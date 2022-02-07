The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Natural Disasters Expo at Miami Beach Convention Center

Are you always anticipating the worst? Well, there's an expo for you! Natural Disasters Expo lands at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Monday and Tuesday. Presented by the Prysm Group, the event offers speakers and live demos on everything from earthquakes to floods and storms. Experts from organizations like FEMA, NASA, the National Hurricane Center, and more will be on hand to feed into your doomsday prep anxieties. And not to worry — all this comes at zero cost to you — well, not counting the therapy sessions you'll need to calm your nerves afterward.Get over the hump-day mood by indulging in a few laughs on Wednesday at Gramps. Slide past the Wynwood bar to Shirley’s, located in the back room. There you’ll encounter the weekly comedy show, Stand-Up at Shirley’s, hosted by Shira Weitz. Special guest performers are invited to take the stage every week; past performers include Drewilla, Amanda Vasco, Ari Teman, and Amber Joy Lane.Beyoncé once sang, "All the single ladies!" Heed that call as Blackbird Ordinary hosts a singles traffic light party on Thursday with DJs Bonnie Beats and Aidy Yanick. Partygoers are encouraged to wear yellow, red, and green to indicate their current relationship status. (If your current status is red, what the hell are you doing at a singles' night anyway?) With Valentine's Day only a couple of days away, there's still hope you'll find someone to take you to dinner at Prime 112 on the 14th.On Friday, Backroom Sessions hosts 4 Lovers Only, bringing a safe, interactive, and inclusive party to Oasis Wynwood. The lineup is a who’s who of local R&B talent, including Twelve'Len (AKA Lavares Joseph), who started as a rapper alongside Denzel Curry, Nell, and Yung Simmie but inevitably opted for the smoother, hook-laden arrangements of R&B. There’s also Haitian singer-songwriter Kaylan Arnold and her blend of reggae, jazz, and hip-hop, while Franki Amour will bring the modern swagger found on her new project,. Also on the bill: Kerby Collins, Tony Collins, and Zya.Despite Unbranded Brewing Co.’s overwhelming popularity, the Hialeah brewery is only two years old. This terrible two-year-old celebrates the milestone on Saturday with Unbranded Turns Two, giving guests a chance to visit the spacious taproom (whether that’s for the first or 100th time) and sample its delicious beers. There’s also a special beer that drops along with DJ Ricky spicing up the fiesta.