The Standard Spa to Debut Three-Day Pop-Up Daiquiri Bar

A three-night daiquiri bar is set to pop up at the Standard Spa November 16.

Located in the property's juice café, the bar is the brainchild of Ali Alvarez and Christopher Delvin, founders of Palabar. The two have been hosting a series of 25-seat chef-driven dinners under the name Daily/Nightly. Cocktails have played a large role in the dinners and are now being offered at the pop-up daiquiri bar of the same name.

Each cocktail contains fresh local fruits and homemade syrups. Daiquiris cost $10 each and are available in a host of options, including classic lime; pineapple; the La Finca, with passionfruit-mango jam from Gables Delight, dragon fruit, pineapple, lime, and rum; the Hemingway in Tallahassee, with Florida pomelo juice in place of grapefruit, lime, maraschino, and rum; and the Daily/Nightly, with falernum, orgeat, lime, orange, and rum.