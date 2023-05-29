The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, May 29

Tuesday, May 30

Wednesday, May 31

click to enlarge Gentlemen Prefer Blondes at Coral Gables Art Cinema: See Thursday Twentieth Century Fox photo

Thursday, June 1

click to enlarge "All Black Everything" at Museum of Graffiti: See Friday Museum of Graffiti photo

Friday, June 2

click to enlarge Porter Robinson at Club Space: See Friday Photo by Dan Regan

Saturday, June 3

click to enlarge Latrice Royale at the Parker: See Sunday Broward Center photo

Sunday, June 4

On Memorial Day, head to the Miami Beach Bandshell and bang it out at the. The party features more than 40 percussionists from Brazil, Morocco, and Miami's global diaspora. The lineup includes S﻿amir Langus, M﻿unir Hossn, R﻿ose Max & Ramatis Moraes, and J﻿ason Matthews & DJ Le Spam. The festivities culminate in a musical fusion, harmonizing infectious samba beats with the enchanting melodies of Gnawa music from Morocco.Irish singer-songwriterlands at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts as part of his Sonder Tour. Though he had been busking since he was 17, Kennedy didn't find success until nearly a decade later when his song "Power Over Me" brought him mainstream attention. His debut album,, topped the Irish and British album charts. Last year he released his sophomore album,, which included the hit single "Better Days."Are you a proudis back at the Sandrell Rivers Theater this Wednesday, and this month's theme is "Gossip." Maybe you started a nasty rumor about someone else, or perhaps gossip has impacted your life negatively. Whatever your story is, the rules are the same: You've got five minutes to tell a tale that touches on the theme.Prepare to be captivated by the musical prowess of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer-songwriteras he graces the stage of the FPL Solar Amphitheater on Wednesday. Puth skyrocketed to fame in 2015 with his collaboration alongside Wiz Khalifa on the chart-topping hit "See You Again." The track dominated theTop 100, claiming the number-one spot for an impressive 12 nonconsecutive weeks and ultimately achieving an 11-times Platinum certification. He's also collaborated with artists such as Selena Gomez and Jungkook from BTS and produced solo hits like "We Don't Talk Anymore," "Light Switch," and "Attention."Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) kicks off its National Pride Month festivities on Thursday with an engaging panel discussion. Cohosted by III Points and Wynwood Pride,features two insightful panels, "Reclaiming the Underground: the Empowering Influence of Queer Music and Community Building" and "Fighting for Our Art: Breaking Barriers through Drag Performances in the Face of Discrimination." Following the discussions, you're invited to the picturesque waterfront terrace, where you can enjoy a DJ set by Mystic Bill and a performance by Kat Wilderness.Adapted from the 1949 stage musical of the same name,showcases the talents of Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell as two contrasting showgirls who happen to be best friends. Lorelei (Monroe) sets her sights on a wealthy suitor who can provide for her, while Dorothy (Russell) prioritizes attractiveness and athleticism over wealth. On Thursday, Coral Gables Art Cinema will screen the 1953 film featuring Monroe at the height of her influence on popular culture. Her iconic rendition of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" continues to inspire today.Believe unicorns exist only in dreams and storybooks? Well, a visit towill change your perception. This enchanting, mythology-themed experience is coming to the Miami Beach Convention Center, inviting you to immerse yourself in the world of magic. The family-friendly event offers a plethora of activities, including arts and crafts, face painting, music, and dancing. Explore a magical forest where animatronic unicorns await you. And don't miss the chance to encounter mermaids and fairies in mesmerizing photo ops.On Friday, the Museum of Graffiti presents its newest exhibition,A comprehensive survey of street art created by Black artists, this is the first exhibition dedicated exclusively to African-American graffiti. The exhibition showcases multigenerational artists, including Bama, Blade, Delta2, Dondi White, Ewok, Kool Koor, Noc167, Skeme, and Wane One. "In the 1970s, the Bronx was burning, thanks to economic turmoil and crime. It is no wonder that the imaginations of the African-American artists living in these neighborhoods propelled them beyond their surroundings into a world of fantasy and hope," museum cofounder Allison Freidin says of the show.Did your childhood revolve around nonstop Disney Channel marathons? Were Lizzy McGuire and Hannah Montana your fashion inspirations? If so, mark