Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Wine and Dine, Easy Hour, and Karaoke

This week, Matador Room hosts a wine dinner, Blackbird Ordinary kicks off a karaoke night, Veza Sur launches a new beer, and Big Easy at Brickell City Centre revamps happy hour.

Wine and Dine at Matador Room. In the oval dining room of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Matador Room, this month's dinner will include California wineries Hall Wines and Walt Wines. The evening will begin with a welcome reception at Matador Bar with Steve Leveque, vice president of winemaking, who will guide diners through a handpicked selection of wines and bites. At 8 p.m., diners will be seated, and food will be served family-style. Highlights include lobster and black truffle tacos, grilled lamb chops, crackling beef short ribs, polenta fries, and small desserts. Each item will be paired with a different wine. 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 6, at Matador Room, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; matadorroom.com. Tickets cost $250 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy Blackbird Ordinary

Karaoke Night Kicks Off at Blackbird Ordinary. Join Blackbird Ordinary center stage for the Brickell bar's all-new Wednesday-night karaoke. Besides a large selection of music, expect $5 Jägermeister shots, $7 Jäger bombs, and $7 pizzas from local artist Lone Wolf of Wolfdown Pizza. 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 7, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free.

Photo courtesy of Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Easy Hour at Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill. At Brickell City Centre, head to Big Easy for the restaurant's extended "easy hour." Drink $5 draft beers and half-off wines by the glass, along with well spirits and signature cocktails, which are regularly priced at $10 to $18. Flights of white and red South African wines cost $12 and include two-ounce tastings of select bottles. Pair a cocktail with truffle potato chips, chicken wings, fried green tomatoes, pork belly "lollipops," short rib sliders, and mini cauliflower samosas, all priced between $4 and $8. 4 to 7 p.m. daily at Big Easy, Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Suite 339, Miami; 786-814-5955; bigeasy.miami.

Veza Sur's Lulo beer Courtesy of Veza Sur

Lulo Sour Beer, Made With Rare Colombian Fruit, Launches at Veza Sur. If you're a Colombian living in the States, you probably miss the taste of lulo. The citrus-like fruit has a green pulp that tastes like a combination of pineapple and cotton candy. Native to northwest South America, it's a rare find in most parts of the United States. Now fans of the fruit can find its unique flavor profile in a new beer by Veza Sur. Lulo Sour is a 3.8-percent-ABV beer that combines sweet notes with a touch of pucker. Lulo Sour on draft costs $8 per glass, but visit the Wynwood brewery Tuesdays from 7 p.m. till closing time to take advantage of its hora feliz, with $3 beers and $2 Brazilian chopp. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-362-6300; vezasur.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to midnight, Friday and Saturday noon to 2 a.m.

