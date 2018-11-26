The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's the week after Thanksgiving weekend, so you're probably looking to ease back into the daily grind. Head to Mama Tried after your first day back at work for trivia night. If you don't win the whole game, you might win a round and get some free drinks on the house. Free music by Haute Tension and the Grammy-winning disco queen Thelma Houston are also in the cards this week, and if you're looking for some inspiration, meet Miami's next generation of changemakers at TEDxWynwoodWomen.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Failing at your usual trivia destination? Here's a new option: Mama Tried's Buzzer Trivia goes down each Monday and boasts a fun format. Rather than snag grand prizes only at the end, the winners of each round get free drinks. After trivia wraps up on Mondays, Mama Tried's weekly karaoke night kicks off. So you can either sing your trivia sorrows away or celebrate with a group tune. 8 p.m. Monday, November 26, at Mama Tried, 207 NE First St., Miami; mamatriedmia.com. Admission is free.

A hump day happy hour is always appreciated, but when it's paired with performances by Miami's best bands, the deal is even sweeter. Every Wednesday, psychedelic fuzz rock trio Haute Tension invites their musical friends (and you) to the back porch at Gramps to enjoy some good ol' rock 'n' roll and DJ sets at their Haute Happy Hour. This week, sip on cocktails such as their delicious Rosemary's Baby and Cucumber in Paradise as you catch a set by Fort Lauderdale's Hurricane Party. 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Wyncode Academy

Wynwood's leading ladies are coming together for a high-power, educational event. TEDxWynwoodWomen will present speeches from eight experts, including Health in the Hood founder Asha Walker, Wyncode CEO Johanna Mikkola, and No More Tears founder Somy Ali. Each speaker has her own story of perseverance and success. You will leave inspired, guaranteed. 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, November 29, at Miami Light Project, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; ted.com. Admission is free.



Cheers to the beards! Concrete Beach Brewery has partnered with Care Resource to raise support and awareness for men's health and suicide prevention. Come out to Brews for Beards for an evening of chilled beer, music, and games. Grab a fake mustache and take some shots in a photo booth; then watch SunGhosts perform live. Brew Grooming will be in the Social Hall with beer-ingredient-infused products to make sure you're looking right. Through the night, $1 from every pint of Havana Lager and Sola IPA sold will be donated to Care Resource. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, November 30, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

Palm Court Courtesy of Ra Haus

One of the golden voices of the '70s is paying tribute to the Motown Sound. Thelma Houston is the latest star to grace the stage at the Miami Design District Performance Series at Palm Court. The Grammy Award-winning '"Don't Leave Me This Way" disco queen will sing the hits that defined Hitsville, U.S.A. and paved the way for careers like hers. As always, the Palm Court performance is free. 6 p.m. Friday, November 30, at Palm Court, 3841 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

For the past ten months, Flagler Village Brewery's Barrel Aged Ancho Luchador has been quietly maturing inside a bourbon barrel. Spiked with Saigon cinnamon, vanilla, and ancho peppers, the imperial stout is finally ready for unveiling. Swing by Saturday for the official release. Bottles will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. 11 a.m. Saturday, December 1, at Flagler Village Brewery, 551 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-200-8648; flaglervillagebrewery.com.