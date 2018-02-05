 


Courtesy of Blackbird Ordinary

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Wine and Dine, Easy Hour, and Karaoke

Clarissa Buch | February 5, 2018 | 8:00am
This week, Matador Room hosts a wine dinner, Blackbird Ordinary kicks off a karaoke night, Veza Sur launches a new beer, and Big Easy at Brickell City Centre revamps happy hour.

Courtesy of Purple PR

Wine and Dine at Matador Room. In the oval dining room of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Matador Room, this month's dinner will include California wineries Hall Wines and Walt Wines. The evening will begin with a welcome reception at Matador Bar with Steve Leveque, vice president of winemaking, who will guide diners through a handpicked selection of wines and bites. At 8 p.m., diners will be seated, and food will be served family-style. Highlights include lobster and black truffle tacos, grilled lamb chops, crackling beef short ribs, polenta fries, and small desserts. Each item will be paired with a different wine. 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 6, at Matador Room, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; matadorroom.com. Tickets cost $250 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy Blackbird Ordinary

Karaoke Night Kicks Off at Blackbird Ordinary. Join Blackbird Ordinary center stage for the Brickell bar's all-new Wednesday-night karaoke. Besides a large selection of music, expect $5 Jägermeister shots, $7 Jäger bombs, and $7 pizzas from local artist Lone Wolf of Wolfdown Pizza. 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 7, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free.

Photo courtesy of Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Easy Hour at Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill. At Brickell City Centre, head to Big Easy for the restaurant's extended "easy hour." Drink $5 draft beers and half-off wines by the glass, along with well spirits and signature cocktails, which are regularly priced at $10 to $18. Flights of white and red South African wines cost $12 and include two-ounce tastings of select bottles. Pair a cocktail with truffle potato chips, chicken wings, fried green tomatoes, pork belly "lollipops," short rib sliders, and mini cauliflower samosas, all priced between $4 and $8. 4 to 7 p.m. daily at Big Easy, Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Suite 339, Miami; 786-814-5955; bigeasy.miami.

Veza Sur's Lulo beer
Courtesy of Veza Sur

Lulo Sour Beer, Made With Rare Colombian Fruit, Launches at Veza Sur. If you're a Colombian living in the States, you probably miss the taste of lulo. The citrus-like fruit has a green pulp that tastes like a combination of pineapple and cotton candy. Native to northwest South America, it's a rare find in most parts of the United States. Now fans of the fruit can find its unique flavor profile in a new beer by Veza Sur. Lulo Sour is a 3.8-percent-ABV beer that combines sweet notes with a touch of pucker. Lulo Sour on draft costs $8 per glass, but visit the Wynwood brewery Tuesdays from 7 p.m. till closing time to take advantage of its hora feliz, with $3 beers and $2 Brazilian chopp. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-362-6300; vezasur.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to midnight, Friday and Saturday noon to 2 a.m.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

