Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Pubbelly Burger Series, Final Barbecue at the Dutch, and a Chef Battle

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, including Pubbelly's summer burger series, the Dutch's summer barbecue series finale, an interactive mixology class at Texas de Brazil, and a chef battle at Burlock Coast.

Jose Mendin's Summer Burgers at Pubbelly Noodle Bar

Monday through Thursday through August 3; prices vary

Good news, burger junkies: Jose Mendin's summer burger series is in full swing. Pubbelly Noodle Bar is offering a unique collection of patties topped with everything from barbecued pork belly and kimchi to spicy coleslaw and guacamole. Monday through Thursday through August 3, snag one of Mendin's meat-and-cheese patties during dinner service. Every Wednesday, try a rotating burger courtesy of a guest collaboration from the likes of Crumb on Parchment's Michelle Bernstein, Sarsaparilla Club's Janine Booth, and even New Times food editor Laine Doss. For every burger ordered, the Pubbelly Group will donate $1 to the James Beard Foundation Better Burger Project. Visit thepubbellygroup.com/summer-burgers.

National Tequila Day Deals in Miami

Various locations Monday, July 24; prices vary

Tequila is no longer a bad memory from college. The spirit has evolved into a sophisticated libation now celebrated at trendsetting venues. In South Florida, you can jump on the tequila train with a host of specials highlighting National Tequila Day. Here's a rundown of places to toast Mexico's beloved spirit.

Guest Chef Dinner With Fooq’s Saul Ramos at Byblos

6 p.m. Monday, July 24; $65 to $90

Byblos' executive chef, Stuart Cameron, will open his kitchen to Fooq’s executive chef, Saul Ramos, to create a Mediterranean-inspired four-course menu. Side by side, the chefs will prepare a selection of family-style dishes. An additional wine pairing is available. For more information and reservations, call 305-508-5041.

The Dutch's final summer barbecue will take place this Wednesday. Photo by Noah Fecks

Summer Barbecue Series Finale at the Dutch

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26; $40

The Dutch's summer barbecue series will come to a close with a dinner curated by chefs Nina Compton from Compère Lapin in New Orleans and John Gallo and Rene Reyes of Pinch Kitchen Miami. The NOLA-inspired cookout with be served family-style. For reservations, call 305-938-3111.

Beer-Pairing Dinner at Dragonfly

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26; $65

Dragonfly and MIA Brewery are teaming up for a six-course beer-pairing dinner Wednesday night. Menu highlights include branzino crudo paired with MIA Hard Water Grapefruit, and chicken yakitori with MIA Neon. Reservations are required, and space is limited to 30 guests. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

Mixology Class at Texas de Brazil

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26; $35

Amateur mixologists are invited to join Grey Goose Vodka at Texas de Brazil at Dolphin Mall to sip and stir summer cocktails while nibbling on a selection of small bites. The class includes a welcome cocktail and hands-on instruction to create two drinks, including the caipiroska, a vodka version of the Brazilian caipirinha. Appetizers include Brazilian sausage, bacon-wrapped chicken, crostini topped with goat cheese and marmalade, and Brazilian cheese bread. Participants must be 21 or older. Attendees who dine after the event receive 25 percent off. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Chef Battle at Burlock Coast

7 p.m. Thursday, July 27; $75 to $95

Burlock Coast chef Gavin Pera and Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale executive chef Fabien Gnemmi will go head-to-head in a one-night-only battle. Each chef will prepare three dishes — appetizer, entrée, and dessert — creating a collaborative six-course meal. Diners will try each course and vote for their favorite. The chef who receives the most votes will win. The dining room will be transformed into a “kitchen stadium” with large TVs to show both chefs in the kitchen. Joining the public in crowning the evening’s top toque will be three judges: Yelp Broward community manager Blue Arauz, New Times food writer Nicole Danna, and Venice magazine publisher Carlos Suarez. A complimentary cocktail reception at 7 p.m. will precede the meal. A VIP seating option with paired wines is also available for $95 per person. Seating is limited, and reservations are suggested. Call 954-302-6430.

