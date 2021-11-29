The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Cube Art Fair

"Metaversal_Language" at Time Out Market

Flagler Street Art Festival

Miami Art Week at Dogfish Head

Basel House

Flow Basel at Las Rosas

Non-fungible tokens are all the rage, so, unsurprisingly, there's an NFT art fair during Miami Art Week. Cube Art Fair is a public art fair taking over 50 billboard locations across Brickell, downtown, Overtown, Wynwood, and Edgewater. Of course, the one percent flying into Opa-locka Executive Airport will get its own version of the fair, with every screen at the airport's private hangers displaying NFTs for sale. With everyone going crazy for NFTs — a lot of them not very good and unlikely to hold their value in the long run — Miami Art Week might see the medium achieve a new level of hype, and Cube is likely to play a big part in it.Starting Wednesday, Time Out Market and Blackdove Project host "Metaversal_Langugage," an NFT exhibition curated by Jess Conatser and featuring the works of Datasynced, Red, Kenneth Alexander, Ben Heim, and Sasha Stiles. As part of the show, there will be a panel discussion moderated by Time Out Miami editor Virginia Gil on Wednesday, December 1, at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a cocktail reception by Mezcal Amarás and music by DJ Ear Candy.Developer Moishe Mana flexes his muscle during Miami Art Week, launching the inaugural Flagler Street Art Festival. The event is a partnership between Mana Common and the Urban Impact Lab — and it's a bit of a misnomer. Yes, street art will play a role in the event, but everyone's favorite new art medium, non-fungible tokens (NFT), will also be highlighted. The weeklong celebration will unveil 15 new murals commissioned by Mana Public Arts, which will be live-painted through the week, as well as the debut of IlluMia, an interactive nightlife experience projected on the façades of the buildings along Flagler Street. There will also be workshops centered on NFTs by ArtRepublic.Wynwood brewery Dogfish Head Miami will be hosting a slew of live music activation through Miami Art Week. Things kick off on Thursday with DJs Booty and Law, followed by Disco Sexy and Hunter of the Alps on Friday. On Saturday, Hottpants, Afrobeta, and Aydamn will the rhythms going through the weekend, and Haute Tension and Cavaliere Inesistente close things out on Sunday.Swarm's annual Miami Art Week shindig Basel House returns to Wynwood on Thursday. The four-day block party will bring together 15 street artists along with live music and DJs, cocktails and food, and art installations. Participating artists include Pez, Kram, Slomo, Chicadania, El Xupet Negre, Fábio Flop, Toxicómano Callejero, Erre, and Risk. Pro tip: RSVP for a free drink, which is limited to the first 500 guests who check-in before 9 p.m. each day.On Friday, Ghost Drag Records will present a slew of up-and-coming performances by música urbana acts from Puerto Rico. Basel Flow will feature performances by Enyel C, Baby City Club, Gyanma, 13AM, Jose Yellow, Gaby Chuleta, and Toy Wapo. With reggaeton's ever-growing popularity, this is your chance to catch a bunch of emerging acts at the Allapattah venue.