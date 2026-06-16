Take a long weekend: The ultimate travel guide to Madison, Wisconsin

It’s safe to say I took some time off from drinking after my Wisconsin trip. Each activity just so happened to pair ever so easily with a convenient cold beer that was never too far away. Among family, friends and former colleagues who kindly met my husband and me wherever we ventured, laughs poured out as easily as the taps. I needed a break.

This wasn’t a surprise. This was Wisconsin.

For some background on me that’s important for this guide: Ope, I’m from Wisconsin. I was born in Green Bay, graduated from Luxemburg-Casco High School, earned my bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and lived in Madison for eight years before relocating to Denver to join Voice Media Group. I love the Green Bay Packers, and no matter where I go, the traitorous pronunciation of “bag” still gives me away every gosh darn time.

So it felt like a full-circle moment to write this travel guide for our Miami readers. I jumped at the chance to return to Wisconsin, experience the city in 2026 and share with our readers why Madison should be on their travel radar for a long weekend. The Midwest, what some foolishly dismiss as flyover country, should not be overlooked as you peruse flight deals and cities worth exploring.

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Spring flowers in front of the Wisconsin State Capitol. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Madison is a picturesque city between two lakes — a strip of land called an isthmus and also the name of its alt news org where I started my alt-weekly career a decade ago — filled with serene parks, dimly lit taverns, vibey dive bars, a renowned local food scene, music venues of all sizes, local businesses, creators and artists, a world-class university and incredibly kind people. Oh, and cheese. Living up to the stereotypes and lore, the beer-and-cheese game is vast and strong.

Getting there is easy. American Airlines offers a direct flight from Miami that takes about 3 hours and 30 minutes, landing you at Dane County Regional Airport. Consider yourself warned: this airport is so quaint and stress-free to navigate that it may ruin all other airports for you.

Getting around Madison is also easy. Forget about needing a rental car. Public transportation in Madison is plentiful and improving. In 2024, the city launched a new Bus Rapid Transit system with electric and hybrid buses that accept cards, and further expansions are in the works. That same year, the city renewed its Platinum Bicycle Friendly Designation with BCycles at the ready.

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If we’re talking about walking, Madison was recognized in 2021 as a Gold Walk Friendly Community.

OK, let’s get into it. This is your guide to a perfect five-day trip to Madison. I hope it inspires you to take a trip – solo, with friends, or with family – and experience the magic of Madison.

Day 1: dive bars, farm-to-table pizza and jazz We landed, grabbed our bags, and headed straight to Tip Top Tavern in my old neighborhood, Eken Park, for a cold pint and cheese curds. This spot was one of our favorites when we lived here.

The bar inside Tip Top Tavern in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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The wallpaper and lighting deserve extra attention, especially in the back room. It nails that cozy, homey feeling for a Wisconsin tavern. We sat at the bar, but there’s also a patio that’s surrounded by trees for those who enjoy dining al fresco.

For more patios, check out the Cap Times guide to 550 patios in Dane County.

Our second stop was at Jan’s Bar. If you live to travel and check out dive bars, this gem needs to be on your list. Jan herself was bartending when we stopped in, ensuring we entered the “Jeopardy” contest for free drinks and that our beers were always full and cold. Inside, there’s shuffleboard and, of course, pull tabs.

A pint and pull tabs at Jan’s bar in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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We wrapped the evening with dinner at Lucille in downtown Madison, just off the Capitol Square. Lucille, which opened in 2016 and is known for its farm-to-table pizza, also hosts a weekly jazz night, so the place was grooving. A four-piece band was set up on the ground level, which carried jazz tunes clear up to the second level.

Lucille, located at 101 King St. in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

We enjoyed espresso martinis and the sausage and rabe pizza (white garlic cream, Calabrian sausage, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, pickled sweet chilis and SarVecchio Parmesan).

The Sausage and Rabe pizza at Lucille in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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After dinner, we walked a block to our hotel, Embassy Suites by Hilton. This location is hard to beat, just off the Capitol Square and within walking distance of just about everything. The star of the show when you stay here is the complimentary, made-to-order breakfast.

For night owls who don’t want to stop just yet, walk to Cardinal Bar from the hotel for a nightcap.

