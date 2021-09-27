The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

The Art of Architecture at Art Deco Museum
On Monday, the Miami Design Preservation League kicks off its first lecture in a four-part series titled "The Art of Architecture." Curated by former Miami Beach commissioner and preservationist Nancy Liebman, the talk looks into the three historic preservation projects in Miami with panelist and architect Todd Tragash and moderated by RE: Miami Beach founder Susan Askew. 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 27, at Art Deco Museum, 1001 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; mdpl.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Fusion Tuesdays at the Anderson
How are your salsa- and bachata-dancing skills? If they need improvement, head to the Anderson for its new weekly event, Fusion Tuesdays. With DJ Mona behind the decks, you'll learn various Caribbean dances like salsa, bachata, kizomba, and zouk. There's also a happy-hour special from 7 to 8 p.m. in case imbibing makes you a better dancer. This week, the class starts at 10 p.m. and focuses on bachata, but Mona will get everyone dancing on the beat starting an hour earlier. 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.
Theia: Session 03 at Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
Cirx Records' monthly bass music event returns to Naomi's Garden on Thursday. If you're a fan of drum 'n' bass, jungle, dubstep, or breakcore, this event might satisfy your need for brain-rattling beats. This month's lineup features sets by DJ 1992, Xiaochi, Isolated Culture, Lamebot, and Kiss Parade. 9 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge, 650 NW 71st St., Miami; 305-456-4715; naomismiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Blues in the Grove
The Coconut Grove Business Improvement District hosts Blues in the Grove on Thursday. The event allows patrons to discover local music while also checking out local businesses in the neighborhood's central business district. This month's lineup includes performances by Three Sheets to the Wind (Vinos in the Grove), Yoli Mayor (Barracuda Taphouse & Grill), Uncle Scotch (Palm Produce Resortwear), the Mojo Hands at (Lulu in the Grove), Lone Wolf at (Farinelli 1937), and School of Rock Coconut Grove at (Oasis Lounge and Hookah Bar). 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 30, at various locations. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Salt Cathedral at the Doral Yard
Colombia-raised, New York-based duo Salt Catherdral takes the stage at the Doral Yard on Friday. The band's brand of pop incorporates elements of trip-hop and ambient music and mixes them with folkloric traditions that seem to mirror Juliana Ronderos and Nicolás Losada's American sensibilities that point to their South American roots. 8 p.m. Friday, October 1, at the Doral Yard, 8455 NW 43rd St., Ste. 106, Doral; 305-744-5038; thedoralyard.com. Admission is free.
Miami Vintage Market at Gramps
It's fall season — not that you'd know it from the still-sweltering, humid heat South Florida is experiencing. But if you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe for those fleeting moments of cool weather, skip the fast fashion and go for something a bit more vintage. On Saturday, Gramps hosts the Miami Vintage Market, featuring a calvary of local vintage clothing purveyors, including Nice Rack Vintage, Botanical Day Dreamer, Mall Street, Sick Shit, and Fort Lauderdale Vintage. And no shopping trip would be complete without a soundtrack, so expect DJ Hiltronix behind the decks as you browse. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 2, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St, Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free.
Stay Fit 305 Run Club at the Moxy Miami South Beach
Look, getting up before noon on a Sunday is hard to do. But finding time to exercise can be challenging during the workweek. Stay Fit 305 is trying to make that a bit easier with its monthly 5K run club. Sure, you will have to find the energy to get yourself to the Moxy by 10 a.m., but there will be a reward at the finish line. After you're done heaving last night's round of shots, enjoy complimentary access to the Moxy's pool. Best of all, you can run the 5K at your own pace, which means no flashbacks to high school when your gym teacher yelled at you for running the timed mile too slow. 10:30 a.m. Sunday, October 3, at the Moxy Miami South Beach, 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; stayfit305.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.