The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures Release Party at Dogfish Head Miami
Delaware-based brewery Dogfish Head celebrates the release of its 368-page hardcover book, The Dogfish Head Book: 26 Years of Off-Centered Adventures
, on Monday at Dogfish Head Miami. The book was written by cofounders Sam and Mariah Calagione and longtime employee Andrew Greeley. On Monday, you can meet the Calagiones and Greeley at the Wynwood brewery, where they'll sign copies of the book and share stories. The book will also be on sale for $35, and guests who purchase a copy will also receive a free Dogfish Head hat. 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 8, at Dogfish Head Miami, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; dogfish.com. Admission is free.
Ich Bin Ein Berliner at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus
Earlier this year, playwright and occasional New Times
contributor Vanessa Garcia debuted her audio play Ich Bin Ein Berliner
, about a young girl who goes on a journey to discover what the fall of the Berlin Wall means to her and how her Cuban-exile roots influence her discovery. On Tuesday, Miami Dade College presents two performances of the play at its Wolfson Campus to mark the 32nd anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Building 1, First Floor, Room 1101, Miami; mdc.edu. Admission is free with RSVP to [email protected] or calling 305-237-3310.
"Call Me If You Get Lost" at the Wolfsonian-FIU
Presented as part of the Wolfsonian's Mark Mamolen program series on American homes, which explores how design expresses individual personality and social values, "Call Me If You Get Lost" will look at the connection between architecture and identity in Black domestic spaces. On Tuesday, Rome Prize winner and University of Miami assistant professor Germane Barnes will discuss how the front porch has served as a site for celebration, ritual, and love among Black families. The discussion will be accompanied by a screening of the film You Can Always Come Home
, further looking into the liberation of Blackness in designed spaces. 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free with RSVP via wolfsonian.org.
CultureFest 305 at HistoryMiami
On Saturday, HistoryMiami celebrates everything that makes Miami remarkable with its fifth-annual CultureFest 305. Promising a jampacked day of music, dance, food, and art, the fest promises fun for Miamians of all ages. Expect performances by Clarita Filgueiras & Flamenco Puro Dance Company, Bachaco, and Louines Louinis Haitian Dance Theater, alongside gallery tours, demonstrations, and food and drink vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 13, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free.
The Kitchen Club at Bar Nancy
On Saturday, the Kitchen Club takes over Bar Nancy in Little Havana to bring you the best of '80s new wave, including a Depeche Mode tribute DJ set. The British band is behind hits like "Enjoy the Silence," "Strangelove," and "Personal Jesus." After 12:30 a.m., the party goes Classic Kitchen, bringing you all the industrial, EBM, synthpop, darkwave, and goth tunes your little black heart could ever desire. 10 p.m. Saturday, November 13, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free.
DJ Camilo & Friends at Oasis Wynwood
In a very short time, Oasis Wynwood has become the neighborhood's party epicenter, thanks to its spacious layout and food and beverage options. If you haven't checked it out, stop by Sunday when Queens native DJ Camilo gets behind the decks at the outdoor venue. The Roc Nation signee has been spinning since the 1990s, quickly making a name for himself in the New York City club scene. Currently, Camilo is an on-air personality at NYC's Hot 97. 7 p.m. Sunday, November 14, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via tixr.com.