The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

February 21, 2022 8:00AM

Celebrate National Margarita Day on Tuesday.
National Margarita Day at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

It’s National Margarita Day, and Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in South Beach is ready to party. The hotspot is serving Don Julio tequila all night long, along with specially priced drinks to celebrate the occasion. Choose a classic margarita ($9), spicy margarita ($10), or a tequila old-fashioned ($10). 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegataqueria.com. Admission is free.

An Evening with Donald Cohen and Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at Books & Books

On Wednesday, Books & Books hosts Donald Cohen, America's leading defender of the public interest. In his latest book, The Privatization of Everything, Cohen explores the efforts to turn public goods into for-profit ventures. The historian and author will be joined by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to discuss his book and how citizens can fight back at the rampant privatization on services that should belong to the public. 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, at Books & Book, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Jazz at MOCA

Miami blues duo Ike and Val Woods perform at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami on Friday as part of the museum’s outdoor concert series, Jazz at MOCA. The pair have had impressive solo careers before meeting, marrying, and forming their musical union: Ike as a session and touring musician who played with Joe Orr, Betty Wright, and Jimmy BoHorne, while Val fronted her own band, the Valerie Hall Band. Over the years, the two have toured the U.S. and Europe extensively, but they’re best known for their 2015 album, Movin’ Up. 8 p.m. Friday, at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

Beethoven on the Beach at Pinecrest Gardens

While Pinecrest doesn’t have a beach, per se (nearby Matheson Hammock Park lies within the borders of Coral Gables), that won’t stop Orchestra Miami from bringing its Beethoven on the Beach concert series to the suburban village. The free outdoor concert at Pinecrest Gardens features a dramatic work based on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s 1788 play Egmont. Orchestra Miami will perform the complete incidental music along with soprano soloist Robyn Marie Lamp. 8 p.m. Friday, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57 Ave., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Admission is free, but a $10 per person donation is suggested.

The Casualties at Las Rosas

Things will get loud at Las Rosas on Friday when New York City punk band the Casualties take the stage at the Allapattah bar. The band is currently on the road as part of its All Out Tour, and will later hop over the pond to go on a European tour with Scottish outfit the Exploited. At Las Rosas, the quartet will be joined with Rotten Stitches, Stolen Wheelchairs, and local band Dogshit. 9 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
