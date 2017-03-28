Place Invaders and Phuc Yea to Host Secret Miami Pop-Up Celebrating the Immigrant Experience

Phuc Yea's Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata Photo by Gary James

For years, Place Invaders has traveled across the U.S. for its roving dinner series.

Now, the rogue pop-up is partnering with Phuc Yea to invade Miami for the weekend.

Miami has seen its fair share of collaborative dinners and pop-ups, but Place Invaders' concept makes it unique: Invade someone's house for the evening, turning it into a secret and exclusive dinner party for less than two dozen people.

New York-based couple Katie Smith-Adair and Hagan Blount started Place Invaders in 2014 as a hobby of sorts, hosting weekend dinners. Six months later, it became a career with the duo traveling to over a dozen cities like Chicago and Los Angeles. Says Smith-Adair of introducing Miami to Place Invaders, "We want to travel and explore new cities. We're a company of two people and there's a balance of how often we start a new city. Miami has always been on our radar." When the couple forged a partnership with Zacapa rum, the opportunity to host a dinner series in Miami finally came about.

This weekend, Place Invaders will host three dinners in collaboration with Phuc Yea's Cesar Zapata and Aniece Meinhold. The location and menu? To be determined.

Says Smith-Adair, "There are two things that set our events apart. The unexpected and the mysteriousness of it. Diners don't know where they're going, they don't know what they're going to eat. So that attracts adventurous people."

The fact that it's in a private residence also adds a social vibe to it, says the Place Invaders co-founder. "You feel like your guard is down, You're hanging in a house party." Smith-Adair is quick to point out, however, that the owners of the house are aware of the dinner party being hosted on their premises.

The upcoming dinners have yet one more layer to them: an immigrant-friendly theme, inspired by Cesar Zapata's own experiences. Phuc Yea's Aniece Meinhold says, "Place Invaders reached out to us about a month and a half ago and we started talking about ideas. What's hot right now is the whole immigrant issue."

Meinhold explains that the immigrants are the backbone of the culinary industry — from workers in the field to the people that bring food to the table. She describes her partner's experience as an immigrant. "Cesar fled Colombia at nine. He would literally trip over dead bodies in the park back home. His parents moved the family to the United States and had two jobs each. Cesar cooked for his siblings. He didn't go to college, choosing to go to culinary school. He worked hard and made something of himself. That's a lot."

Though the menu won't be released, it will be based on Zapata's culinary journey of the cities he's lived and worked in. "Every city has an immigrant culture. That's the American experience."

Place Invaders and Phuc Yea dinners will be held Friday March 31 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. A fourth dinner, on Thursday, might be added (see website for updates). The dinners are $100 per person and include cocktails, wine pairings, tax, and gratuities. Locations will be divulged via email the morning of the event (and will be within a five-mile radius of Downtown Miami). To purchase tickets, visit placeinvaders.com.