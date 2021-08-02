The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

click to enlarge
Mariah Angeliq
Photo courtesy of Universal Music Latin
"Currents" at David Castillo Gallery
Currently on display at David Castillo Gallery is "Currents," which, according to the press release, "considers the tidal flows of history, the events and causes that surge and resurge across eras, and the resulting cycles of civic ambivalence or unrest that stem from these critical periods." The group show features the works of María de los Angeles Rodríguez Jiménez, GeoVanna Gonzalez, Lyle Ashton Harris Quisqueya Henriquez, Kalup Linzy, Pepe Mar, Glexis Novoa, Xaviera Simmons, Sasha Wortzel, Yesiyu Zhao, and Ricardo E. Zulueta. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through August 28, at David Castillo Gallery, 3930 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8110; davidcastillogallery.com. Admission is free.
National Oyster Day at Phuc Yea
Everyone's favorite mollusk, the oyster, gets the spotlight on Thursday during National Oyster Day. Upper Eastside spot Phuc Yea is celebrating the occasion with an oyster-focused menu, including char-grilled oysters ($15 for four) with lemongrass butter, lemongrass crumbs, parmesan, lime, and Cajun seasoning; Buffalo-style oyster poppers ($16 for six) with sriracha buffalo sauce, pickled celery, and blue cheese cream; and fresh oysters on the half-shell with classic house sauces. Also, enjoy oyster shooters for $8 each, along with East Coast oysters for $1 and West Coast oysters for $2 from 5 to 7 p.m. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, August 5, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.
Denise Ferreira da Silva Virtual Lecture: “Tangible Possibility”
On Thursday, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami welcomes artist and scholar Dr. Denise Ferreira da Silva for a lecture titled "Tangible Possibility." "In this talk, inspired by experiments on dark matter, I speculate on a framing of sensibility that does not presume the figure of a subject, whose relation with other existents is mediated by mental forms and the knowing apparatus they support," Ferreira says. The virtual seminar is presented in conjunction with the ICA Miami’s Climate + Culture Summer Intensive 2021 semester. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 5; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP via zoom.us.
Clandestino at Mezcalista
On Thursday, Tigre Sounds debuts its new event series, Clandestino, at Mezcalista at the Moxy South Beach. The party kicks off with a set by Twin Palms, marking the duo's Miami debut. Made up of DJs Captain Planet and Raphael Futura, the pair blends dancehall, reggaeton, Afrobeat, and electronic sounds for a globetrotting set. 9 p.m. Thursday, August 5, at Mezcalista, 921 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-423-0094; mezcalistamiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Drunken Dragon Seventh Anniversary
Korean barbecue spot Drunken Dragon celebrates its seventh anniversary on Friday with complimentary drinks from 11 p.m. to midnight. The restaurant and bar opened in 2014 and quickly catapulted into the ranks of local favorites with its Asian-inspired fare. For those looking to celebrate a bit earlier, the usual "Dragon Hour" will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring blonde orange margaritas, watermelon spritz, twice-fried chicken, and Korubuta dog at a discounted price. 11 p.m. Friday, August 6, at Drunken Dragon, 1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8556; drunkendragon.com
.
Jay Electronica at the Oasis
In 2007, when Jay Electronica dropped his debut mixtape, Act 1: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge)
, the release received universal acclaim from critics and listeners alike. That led the artist to be signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation. No one probably expected that it would take 13 years until Jay Electronica would release his debut album. A Written Testimony
, which is influenced by the doctrine of the Nation of Islam, dropped in March 2020 — less than perfect timing — but critics seemed to be just as enamored with the rapper all these years later. On Friday, you'll have the rare chance to catch Jay Electronica for free when he performs at the Oasis. 7 p.m. Friday, August 6, at the Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via tixr.com.
JBL True Summer
Audio equipment brand JBL celebrates the summer season in true Miami fashion with a free concert in Wynwood. Singers Mariah Angeliq and Carmen DeLeon will perform live, and Major Lazer member Walshy Fire will be behind the decks. Miami native Angeliq has been on the rise with her reggaeton and Latin trap cuts, while Venezuelan-born Carmen DeLeon made a name for herself on La Voz Kids España
. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at the corner of NW 22nd Street and NW Second Avenue, Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.