Day 2: history, melt-in-your-mouth cheese and Lake Mendota Marigold Kitchen is a Madison icon in the breakfast dining scene. It’s bright and sunny, serves up classic breakfast dishes made with locally sourced ingredients, and usually has a line out the door. Another walkable spot from the hotel, I stopped here for a simple breakfast of sausage, eggs, hashbrowns and sourdough toast. It’s also expanding with a food truck that will be found outside Brittingham Boats on Monona Bay.

A classic breakfast of eggs, potatoes, and toast at Marigold Kitchen in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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Breakfast spot honorable mention: If you find yourself in Eken Park (again), Ogden’s North Street Diner is cozy and quaint, with scrumptious dishes and delicious coffee.

Looking down: A few floors up inside the Wisconsin State Capitol. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

After breakfast, I walked about a block to the crown jewel of Madison: the Wisconsin State Capitol. It’s the tallest building in Madison, standing 284 feet tall, and it will remain so by law. Guided tours are offered every hour on the hour. After the tour, make sure you climb up to the observation deck to see 360-degree views of the city, from lake to lake.

Leaving the Capitol, pop across the street to Fromagination. I wrote about Fromagination back in 2015 when I was assistant editor of Cheese Market News. It was facing a rise in cheese wheel wedding cakes, and I spoke with the owner and general manager, Ken Monteleone, about the oozing story that landed on the cover.

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Mountains of cheese inside Fromagination in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

At Fromagination, you can sample some of the best, melt-in-your-mouth Wisconsin cheeses, from Hook’s 20-year-aged cheddar to Marieke Gouda’s caramely Overjarige to Uplands Cheese Co.’s award-winning Pleasant Ridge Reserve. The selection sure does Wisconsin proud. The shop also sells Wisconsin souvenirs such as cheese books, cheese maps and state plushies, and offers deli sandwiches made fresh each morning.

After all that cheese, I needed a pick-me-up. I walked along the square to Wonderstate Coffee. Wonderstate has a solar-powered roastery in Viroqua, Wisconsin, about two hours from Madison. The bright, airy cafe offers plenty of space for remote work or a rest during travel.

Inside Wonderstate Coffee’s Madison Cafe on the Capitol Square in Madison, Wisconsin. Peep the cicada. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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Coffee in hand, I was ready to stroll down State Street. Starting on the Capitol Square, State Street leads right into the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

My first stop was a newly opened vintage shop Singlestitch. This is one of the best vintage shops I’ve been to, not just in Madison, but anywhere. There’s a sprawling two-floor spread of clothing and accessories organized by style. As expected, it has a massive Packer and Badger selection. Not as expected was the incredible selection of Carhartt jackets on the second floor.

A portion of the Wisconsin Badger selection at Singlestitch, a vintage clothing shop, in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Peeling myself away from Singlestitch and continuing down State Street, I stopped by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) for David R. Harper’s “Good Morning Sweetheart” exhibit, which felt like a pink-and-orange summer-day fever dream of manipulated household objects. Admission to the museum, which celebrated its 125th anniversary earlier this month, is free.

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David R. Harper’s “Good Morning Sweetheart” exhibit at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Weaving in and out of shops the rest of the way down State Street, I finally made it to my destination: the historic Memorial Union Terrace.

A beer at the Wisconsin Memorial Union Terrace overlooking Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

During the school year, this spot is packed with students, brat eaters, beer drinkers and Lake Mondota onlookers. During the summer months, it’s a bit more chill. It’s not uncommon to find live music on the stage and sailboats cruising around the lake. Even Buckingham Ulysses Badger — aka Bucky Badger — sometimes makes an appearance.

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During the summer and autumn months, it’s a prime sunset viewing destination, especially perched on the dock or on an iconic Terrace chair.

Terrace chairs at the Wisconsin Memorial Union Terrace in Madison, Wisconsin, are known for their sunburst design. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Foodie activity honorable mention: Madison Eats Food Tours. If you want to try multiple local bars or restaurants in Madison without the trouble of planning it yourself, this is the experience for you.

