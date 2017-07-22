National Tequila Day Deals in Miami
The sultry LAVAGAVE cocktail.
courtesy of Beaker & Gray
Tequila is no longer a bad memory from college – it has evolved into a sophisticated libation now celebrated in the trendiest venues. In South Florida, you can jump on the tequila craze with a host of specials highlighting National Tequila Day July 24. Here's a rundown of where to toast Mexico's beloved spirit.
Bagatelle Miami Beach
220 21st. St., Miami Beach; 305-704-3900; bagatellemiami.com.
Miami Beach's swanky restaurant/lounge will celebrate the day with its Despacito cocktail ($17) with Casamigos Reposado, Cointreau, lychee and lime.
Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com
This Wynwood spot celebrates National Tequila Day under the expert guidance of bar manager/owner Ben Potts. The Nom Nom Nom ($7) is made with Avion Blanco, Ancho Reyes Verde, and pineapple, and the WW ($15) offers a bit of bite with Avion Añejo, cacao, Thai chili, and corazon bitters. A happy hour special, Tommy's Margarita, made with El Jimador, agava, and lime, is $5.
courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
1222 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com
On National Tequila Day, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila will serve up the Pico Picante made with tequila, lime, cucumber juice, and jalapeño syrup ($13) along with happy hour specials that include $4 Avion tequila shots and a $6 tequila cocktail menu.
Cantina La Veinte
495 Brickell Ave. at Icon Brickell, Miami; 786-623-6135; www.cantinala20.com
Spice lovers should opt for the Jalapeño Margarita ($16) with Tanteo Jalapeño tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and agave ($16) . The Mariachi Loco ($16) with Avíon Silver Tequila, 1800 Coconut Tequila, cucumber, pineapple, and agave offers a tropical spin. If money is no obstacle, Cantina La Veinte will offer two margaritas made with premium, top-shelf tequilas: the Millionaire ($75) with Don Julio 1942, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, and agave; and the Billionaire ($150) with Don Julio Real, Grand Marnier 1880, fresh lime juice, and agave.
courtesy of DOA
Doa
2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-587-2000; doacantina.com
Mixologist Josue “Josh” Gonzalez introduces agave nirvana in a glass with the Sensei Serenity ($16). The cocktail combines Casa Noble tequila, cucumber juice, honeydew melon, lime juice, and shiso leaves. Enjoy with $5 bar bites such as crispy squid or chicken wings with sweet ginger glaze.
Juniper on the Water
975 S. Ocean Dr., Hallandale Beach; 954-544-3370; juniperonthewater.com
Hidden amongst Hallandale's rows of condos, this modern American restaurant will celebrate National Tequila Day with a Sunset Margarita ($11) made with jalapeño in-house infused tequila, lime, and a tan salt rim. Visit during happy hour (4 - 7 p.m.) and you'll get it for $9.
King's Bowl Doral
3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152, Doral; 844-494-9400; kingsbowlamerica.com
Make National Tequila Day a destination celebration at King's Bowl. Order a Bad Habit cocktail ($11) featuring strawberry, mango, and tequila before heading over to one of its 14 ten-pin bowling lanes,
Sorso's En Fuego
courtesy of Fontainebleau
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 877-326-7412; Fontainebleau.com
This stylish Miami landmark offers several ways to celebrate National Tequila Day. For those who love chemistry (and a good drink), head over to Sorso by Scarpetta, where creations made by the resort's own cocktail lab and infusion bar include the Dime Piece ($17) with Herradura tequila infused with pineapple, Cointreau, cilantro, lime, and house-made pineapple shrub, and the En Fuego ($17), jalapeño-infused Corazon tequila, sauvignon blanc, St-Germain, lemon, and agave. Revelers can cool down with La Côte’s Watermelon Basil Margarita ($18) with Corralejo Ttequila, Cointreau, basil, watermelon, and hand-pressed lime juice. StripSteak by Michael Mina, will feature the Notorious F.I.G. ($15), made with Partida Tequila Reposado, Sotol por Simepre, Calvados, mission figs, and maple.
courtesy of Gianni's at the Villa Casa Casuarina
Gianni’s at the Villa
1116 Ocean Dr., Miami; 786-485-2200; vmmiamibeach.com/restaurant/
Nestled inside the former Versace mansion, Gianni's at the Villa Casa Casuarina offers Gianni's 24 Karat Golden Margarita ($24). The cocktail features a gold-infused blend of Don Julio tequila, Grand Marnier, and freshly squeezed orange and lime juice.
Living Room's Jalapeño Passion.
courtesy of Andres Aravena
Living Room
2201 Collins Ave., Miami; located in the W South Beach Hotel & Residences; 305-938-3000
Living Room offers the Jalapeño Passion ($16) with Reposado tequila, passionfruit, jalapeño, lime juice, and basil; the Desert Rose ($16) with Reposado tequila, Thai syrup, Peychauds bitters, cucumber, and fresh lemon juice; and the Belladonna ($16), a mixture of mezcal, aperol, Maraschino liquor, juice, and mint.
courtesy Lolo's Surf Cantina
Lolo's Surf Cantina
161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-735-6973; loloscantina.com
What better way to celebrate National Tequila Day than with a proper one-day-only tequila convention? From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Lolo's Surf Cantina will offer samples of various tequila brands mixing up their own specialty cocktails for just $8, which will go great with Lolo's tacos, quesadillas, and chalupas. There's also the Sour Coyote Sour ($14) with tequila reposado, lemon, passion fruit, chili, and egg white.
Makoto
9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-864-8600; makoto-restaurant.com
The restaurant's Grilled Pineapple Margarita ($15), a smoky-sweet margarita featuring house-infused grilled pineapple tequila, cilantro, and a spiced salt rim, was created to pair well with chef Makoto Okuwa's cuisine.
Meat Market
915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-532-0088
Celebrate National Tequila Day with creative tributes like the Alcaràn Sandia ($16) made with Alcaràn Blanco tequila, watermelon, lime, agave, and Cocchi Americano vermouth; or the I Love Gold ($16) made with Don Julio Añejo tequila, combier, citrus, orange, honey, and cinnamon. If you’d rather have your tequila straight, Meat Market offers over 15 different varieties.
Agave Sunset
courtesy of Rusty Pelican
Rusty Pelican
3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com
Head mixologist Oscar Amaya recently unveiled a new craft cocktail program with drinks such as the Agave Sunset ($15), with El Jimador Tequila, passion fruit puree, blue agave syrup, raspberries, and homemade sour mix.
courtesy of Semilla
Semilla Eatery and Bar
1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-6522; semillamiami.com
Parisian chef Frederic Joulin is offering a "buy one, get one free" special on all tequila drinks, all night long. That means you can enjoy two of their Bonne Maman Lemonades ($12) made with Padre Tequila Blanco, lime juice, lemon sour, and blueberry Bonne Maman jam for the price of one. If your festivity requires something a bit stronger, enjoy $6 shots for $3 all night.
Sushi Garage
1784 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8355
Set in a former auto body and paint shop, this hip spot under the expert care of former Nobu Miami executive chef Sunny Oh will offer the Aji Lychee ($13), a blend of Dobel Diamante tequila, Aji Amarillo Lychee Puree, and lime, all topped with a jalapeño for extra kick.
Tacology
Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368; tacology.us
Brickell City Centre's taquería will be offering a tequila flight all day for $18 featuring Casa Noble Silver, Reposado, and Añejo. The popular Mexican restaurant, tailored more like a typical mercado, will serve Casa Berries Cocktail ($12) made with Casa Noble Silver tequila, strawberries, blueberries, hibiscus juice, lime juice and agave nectar.