your calendars for Friday and head to Gramps for, a throwback dance party celebrating all things Disney and the 2000s era. Prepare to relive the magic of East High School as you belt out "We're All in This Together." Or maybe you're in the mood for Aly & AJ's "Potential Breakup Song." Either way, get ready for an incredible nostalgia trip.On Friday, prepare for an electrifying takeover at the Ground as the Puerto Rican collectiveunleashes its explosive energy. Renowned for showcasing the vibrant underground Latin-Caribbean music scene, Isla Del Terror carefully curates lineups that amplify established and emerging DJ talents. Its parties serve as a bridge, seamlessly connecting the realms of classic urbano club music with the undeniable popularity of reggaeton. The collective's Miami debut will feature set by DJs Blass, Happy Colors, Vifro, Bordali, and MJ Nebreda.lands at Club Space on Friday to deliver his side project, Air2Earth. If you've seen Robinson spin as his other alter ego, Virtual Self, then you'll have a sense of what to anticipate. Air2Earth ventures into a different sonic realm as the producer explores tranquil progressive house and ethereal disco sounds. Air2Earth debuted during the Second Sky Music Festival in Oakland, California, in 2021. Robinson's set promises a mesmerizing and meditative experience, perfectly timed to greet the sunrise on Space's terrace.Wynwood Pride extends its vibrant celebration to two weekends this year, and the party starts on Saturday at the Arlo Wynwood. Festivities commence withat Higher Ground on the hotel's third floor, featuring DJ sets by Terence Tabeau, Discofuturo, Naim Zarzour, and Miguel Clark. If you opt for a VIP ticket, you can luxuriate in the hotel's rooftop pool. The event also features drag performances and a curated selection of vendors by Little River Flea.Grab your camera, take aim, and let your creativity soar. Joinon Sunday for a women-only photowalk in Coconut Grove. All female-identifying photographers are invited to partake in the event and encourage one another to capture stunning images. Before embarking on the walk, everyone will convene for a vegan lunch at Planta Queen. Once nourished, you'll stroll through the neighborhood during the magical golden hour.Remember when a scrub was a guy that could get no love from you, hangin' out the passenger side of his best friend's ride, trying to holla at you? Kick him to the curb because T-Boz and Chilli are in town forat the FPL Solar Amphitheater. TLC are headliners alongside Shaggy, of "It Wasn't Me" fame, while R&B icons En Vogue and Miami native Sean Kingston serve as openers. No matter who you are going for, it's either going to be a way to relive your teenage years or, if your Gen Z, a place for Y2K inspo.End the weekend on a tranquil note with. The rejuvenating session is designed to soothe your nerves and invite a profound sense of tranquility. Taking place amid the serenity of the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, you'll engage in a series of therapeutic breathing exercises and mindfulness techniques, allowing you to let go of tension and conquer the burdens of daily stress. As you immerse yourself in the session, allow the resonance of crystal bowls to envelop you, facilitating deep relaxation and enhancing your meditation experience.On Sunday, celebrateat the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. Immerse yourself in an event dedicated to marine conservation and the urgent need to preserve the pristine beauty of our oceans. Esteemed scientists will take the stage, sharing their lifelong dedication to the cause and shedding light on the pressing challenges marine ecosystems face due to pollution. Discover actionable steps you can take to contribute to the protection and well-being of sea creatures.On Sunday, join the extravaganza as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts presents its sixth-annual Pride celebration. Thewill be a lively and free event honoring the vibrant LGBTQ community. From 1 to 3 p.m., enjoy family-friendly acts suitable for all ages. Afterward, prepare to groove with She-J Hercules, Deejay Smeejay, and the iconic Martha Wash. Recognized as a legend in her own right, Martha Wash, one half of the duo the Weather Girls, famously delivered to the world the gay anthem "It's Raining Men."Prepare for an extraordinary evening as drag icongraces the stage at the Parker on Sunday. With an impressive three decades in the business, Royale has transcended immense hardships, including a period of incarceration, to become one of the most beloved drag queens. Her stellar career skyrocketed into the mainstream consciousness when she wowed audiences as a contestant on the fourth season of, coming in fourth place and earning the title of Miss Congeniality. Before her triumph on the show, this California native honed her craft in South Florida's vibrant drag scene.