The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

This year, Miami Beach Pride organizers aim to push forward the weeklong celebration with inclusive events that go beyond the party atmosphere. One of those events is the Queer Art Showcase at the Eden Roc Miami Beach on Monday. The free event will feature works by local LGBTQ+ artists, including Askenaxi, Leslie Anne Frye-Thomas, Junior Jimenez, Chris Ochoa, and David Sexton. All the art is for sale, with all proceeds going directly to the artist.Beer and book lovers will come together at Kush Coconut Grove for its Brews & Book Swap on Tuesday. The restaurant has partnered up with Books & Books for the event which will help bring together local literary fiends over a delicious pint of craft beer. Make sure to bring a book and you'll be able to trade it in for some new reading material. If you RSVP in advance, you'll be entered to win prizes that include gift certificates from Kush Hospitality and Books & Books, swag, and a chance to host your next book club meeting at Babylon Club at Tobacco Road.Admit it: You never grew out of your My Chemical Romance phase. That's why there's Emo Night 305 at Las Rosas. On Thursday night, join the party as it presents Tell All Your Friends, featuring a live performance by Punkowski along with resident DJ Lindersmash playing emo and pop-punk jams all night. Want to belt out your rendition of "Helena" to a crowd? There's emo karaoke for that — so go heavy on the eyeliner.Singer-songwriter Gaiya headlines at the Backyard at the Doral Yard on Friday. With a distinctive voice reminiscent of Amy Winehouse's raspy delivery, the Tigre Sounds signee grabs inspiration from Latin, jazz, flamenco, and soul to deliver a globetrotting melody uniquely her own.You, like everyone else during the lockdown, really got into houseplants. You gave them names, talked to them, and mourned their deaths when you overwatered them. Keep the obsession alive on Saturday when the Trading Post hosts its Plant Swap and Artisan Market at the Anderson. In addition to facilitating the trade of plant clippings, the event hosts more than 20 local vendors — and raffle prizes!Miami Beach Pride culminates on Sunday with its annual parade along Ocean Drive. Dress in your best head-to-toe rainbow outfit as you watch all the fabulous floats by local businesses and organizations. This year's grand marshal is ten-year National Football League vet Esera Tuaolo; the event will feature youth activities, a dedicated women's space, a transgender safe space, and a festival village. Stick around after the parade and catch performances by Walk the Moon, Mya, Crystal Waters, and Latrice Royale.