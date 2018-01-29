Veza Sur Launches Lulo Sour Beer Made With Rare Colombian Fruit

If you're a Colombian living in the States, you probably miss the taste of lulo. The citrus-like fruit has a green pulp that tastes like a combination of pineapple and cotton candy. The fruit, known as naranjilla in Ecuador, is part of the nightshade family. Native to northwest South America, it's a rare find in most parts of the United States.

Now, fans of the fruit can find its unique flavor profile in a new beer by Veza Sur Brewing Co. Lulo Sour is a 3.8-percent-ABV beer that combines sweet notes with a touch of pucker. Brewmaster Asbjorn Gerlach calls the fruity notes a combination of "ripe kiwis, citrus, and pineapple."

According to Gerlach, Lulo Sour begins with a classic Berliner Weisse, the first one he's made in 30 years. The lulo, almost impossible to source in quantity in Miami, is a special pure fruit purée made with no sugar added.