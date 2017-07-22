National Tequila Day Deals in Miami

EXPAND The sultry LAVAGAVE cocktail. courtesy of Beaker & Gray

Tequila is no longer a bad memory from college – it has evolved into a sophisticated libation now celebrated in the trendiest venues. In South Florida, you can jump on the tequila craze with a host of specials highlighting National Tequila Day July 24. Here's a rundown of where to toast Mexico's beloved spirit.

Bagatelle Miami Beach

220 21st. St., Miami Beach; 305-704-3900; bagatellemiami.com.

Miami Beach's swanky restaurant/lounge will celebrate the day with its Despacito cocktail ($17) with Casamigos Reposado, Cointreau, lychee and lime.

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com

This Wynwood spot celebrates National Tequila Day under the expert guidance of bar manager/owner Ben Potts. The Nom Nom Nom ($7) is made with Avion Blanco, Ancho Reyes Verde, and pineapple, and the WW ($15) offers a bit of bite with Avion Añejo, cacao, Thai chili, and corazon bitters. A happy hour special, Tommy's Margarita, made with El Jimador, agava, and lime, is $5.

EXPAND courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

1222 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com

On National Tequila Day, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila will serve up the Pico Picante made with tequila, lime, cucumber juice, and jalapeño syrup ($13) along with happy hour specials that include $4 Avion tequila shots and a $6 tequila cocktail menu.

Cantina La Veinte

495 Brickell Ave. at Icon Brickell, Miami; 786-623-6135; www.cantinala20.com

Spice lovers should opt for the Jalapeño Margarita ($16) with Tanteo Jalapeño tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and agave ($16) . The Mariachi Loco ($16) with Avíon Silver Tequila, 1800 Coconut Tequila, cucumber, pineapple, and agave offers a tropical spin. If money is no obstacle, Cantina La Veinte will offer two margaritas made with premium, top-shelf tequilas: the Millionaire ($75) with Don Julio 1942, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, and agave; and the Billionaire ($150) with Don Julio Real, Grand Marnier 1880, fresh lime juice, and agave.

courtesy of DOA

Doa

2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-587-2000; doacantina.com

Mixologist Josue “Josh” Gonzalez introduces agave nirvana in a glass with the Sensei Serenity ($16). The cocktail combines Casa Noble tequila, cucumber juice, honeydew melon, lime juice, and shiso leaves. Enjoy with $5 bar bites such as crispy squid or chicken wings with sweet ginger glaze.

Juniper on the Water

975 S. Ocean Dr., Hallandale Beach; 954-544-3370; juniperonthewater.com

Hidden amongst Hallandale's rows of condos, this modern American restaurant will celebrate National Tequila Day with a Sunset Margarita ($11) made with jalapeño in-house infused tequila, lime, and a tan salt rim. Visit during happy hour (4 - 7 p.m.) and you'll get it for $9.

King's Bowl Doral

3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152, Doral; 844-494-9400; kingsbowlamerica.com

Make National Tequila Day a destination celebration at King's Bowl. Order a Bad Habit cocktail ($11) featuring strawberry, mango, and tequila before heading over to one of its 14 ten-pin bowling lanes,

EXPAND Sorso's En Fuego courtesy of Fontainebleau

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877-326-7412; Fontainebleau.com

This stylish Miami landmark offers several ways to celebrate National Tequila Day. For those who love chemistry (and a good drink), head over to Sorso by Scarpetta, where creations made by the resort's own cocktail lab and infusion bar include the Dime Piece ($17) with Herradura tequila infused with pineapple, Cointreau, cilantro, lime, and house-made pineapple shrub, and the En Fuego ($17), jalapeño-infused Corazon tequila, sauvignon blanc, St-Germain, lemon, and agave. Revelers can cool down with La Côte’s Watermelon Basil Margarita ($18) with Corralejo Ttequila, Cointreau, basil, watermelon, and hand-pressed lime juice. StripSteak by Michael Mina, will feature the Notorious F.I.G. ($15), made with Partida Tequila Reposado, Sotol por Simepre, Calvados, mission figs, and maple.

