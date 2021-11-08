Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

November 8, 2021 8:00AM

Celebrate all this Miami at CultureFest 305 at HistoryMiami on Saturday.
Celebrate all this Miami at CultureFest 305 at HistoryMiami on Saturday. Photo courtesy of HistoryMiami

The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures Release Party at Dogfish Head Miami

Delaware-based brewery Dogfish Head celebrates the release of its 368-page hardcover book, The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures, on Monday at Dogfish Head Miami. The book was written by cofounders Sam and Mariah Calagione and longtime employee Andrew Greeley. On Monday, you can meet the Calagiones and Greeley at the Wynwood brewery, where they'll sign copies of the book and share stories. The book will also be on sale for $35, and guests who purchase a copy will also receive a free Dogfish Head hat. 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 8, at Dogfish Head Miami, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; dogfish.com. Admission is free.

Ich Bin Ein Berliner at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus

Earlier this year, playwright and occasional New Times contributor Vanessa Garcia debuted her audio play Ich Bin Ein Berliner, about a young girl who goes on a journey to discover what the fall of the Berlin Wall means to her and how her Cuban-exile roots influence her discovery. On Tuesday, Miami Dade College presents two performances of the play at its Wolfson Campus to mark the 32nd anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Building 1, First Floor, Room 1101, Miami; mdc.edu. Admission is free with RSVP to [email protected] or calling 305-237-3310.

"Call Me If You Get Lost" at the Wolfsonian-FIU

Presented as part of the Wolfsonian's Mark Mamolen program series on American homes, which explores how design expresses individual personality and social values, "Call Me If You Get Lost" will look at the connection between architecture and identity in Black domestic spaces. On Tuesday, Rome Prize winner and University of Miami assistant professor Germane Barnes will discuss how the front porch has served as a site for celebration, ritual, and love among Black families. The discussion will be accompanied by a screening of the film You Can Always Come Home, further looking into the liberation of Blackness in designed spaces. 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free with RSVP via wolfsonian.org.

CultureFest 305 at HistoryMiami

On Saturday, HistoryMiami celebrates everything that makes Miami remarkable with its fifth-annual CultureFest 305. Promising a jampacked day of music, dance, food, and art, the fest promises fun for Miamians of all ages. Expect performances by Clarita Filgueiras & Flamenco Puro Dance Company, Bachaco, and Louines Louinis Haitian Dance Theater, alongside gallery tours, demonstrations, and food and drink vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 13, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


The Kitchen Club at Bar Nancy

On Saturday, the Kitchen Club takes over Bar Nancy in Little Havana to bring you the best of '80s new wave, including a Depeche Mode tribute DJ set. The British band is behind hits like "Enjoy the Silence," "Strangelove," and "Personal Jesus." After 12:30 a.m., the party goes Classic Kitchen, bringing you all the industrial, EBM, synthpop, darkwave, and goth tunes your little black heart could ever desire. 10 p.m. Saturday, November 13, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free.

DJ Camilo & Friends at Oasis Wynwood

In a very short time, Oasis Wynwood has become the neighborhood's party epicenter, thanks to its spacious layout and food and beverage options. If you haven't checked it out, stop by Sunday when Queens native DJ Camilo gets behind the decks at the outdoor venue. The Roc Nation signee has been spinning since the 1990s, quickly making a name for himself in the New York City club scene. Currently, Camilo is an on-air personality at NYC's Hot 97. 7 p.m. Sunday, November 14, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via tixr.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Sharking Lot

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation