Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week 2018 Fair Guide

Aqua Art Miami. Wednesday, December 5, through Sunday, December 9, at the Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-376-5850; aquaartmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $275.

Art Africa Miami Arts Fair. Wednesday, December 5 to Sunday, December 9 at the 920 Building, 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; artafricamiamifair.com. Tickets cost $10-$50 via eventbrite.com.

Art Basel. Thursday, December 6, through Sunday, December 9, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-2600; miamibeachconvention.com. Tickets cost $40 to $500 via artbasel.com.

Art Beat Miami. Wednesday, December 5 through Sunday, December 9 at Caribbean Marketplace, 5925 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-492-7868; artbeatmiami.com. Admission is free; register at artbeatmiami.eventbrite.com.

Art Miami. Tuesday, December 4, through Sunday, December 9, at 1 Miami Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Miami; 800-376-5850; artmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $275.

Inside Art Basel Miami Beach 2017. George Martinez

Context Art Miami. Tuesday, December 4, through Sunday, December 9, at 1 Miami Herald Plaza at NE 14th Street, Miami; 800-376-5850; contextartmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $275.

Design Miami. Tuesday, December 4 to Sunday, December 9 at Meridian Ave., and 19th St., Miami Beach; designmiami.com. Tickets cost $22-$105.

Free! Thursday, December 6 to Sunday, December 9 at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; freepublic.art. Admission is free.

Fridge Art Fair. Monday, December e through Sunday, December 9 at Eurostar's Langford Hotel, Bloom Sky Bar, 121 SE First St., Miami; fridgeartfair.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Here and Now. Thursday, December 6 to Sunday, December 9 at the Anatomy Building, 3415 NE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost TBD.

Ink Miami. Wednesday, December 5 through Sunday, December 9 at the Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; inkartfair.com. Admission is free.

Miami River Art Fair. Monday, December 3 through Sunday, December 9 at the Downtown Miami Convention Center, James L. Knight International Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; miamiriverartfair.com. Tickets are available with donation via eventbrite.com.

Miami Street Photography Festival. Thursday, December 6 to Sunday, December 9 at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; miamistreetphotographyfestival.org. Admission is free with registration by Tuesday, December 4, and $20 after December 4 via blackbaudhosting.com.

Ian Witlen

NADA Miami. Thursday, December 6, through Sunday, December 9, at 1400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-347-7400; newartdealers.org. Tickets cost $10 to $40.

Now or Neverland: An Ode to Hip Hop. Wednesday, December 5 to Sunday, December 9 at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami; muce305.org. Admission is free, RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Pinta Miami. Wednesday, December 5 to Sunday, December 9 at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; pintamiami.com. Tickets cost $15-$30.

Prizm Art Fair. Monday, December 3, through Sunday, December 9, at 169 E. Flagler St., Miami; prizmartfair.com. Tickets cost $15 to $150.

Pulse Contemporary Art Fair. Thursday, December 6, through Sunday, December 9, at Indian Beach Park, 4601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 212-255-2327; pulseartfair.com. Tickets cost $25 to $100.

Surfing at Untitled, Miami Beach in 2017. Minhae Shim Roth

Red Dot Miami/Spectrum Miami. Wednesday, December 5 through Sunday, December 9 at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; reddotmiami.com; spectrum-miami.com. Tickets cost $10-$75.

Satellite Art Show. Thursday, December 6, through Sunday, December 9, at 18 NW 14th St., Miami; satellite-show.com. Tickets cost $25.

Scope Miami Beach. Tuesday, December 4 through Sunday, December 9 at 801 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; scope-art.com. Tickets cost $30-$105.

Soul Basel. Tuesday, December 4 to Sunday, December 9 at various venues around Overtown; experienceovertown.com/soulbasel. Ticket prices vary by event.

Superfine! Wednesday, December 5 to Sunday, December 9 at 1001 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; superfine.world. Tickets cost $8 to $50.

Untitled, Miami Beach. Wednesday, December 5, through Sunday, December 9, on the beach along Ocean Drive at 12th Street, Miami Beach; 646-405-6942; untitledartfairs.com. Tickets cost $25 to $35 and are free to children under 12.