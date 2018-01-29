Veza Sur Launches Lulo Sour Beer Made With Rare Colombian Fruit

If you're a Colombian living in the States, you probably miss the taste of lulo. The citrus-like fruit has a green pulp that tastes like a combination of pineapple and cotton candy. The fruit, known as naranjilla in Ecuador, is part of the nightshade family. Native to northwest South America, it's a rare find in most parts of the United States.
Now, fans of the fruit can find its unique flavor profile in a new beer by Veza Sur Brewing Co. Lulo Sour is a 3.8-percent-ABV beer that combines sweet notes with a touch of pucker. Brewmaster Asbjorn Gerlach calls the fruity notes a combination of "ripe kiwis, citrus, and pineapple."
According to Gerlach, Lulo Sour begins with a classic Berliner Weisse, the first one he's made in 30 years. The lulo, almost impossible to source in quantity in Miami, is a special pure fruit purée made with no sugar added.
At a recent event, beer lovers encountered all manner of fruit notes in the beer, ranging from apple to grapefruit to persimmon. The beer is refreshing and pairs especially well with items from chef Jose Mendin's onsite Baja Bao food truck.
The beer is available at Veza Sur on draft. According to Gerlach, it's not a limited release, but it could be rotated out at any time.
Lulo Sour on draft costs $8 per glass, but visit the Wynwood brewery Tuesdays from 7 p.m. till closing time to take advantage of its hora feliz, with $3 beers and $2 Brazilian chopp.
Veza Sur Brewing Co. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-362-6300; vezasur.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to midnight, Friday and Saturday noon to 2 a.m.
