Mathews Brewing Co. Will Offer Florida's Only Cask Ale Program

On December 15, Mathews Brewing Co. will open the doors to its Lake Worth brewhouse and taproom located just west of the city's downtown, in the newly recognized Artisanal Industrial District.

Mathews Brewing Co. owner and brewer Dave Mathews says he originally planned to launch his business in West Palm Beach but was drawn south thanks to Lake Worth's "funky, cool vibe" and the city's business-friendly atmosphere.

"Now I'm hoping to lead the charge in revitalizing this area by motivating other like-minded small businesses to come here,” Mathews says. "I see nothing but potential."