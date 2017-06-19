menu

The Salty Donut Makes Custom Proposal and Gender Reveal Doughnuts

Monday, June 19, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
The Salty Donut Makes Custom Proposal and Gender Reveal Doughnuts
Courtesy of the Salty Donut
A A

Miami can't seem to get enough of the Salty Donut. Since December 2015, when the concept first popped up inside a trailer in Wynwood, the artisanal doughnut shop has become a sensation. To this day, fans wait in hourlong lines for innovative interpretations of the traditional pastry, such as sticky bun or cannoli variations.

But now that the brand has settled inside its storefront at 50 NW 24th St. in the Wynwood Arcade, it's able to offer more than maple-bacon-topped or Nutella-filled doughnuts.

The Salty Donut now offers individualized creations to mark special occasions. In recent months, the shop has constructed doughnut towers, doughnut walls, custom doughnut lettering, and gender-reveal doughnuts.

Photo by Clarissa Buch
Photo by Clarissa Buch

Typically, towers ($60), which are made by layering eight traditional glazed brioche doughnuts in a pyramid formation, are used for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, or other special events. Depending upon the occasion, towers are garnished with doughnut holes, fruit, icing, and an inscribed chocolate plaque.

Rent a doughnut wall for your next event.
Rent a doughnut wall for your next event.
Courtesy of the Salty Donut

For doughnut walls, dozens of traditional glazed doughnuts are hung from floor to ceiling with a large "Donuts" sign dangling overhead. The wall rental costs $150; the doughnuts attached to it cost extra.

For other occasions, such as wedding proposals or other question-oriented events, the shop creates colorful letter-shaped doughnuts, priced at $10 each. For example, a wedding proposal doughnut box might include seven doughnuts spelling "marry me" coated in a bright-red glaze with small white hearts. Besides the cost for each letter, there's a labor fee of $50.

Photo by Karli Evans
Photo by Karli Evans

Most recently, the Salty Donut created a grouping of doughnuts for a couple's gender reveal ($80). Similar to a birthday doughnut tower, eight glazed doughnuts are filled with a custom flavor — blueberry or strawberry depending on the baby's gender — and stacked in a pyramid.

All doughnut creations must be ordered in advance. Orders can be made by calling 305-925-8126.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
The Salty Donut
50 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-925-8126

saltydonut.com

