call Me If You Get Lost" will look at the connection between architecture and identity in Black domestic spaces. On Tuesday, Rome Prize winner and University of Miami assistant professor Germane Barnes will discuss how the front porch has served as a site for celebration, ritual, and love among Black families. The discussion will be accompanied by a screening of the film, further looking into the liberation of Blackness in designed spaces.On Saturday, HistoryMiami celebrates everything that makes Miami remarkable with its fifth-annual CultureFest 305. Promising a jampacked day of music, dance, food, and art, the fest promises fun for Miamians of all ages. Expect performances by Clarita Filgueiras & Flamenco Puro Dance Company, Bachaco, and Louines Louinis Haitian Dance Theater, alongside gallery tours, demonstrations, and food and drink vendors.On Saturday, the Kitchen Club takes over Bar Nancy in Little Havana to bring you the best of '80s new wave, including a Depeche Mode tribute DJ set. The British band is behind hits like "Enjoy the Silence," "Strangelove," and "Personal Jesus." After 12:30 a.m., the party goes Classic Kitchen, bringing you all the industrial, EBM, synthpop, darkwave, and goth tunes your little black heart could ever desire.In a very short time, Oasis Wynwood has become the neighborhood's party epicenter, thanks to its spacious layout and food and beverage options. If you haven't checked it out, stop by Sunday when Queens native DJ Camilo gets behind the decks at the outdoor venue. The Roc Nation signee has been spinning since the 1990s, quickly making a name for himself in the New York City club scene. Currently, Camilo is an on-air personality at NYC's Hot 97.