Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Miami Book Fair, $5 Margaritas, and Pop-Up Daiquiri Bar

This week, the Miami Book Fair will offer a bevy of food- and drink-related events, Essensia will host this month's Snail Social with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, Daily/Nightly's daiquiri bar will pop up at the Standard, and Piccolo Ristorante will cook a Thanksgiving-themed wine-pairing dinner.

Food Events at the Miami Book Fair. The Miami Book Fair opened this past Sunday and will run through Sunday, November 19. Of the more than 500 authors expected to appear at the fair, 30 of them will promote food-related books. From a Slow Food Miami dinner to celebrity chef demos, add these food- and -drink-related events to your Miami Book Fair bucket list.

Snail Social at Essensia. Farm-to-table restaurant Essensia at the Palms Hotel will host a Snail Social this Tuesday. Complimentary passed hors d'oeuvres, curated by the restaurant's new chef de cuisine, Jonathan Haloua, include corn crab soup and spiny lobster, fennel-crusted lamb carpaccio, Belgian endive, and wahoo carpaccio. As you nibble, sip a Mosheto cocktail, made with Hiro sake, mint, pomegranate, rum, and lime syrup. Guests staying for dinner will receive 20 percent off their bill. 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, at Essensia, 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thepalmshotel.com/essensia. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Lolo's Surf Cantina

Tacos and Tequila Tuesdays at Lolo's Surf Cantina. South of Fifth Mexican restaurant Lolo's Surf Cantina will launch a taco and tequila special Tuesday, November 14. Highlights include half off tacos, $5 margaritas, and $3 Ilegal mezcal and Lunazul tequila shots, which will be available all day from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesdays beginning November 14 at Lolo's Surf Cantina, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-735-6973; loloscantina.com.

Daily/Nightly's daiquiri lineup. Courtesy of Daily/Nightly

Pop-Up Daiquiri Bar at the Standard Spa. A three-night daiquiri bar will pop up at the Standard Spa this Thursday, November 16. Located in the property's juice café, the bar will serve cocktails made with local fruits and homemade syrups. Daiquiris cost $10 each and include classic lime; pineapple; the La Finca, with passionfruit-mango jam from Gables Delight; the Hemingway in Tallahassee, with Florida pomelo juice in place of grapefruit; and the Daily/Nightly, with falernum, orgeat, lime, orange, and rum. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, November 16, through Saturday, November 18, at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com.

Chef Andres Avayú Courtesy of Piccolo Ristorante

Thanksgiving-Themed Wine Dinner at Piccolo Ristorante. Chef Andres Avayú, who is behind Fort Lauderdale’s Italian-influenced Piccolo Ristorante, will host a Thanksgiving-themed wine dinner with Opici Wines this Thursday, November 16. The four-course meal, priced at $75 per person, represents Avayú’s favorite Thanksgiving dishes, highlighting influences from his Chilean upbringing with modern-Italian twists. Menu highlights include sweet potato agnolotti; a baked casserole stuffed with ground beef, veal, and pork with smoked provolone and aged parmigiana; duck confit potpie; and cranberry panna cotta. 6:30 p.m. at Piccolo Ristorante, 2826 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-776-8066; piccolofl.com. Cost is $75 per person. Reservations required via info@piccolofl.com or 954-776-8066.

EXPAND Pisco y Nazca offers fresh flavors with Peruvian influences. Photo courtesy Pisco y Nazca

Second Anniversary of Pisco y Nazca Kendall. To celebrate the restaurant's milestone, Pisco y Nazca will offer an all-day happy hour on its second anniversary, Thursday, November 16. While you're there, enter a raffle to win a $100 gift card. And any customer with a November 16 birthday will receive a $20 gift card to be used on their next visit. 8405 Mills Dr., Miami; 305 630-3844; piscoynazca.com.