To end the day, my husband and I swung by one of our favorite breweries, Young Blood Beer Co., for a pint and more pull tabs. Aside from Working Draft Beer Co. and Giant Jones Brewing Co., this is one of my favorite breweries in Madison. Young Blood’s adventurous fruited beers and pastry-inspired suds are top-notch. The King Street location is filled with plants and murals, creating an earthy and arty vibe.

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A Take it Easy hazy IPA at Young Blood Beer Co. in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Good and buzzed, we swung by Ian’s Pizza for a slice of mac and cheese that I will never get enough of.

Day 3: martini lunch and Lake Monona Starting a Friday with a three-hour-long martini lunch is challenging work, but luckily, I’ve been preparing my whole life for this.

An espresso martini and a dirty martini at Mint Mark in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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Mint Mark’s martini lunch, started at its Schenk’s Corner original location in 2018, continues at its new location on East Washington Avenue. It’s like stepping into “Mad Men.” The interior design is stunning for any lovers of mid-century modern design. It’s a fresh and familiarly retro atmosphere that sucks you into the booth in the best way, not worried about the time on the clock or where you should be.

The bar at Mint Mark in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

That is complemented by an array of martini options (order one on Fridays, and you get a Pizza Hut-inspired button) and delicious food. Kasey Lee Cooke, executive chef, was a Best Chef: Midwest semifinalist for the 2026 James Beard Awards. This is the first year he has been eligible for the award.

Mint Mark, co-owned by Sean Pharr, Chad Vogel and Gwen Shales, relocated into the new East Washington space in 2024. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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“It’s not a feeling I’ve ever felt,” Cooke told the Cap Times. “I’ve never seen my name with something like this attached to it.”

The outdoor rooftop bar at The Perch in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

If you finish lunch by 2 p.m., head upstairs to the roof for one more drink. The Perch, another one of Chad Vogel’s creations, opened in April and offers yet another cozy, modern atmosphere overlooking the stretch to downtown Madison and the Capitol. Every detail deserves your attention, including custom wallpaper designed by a former Robin Room mixologist.

The lounge area inside The Perch in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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At this point, I needed to clear my head, sober up and take a walk about town. I ventured to the Willy Street neighborhood to get a brownie (and water) at Batch Bakehouse and browse the shops. Rewind Decor and Stillgoods are excellent vintage shops. If you prefer thrifting, check out St. Vinny’s (a big shout-out to whoever on staff thoughtfully curated a “Twilight” shelf where I thrifted a director’s notebook for the first film).

Free activity honorable mention: Olbrich Botanical Gardens. It spans 16 acres of outdoor display gardens and an indoor, tropical conservatory, where you can get some fresh air and take in botanical beauty. Make sure to peep the Royal Thai Pavilion, one of only four authentic Thai pavilions built outside of Thailand.

It was about sunset by then, so I met some friends and family at the Biergarten at Olbrich Park. Grab a pint and a picnic table next to Lake Monona and take in the views on this side of the isthmus.

A look at the bar inside Public Parking in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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After sunset, we enjoyed a delicious Laotian dinner in the Atwood neighborhood at Lao Laan-Xang and a nightcap at Public Parking, another one of Madison’s 2026 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Dinner idea honorable mention: Food truck Fridays at Garver Feed Mill.

Day 4: Everyone watches women’s sports From April through November, Saturday in Madison is known as farmers market day. A great stop on the way to the market for a hearty breakfast and tasty coffee is Ancora Cafe. Get the chorizo hash: chorizo, pepperjack, jalapeño, corn, cherry tomato, egg, roja crema, avocado, cilantro, and all over potatoes, served with a side of sourdough toast.

The chorizo hash breakfast at Ancora Cafe in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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Now, let’s talk about the Dane County Farmers’ Market. If you’re in Madison on a Saturday, you can’t miss it. This is one of the largest producer-only farmers markets in the United States. If you get there early enough, you’ll see chefs gathering produce for their restaurants. Get there after 11 a.m., and it might be arm-to-arm, packed with families and strollers all making their way around the market.

Zip-Dang’s original illustrated history of Wisconsin mythology, found at the Dane County Farmers’ Market. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

My market rec: Stella’s Hot and Spicy Cheese Bread. Grab a still-warm loaf and rip off pieces to enjoy as you stroll around the Capitol Square counterclockwise (don’t screw it up!). The farmers market is also home to makers and local artists showcasing their work.

