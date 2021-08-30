The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

click to enlarge Celebrate Brazilian Independence Day with Bhaskar at the Oasis on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the artist

For its seventh episode, BarBattle TV presents a battle of the sexes, pitting mixologists from both sides of the gender binary against one another behind the bar. This week will see Bryan Maldonado and Nikita Sorbello shaking up cocktails for the judges and crowds. Bacardi, Cazadores, and Grey Goose will be flowing during the completion, and DJ Corey Chase will provide the tunes.How is your karaoke retention of "I Will Always Love You"? Put it to the test during Villain Theater's new Thursday karaoke night, Al D'Oke. Hosted by comedian Al D'Amico, the event invites everyone to be the star for a night. Don't worry about your nerves — a bar will offer liquid courage. Make sure to sign up in person at the tech booth.Did you discover the joys of vinyl during lockdown? Have you bought enough Ikea bookcases to fill up your spare room just to house your record collection? Vinyl Social Club takes over Focal Brewing Co. every first and third Thursday of the month, encouraging attendees to haul their record collections and play DJ for the night. It's open-deck night, meaning you can flex your rare records to partygoers as they partake of craft beers and pizza by PizzElla.Born in 1988, the Kitchen Club is one of Miami's longest-running counterculture parties. Since 1999, it's been held as a roaming party at different venues throughout South Florida. On Saturday, the legendary party pops up at Bar Nancy to present an '80s new wave edition. Don your best goth, fetish, and punk getup if you really want to immerse yourself in the crowd.Brazilian Independence Day falls on September 7, but the Oasis invites allto celebrate this weekend. Hosted by SortaSecret, Brazilian DJ and producer Bhaskar will be spinning for revelers. The twin brother of producer Alok, Bhaskar has released tracks on labels like Spinnin' Records and Armada Music and performed at festivals like Lollapalooza São Paulo and Rock in Rio.When you think of fusing Celtic and Latin music, the first thing that probably crosses your mind is that there's no way in hell that's going to work. But when you think about it, Celtic and Latin (especially the many subgenres within the latter) are both based on folkloric traditions. Gaêlica seems to have recognized that sooner than most, judging by the quintet's fusion Celtic sounds with flamenco, tango, and Afro-Latin beats. Still not convinced? Check out the band when it takes the stage at the Backyard at the Doral Yard on Saturday.