EXPAND courtesy of Gianni's at the Villa Casa Casuarina

Gianni’s at the Villa

1116 Ocean Dr., Miami; 786-485-2200; vmmiamibeach.com/restaurant/

Nestled inside the former Versace mansion, Gianni's at the Villa Casa Casuarina offers Gianni's 24 Karat Golden Margarita ($24). The cocktail features a gold-infused blend of Don Julio tequila, Grand Marnier, and freshly squeezed orange and lime juice.

EXPAND Living Room's Jalapeño Passion. courtesy of Andres Aravena

Living Room

2201 Collins Ave., Miami; located in the W South Beach Hotel & Residences; 305-938-3000

Living Room offers the Jalapeño Passion ($16) with Reposado tequila, passionfruit, jalapeño, lime juice, and basil; the Desert Rose ($16) with Reposado tequila, Thai syrup, Peychauds bitters, cucumber, and fresh lemon juice; and the Belladonna ($16), a mixture of mezcal, aperol, Maraschino liquor, juice, and mint.

EXPAND courtesy Lolo's Surf Cantina

Lolo's Surf Cantina

161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-735-6973; loloscantina.com

What better way to celebrate National Tequila Day than with a proper one-day-only tequila convention? From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Lolo's Surf Cantina will offer samples of various tequila brands mixing up their own specialty cocktails for just $8, which will go great with Lolo's tacos, quesadillas, and chalupas. There's also the Sour Coyote Sour ($14) with tequila reposado, lemon, passion fruit, chili, and egg white.

Makoto

9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-864-8600; makoto-restaurant.com

The restaurant's Grilled Pineapple Margarita ($15), a smoky-sweet margarita featuring house-infused grilled pineapple tequila, cilantro, and a spiced salt rim, was created to pair well with chef Makoto Okuwa's cuisine.

Meat Market

915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-532-0088

Celebrate National Tequila Day with creative tributes like the Alcaràn Sandia ($16) made with Alcaràn Blanco tequila, watermelon, lime, agave, and Cocchi Americano vermouth; or the I Love Gold ($16) made with Don Julio Añejo tequila, combier, citrus, orange, honey, and cinnamon. If you’d rather have your tequila straight, Meat Market offers over 15 different varieties.

EXPAND Agave Sunset courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com

Head mixologist Oscar Amaya recently unveiled a new craft cocktail program with drinks such as the Agave Sunset ($15), with El Jimador Tequila, passion fruit puree, blue agave syrup, raspberries, and homemade sour mix.

EXPAND courtesy of Semilla

Semilla Eatery and Bar

1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-6522; semillamiami.com

Parisian chef Frederic Joulin is offering a "buy one, get one free" special on all tequila drinks, all night long. That means you can enjoy two of their Bonne Maman Lemonades ($12) made with Padre Tequila Blanco, lime juice, lemon sour, and blueberry Bonne Maman jam for the price of one. If your festivity requires something a bit stronger, enjoy $6 shots for $3 all night.

Sushi Garage

1784 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8355

Set in a former auto body and paint shop, this hip spot under the expert care of former Nobu Miami executive chef Sunny Oh will offer the Aji Lychee ($13), a blend of Dobel Diamante tequila, Aji Amarillo Lychee Puree, and lime, all topped with a jalapeño for extra kick.

Tacology

Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368; tacology.us

Brickell City Centre's taquería will be offering a tequila flight all day for $18 featuring Casa Noble Silver, Reposado, and Añejo. The popular Mexican restaurant, tailored more like a typical mercado, will serve Casa Berries Cocktail ($12) made with Casa Noble Silver tequila, strawberries, blueberries, hibiscus juice, lime juice and agave nectar.