The entrance to the World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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It might be shocking that a brat fest exists. It shouldn’t be shocking that the world’s largest is held in Madison. The World’s Largest Brat Fest started about 40 years ago in a small parking lot. We popped by after the farmers market for a beer and brat. The family-friendly event is free to enter and offers 100 free musical acts, fireworks, a carnival and, of course, brats.

Brats were slinging for $5 a piece at Brat Fest in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Women’s sports are thriving across the country. The highlight of our evening was at Breese Stevens Field for the inaugural season home opener of Madison’s first women’s pre-professional soccer team. Madison Rally FC is the first premier women’s sports team to call Breese Stevens Field home as the venue celebrates its 100th year in 2026.

Fans fly the flag at the inaugural home game of Rally Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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Launched by Big Top Events, the same owner as Madison’s men’s pro team, Forward Madison FC, this is a new USL W League Club. Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia said they had been working to bring women’s soccer to Breese Stevens Field since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

“It has been amazing to see how the community has supported the Club,” he said. “The community made Rally Madison FC possible. With nearly 1,500 season ticket holders and great corporate partners, we are so lucky to have had such strong support since the first kick.”

The energy was bold and beautiful for a first home game. The community showed up for this team, many already rocking purple jerseys and merch of all kinds.

Voice Media Group Executive Editor Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek with her husband, Jordan Jerabek, at the Rally Madison FC game. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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Rally Madison believes soccer belongs to everyone. “We advocate for gender parity in the sport, offering opportunities and investing in women and people of all gender identities on and off the field,” its website reads.

Fireworks after the inaugural Rally Madison FC home game at Breese Stevens Field. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

It was hard to top the Rally game and fireworks show on the field that followed, but we knew just the spot for, you guessed it, a cold beer: Crystal Corner.

The siren neon lights of Crystal Corner in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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There’s something about sipping a pint behind the glass blocks glowing from all the neon lights. It’s real. It’s not trying to be anything more than it is: a great dive to sip beers, listen to live music or play pool.

Spotted Cow on tap at Crystal Corner. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

If you thought our night was over, you must be new here. If you skip anything on this list, it better not be dinner or late night at Tornado Steak House. It’s an iconic supper club in Madison, if not in the state, with vibes that scream your northern Wisconsin aunt’s basement in the best way.

The exterior of Tornado Steak House, known to locals as Tornado Room, at around 10 p.m. on a Saturday, just about when the late-night menu begins. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

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Pro tip: Go after 10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and order the steak sandwich with a wedge salad from the pleasantly affordable late-night menu.

Day 5: all about Ahan Ending our trip with lunch at Ahan was the cherry on top of a fantastical, somewhat blurry five days back in my homeland. James Beard-nominated Chef Jamie Brown-Soukaseume serves Asian-inspired cuisine featuring Lao and Southeast Asian flavors.

The bar inside Ahan. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Ahan was one of our favorite restaurants when we lived here, so I was prepared for a delicious meal, but when we arrived for opening at 11 a.m. to a line out the door, I was not prepared for the reputation they’ve made for themselves.

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We started with summer rolls: Vitruvian Farms microgreens, spring mix, radish, cucumber, carrot, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint and scallion wrapped in rice paper; Nước chấm with crushed peanuts for dipping. I could eat these every day of my life.

Pad krapow, a summer special on the menu at Ahan in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

The meal continued with a special, sai oua fried rice (lemongrass Lao sausage, fried egg, scallion, ginger, garlic, green beans, carrots, fried shallot, cucumber and lime), and pad krapow (stir fry with choice of pork or tofu, sweet and spicy soy soy sauce, green beans, onion, red bell pepper, green onion, fried garlic, fried egg, Thai basil, holy basil and lime served with jasmine rice).

Much like the great city of Madison, I could not recommend Ahan enough.

Thank you for reading. Happy travels.

Voice Media Group Executive Editor Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek in front of the Wisconsin State Capitol. Photo by Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

This trip was made possible by Destination Madison, featuring a nonstop flight destination. Interested in learning about travel partnerships? Email chelsey.dequaine@voicemediagroup.com.