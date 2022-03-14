The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

St. Pat's Wynwood at Wynwood Marketplace

Jay Thomas at North Beach Bandshell

Viernes Culturales

Jacuzzi Boys at Las Rosas

Smorgasburg Miami

Beat Culture Celebration Block Party

Wynwood Marketplace will be awash in green when St. Pat's Wynwood returns on Thursday. Organized by Swarm and presented by Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, the event promises to bring the luck of the Irish to the neighborhood with live music, DJs, plenty of green beer, and good ol' Irish whiskey. Partygoers can also share the celebration on Instagram and TikTok with festive photo backdrops. If you dress in green, you'll receive a free drink ticket.On Thursday, local singer-songwriter Jay Thomas presents his new album,, in its entirety at the North Beach Bandshell. During the lockdown, Thomas used the abundance of time to explore the anxiety and uncertainty he and everyone else experienced the last two years. The album's tracks are being slowly doled out, with the singles "Scream, Butterfly" and "Dream of the Underworld," leading the charge — but you'll be able to experience the full project during Thursday's performance.Every third Friday of the month, Viernes Culturales invites everyone to enjoy the rich culture found in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Along SW Eighth Street, encounter live music at Domino Park and works by over 30 local artists and artisans. Need to put it all into context? Dr. Paul George, HistoryMiami's resident historian, leads a guided walking tour starting at 7 p.m.What's better than one Jacuzzi Boys show? Two shows, of course. On Friday and Saturday, the local garage-rock trio will hit the stage at Allapattah dive bar Las Rosas for two nights of rock 'n' roll. Joining the band is Palomino Blond (Friday) and Daniel Milewski (Saturday). In 2020, the Boys released the single "The Pits" on Jack White's Third Man Records.Brooklyn export Smorgasburg has opened in the heart of Wynwood. The weekend-only market features over 60 vendors serving creative bites to a ravenous public. From vegan friendly savory treats to delectable desserts, options include Coney Burger, the Succulent, Krispieverse, Yakitori Boyz, and Dale Street Food.It's been three years since Beat Culture Brewery began pouring its craft brews. The brewery will celebrate the occasion with its Beat Culture Celebration Block Party on Saturday. The event promises to be full of surprises, including the special collaboration brew with Instagram influencer Lifestyle Miami. You can enter for a chance to win a free beer for a year (that's one free beer per day) by RSVP'ing through Eventbrite and being present for the drawing.